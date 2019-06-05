Prohibits minors from seeking help
This is regarding HB 1129 that was signed into law Friday by Gov. Jared Polis.
Should the government dictate which issues you can seek therapy for? Should it tell parents they cannot seek therapeutic help for their teenager who desperately wants it?
That’s what HB 1129 does. The bill bans sexual orientation change therapy for all minors, including those struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria who desire such therapeutic help. But it does not ban therapy for minors to support a same-sex attraction or transgenderism. For them the therapeutic door is open.
The purpose of such legislation is to bar children unsure of their sexuality from receiving therapy that might lead them to accept heterosexuality or their biological sex. To achieve that goal, its proponents focused on practices that largely no longer exist. Today, treatment for those with unwanted same-sex attraction consists typically of psychotherapy, no different from talk therapy used in many situations.
In addition to prohibiting minors from seeking help, the law robs parents of their right to direct the care of their children. Most alarmingly, the law creates the possibility that minors who want such therapy, when told it cannot be provided, will suffer major depression.
Sexual orientation change efforts has been successful for many people. Sadly, rather than seeking a middle ground where inappropriate ways of treating unwanted same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria would be barred while appropriate methods including psychotherapy are allowed, the law’s proponents have put minors who want such help at great risk.
Douglas Barth
Colorado Springs
Defending women’s freedom of choice
This is in response to Geraldine Russell’s recent letter to The Gazette in which she lamented the “endless rantings” over abortion laws. She seemed determined not to take sides but proposed birth control and personal responsibilities as the solution. Her point is well-taken, however, the central issue is the slow but steady erosion of women’s reproductive freedom by the extreme religious right. They want to turn back the clock to a time when desperate and impoverished women had to resort to coat hangers and illegal procedures, which often ended in death for the women.
So yes, women’s freedom of choice is worth defending and fighting for. Instead of trying to vacate established law, energy would be better spent taking care of children who are born into poverty and neglect, providing maternity leave, raising workers’ pay to a sustainable level, and providing a quality of life to all which then would greatly reduce the need for abortion.
In most wealthy societies, comparable to ours, this has been the case for a long time. We should do no less!
Beate White
Colorado Springs
Remembering lies, investigations
We certainly cannot rely on Wayne Gray’s memory, (Letters, “Not the first disappointment”, June 2). To the best of his memory, he doesn’t remember Barack Obama telling the truth during his tenure but has forgotten the over 10,000 verified lies told by Donald Trump since in office, 10 instances of obstruction identified by Robert Mueller in his report, an eminent Republican and a man of integrity, certainly not a word we have heard associated with Trump.
He also has forgotten the 19 investigations against Trump and his entities. He also evokes Bill Clinton’s impeachment charges — not even Democrats excused his behaviour — maybe this will refresh his memory!
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
Kid gloves or boxing gloves?
George Will continues his serial attacks on President Donald Trump by writing that he was elected because “many millions of Americans enjoy his boorishness.” (“Exploring the unique idea of an aesthetic impeachment,” Opinion, June 4).
In Will’s political universe, where manners supersede results, decorum is a supreme virtue whereas candor bordering on rudeness is a kind of mortal sin. The outcome is a mediocre steady state where blue-collar workers are an economic asterisk and quarterly profits reign supreme. That governing sensibility has also produced permanent trade deficits, a porous border serving businesses that demand low-wage workers, and the subjugation of American interests on the global stage, from acquiescing to North Korea to blithely accepting a multilateral deal that effectively puts nuclear weapons in the hands of the Iranian mullahs.
There’s nothing about Trump we know today that we didn’t when he was campaigning — he’s a brash New York real estate developer who’s quick to take off the gloves of civil discourse and drop the false smiles of diplomacy. I can guarantee you that had Jeb Bush been elected, the ship of state would neatly comport with the Wills of America, which means there would be no challenges to statist government and rule by federal register, no change to our tax code that punishes work and investment, and America would have remained an emasculated player on the world stage. So, which would you prefer, kid gloves or boxing gloves?
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Opinion-laden news articles
“Like a bull who keeps returning to the china shop, President Donald Trump is headed back to Europe...”
So began a June 3 piece by the Associated Press’ Jonathan Lemire and Kevin Freking, and published on the front page of the Gazette. The rest of the AP article contains similar anti-Trump digs, which seem more appropriate to the editorial page, not the news section. Regardless of one’s political affiliation, readers should take a stand against so-called journalists who can’t keep their personal biases out of their reporting. As a respected, Pulitzer-winning newspaper, perhaps the Gazette could remind the AP that its readers expect even-handed reporting from AP articles, not opinion-laden pieces such as the one by Lemire and Freking.
J.W. Campbell
Colorado Springs