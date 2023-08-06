Problems with the homeless

Re: Gazette’s editorial on Denver DA. Nice words, sane thought, and, in this case, unachievable.

Take a peek around Denver and who’s running the show, and tell me again about ‘soft on crime’? Denver’s school board, a collection of of people meant to be working at menial jobs for minimum wage, or on welfare. Denver city council, cousins to the same.

So, the Gazette’s editorial board’s words are empty of hope for Denver, Denver’s ‘leaders’ are too busy spending tens of millions of dollars on the ‘homeless’ a culture of drugs, and Denver can’t spend it fast enough. ‘if we can find shelters for them, the problem will end’, I’ve never read so much foolish nonsense in one sentence.

Terry Bellomo

Denver

Totally missing the point

The coverage and opinions about the movie “The Sound of Freedom” focus on anything but the real issue. Human trafficking is a real issue that impacts children, teens, and adults. Both men and women. It is easier to focus on the slavery of the past and ignore the slavery of the present. This is a worldwide issue, and it is an issue in the United States. This is an excellent opportunity to focus and educate people and the real issue and not mitigate the problem with fringe conspiracy theories.

Rep. Ken Summers (ret)

Fort Collins

Our state has suffered

I read Jon Caldara’s editorial about the GOP on Michael Brown’s recommendation. Totally disappointed! He insists that the conservative wing of the party must face reality and become more moderate to accommodate Colorado’s changing politics.

The problem is that we have already leaned too far in this direction, and as a result, we have lost our soul. The Republican party stands for nothing different than the Democrats, and our state has suffered as a result. I’m tired of compromise that gets no one excited. People, especially young people, want to believe in a cause, and perhaps if we stood up for moral values we just might be surprised to see a great rallying.

Linda Shoemate

Windsor

Not a good candidate

George Will writes a very favorable piece on the North Dakota governor without mentioning his failure to deal with the immigrant crisis the state is experiencing under Burgum’s watch.

Fargo seems to be in chaos with a serious refugee population problem, where they have not been assimilated and are openly hostile to the host population.

Not a good candidate for the national stage.

Classic George Will who seems to have faded badly as a national political commentator when he contracted Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Dick Wallin

Denver

Effects of wolf recovery

I studied wildlife management at CSU, and hunted big game for decades. I served as a resource manager and interpreter at Yellowstone, after beginning my 36-year career with NPS at Rocky Mountain NP. I have followed the effects of wolf recovery in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming ever since 1995.

I find baseless the Gazette’s objections to the appointment of Gary Skiba, a hunter and conservationist who spent decades working for CPW, as a FW commissioner. How can that be a “non-traditional appointment?”

You wrote that Yellowstone has about 1,000 residents to make the point that it differs from Colorado. You failed to mention that, from 1995 to now, the park has hosted 120 million visitors, of whom those coming to watch wolves are contributing $65 million annually to the regional economy.

The densities of populations that count are those in the Northern Rockies (NR) where wolves live, and those in the Southern Rockies (SR), where wolves may live. NR: 1,414,191 people, 12.4 per square mile. SR: 676,084 people, 12.1 per square mile.

Wolves are killing elk, their natural prey, in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming where, in all three states, there are more elk today than there were in 1995.

Norman Bishop

La Junta

National defense at risk

Three hundred military promotions are being held up by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville and the rest of the GOP hasn’t made much of an effort to break the month’s long stalemate.

Certainly some Colorado Springs families have been affected by this situation, unable to plan for themselves, their spouses or their children. They should be encouraged to call Tuberville’s office and make their voices heard.

By obstructing these promotions, the Republicans are putting our national defense at risk.

Joan Sayre

Fort Collins

Grave threat to democracy

Donald Trump has finally been indicted for his horrific attempt to destabilize our democracy on January 6th.

It’s an important step towards accountability and I’m thankful that our legal system is working as intended, but it’s hard to feel any relief when Republicans in Congress are even now actively trying to enshrine Trump’s crimes into law.

The American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act should be called the Big Lie Act, since it will finish what Trump started.

It would make it easier for dishonest politicians to challenge election results, increase the corporate and dark money influence in our elections, disenfranchise millions of voters and block states from running voter registration programs, and empower the spread of disinformation.

It is custom-designed to help Donald Trump regain power, despite his indictment.

The fact that Trump has been charged with a whole list of new, serious crimes, including Conspiracy to Defraud the United States (along with all his ‘other’ indictments and convictions) shows us once again that Trump and his MAGA enablers in the House are a grave threat to our democracy and our country.

We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless corruption.

Robert Renfro

Denver