Prime example of intolerance
I read, with dismay, the opinion written by Craig Foster, professor of Behavioral Sciences at our Air Force Academy. He has truly joined the ranks of sanctimonious intolerance. Perhaps an illustrative word to describe his head-scratching diatribe might be Christophobe. Does he really believe that faith in the Almighty is somehow an obstacle to sharing successful ideas to cadets? I understand that the pseudo-intellectual ideas of atheists, agnostics and others of pagan beliefs always want to denigrate those who believe that the God of the universe can heal the human condition, no matter the sin that would keep us in bondage.
Like the program of Alcoholics Anonymous, we know that turning one’s life over to the care of God can provide the cornerstone of strength to overcome this addiction. I have been sober for nearly 30 years and am an ordained volunteer Christian chaplain at the state prisons in Cañon City. I have personally led several homosexual men to accept Christ. My message is always the same; Find God and allow Him to lead you into a lifestyle acceptable to yourself and your relationship with Him and His Word.
I never denigrate anyone for their sins as I realized a long time age that we all are sinners. How about you, have you ever taken anything that didn’t belong to you? Have you ever told a lie? So, are you just a liar and a thief? Of course not! You are just another human in need of forgiveness. You might exclaim that you “forgive yourself”; however, you are not God.
The Bible has certainly predicted this scenario, as intolerance toward Christians is on the rise in the U.S. and an epidemic in some parts of the world. I say to Rodney Bullard and any others of Christian faith, “Use this opinion piece by Craig Foster as a prime example of intolerance.”
Harvey “Banty” Hoover
Colorado Springs
Follow the rules of the road
I am alternately amused and irritated at those who want to ban red-light cameras. I hear things like, “This is about money, not safety.” If the driver running the light can be identified, either by an officer or technology, then a summons should be issued. Does anyone make the “money not safety” argument when an officer writes the ticket?
It gets even sillier when the rear end argument is introduced. The idea is that a driver would see a camera later than an officer in a car and might slam on his brakes too late. C’mon, folks. Stop for the traffic signal — not just when you think you might get caught. My safety and others’ is endangered by people who look to see if they might be caught before following the rules of the road.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
Workaround of the Electoral College
I wanted to thank Michael Norton of the Colorado Freedom Institute for his guest opinion in Thursday’s Gazette. He gave a very detailed description of the destructive nature of Senate Bill 19-042 (National Popular Vote).
The supporters of this bill say this would encourage candidates to campaign nationally. What a lie. Why would a candidate want to waste campaign funds in any of the flyover states when they could get elected by just campaigning in New York City, Chicago, L.A. and San Francisco?
Our new governor, Jared Polis (who will probably sign this bill), was such a liar when he said he’d work with both sides of the aisle. He’ll sign this because he wants to work with the extremists on the left to rewrite the Constitution to their liking. The leftist extremists are still hurt because the Electoral College chose the lesser of two evils when choosing Bush and Trump.
If they can do this “workaround” of the Electoral College, then our First and Second amendments are next.
Ron Sherman
Colorado Springs
Selling Colorado’s votes
In response to your article about selling our Colorado votes to California and New York. We the people want our votes heard. We don’t live in California or New York and don’t want to. Both of these states are run by liberals, and they are a mess. We all need to be heard as voters, not just the people with the largest populations. How can a governor vote to give our votes away? I as a U.S. citizen and registered voter do not agree with this. This will end up in a lawsuit and cost taxpayers even more money.
The Electoral College has worked for hundreds of years. As soon as people don’t get their way, they want it changed. What is our country coming to? Colorado, stand up and let your vote be heard. Don’t allow our state to turn into California.
Patti Drebes
Colorado Springs
This president is different
I’m not certain if the presidential National Vote Interstate Compact is appropriate or not. And the arguments for and against the Electoral College each make a lot of sense to me.
But I’d like to clear up one thing heard over and over again: many of us are not “still bitter” over Hillary Clinton’s Electoral College defeat in 2016, as stated in Thursday’s Gazette’s Viewpoint. I’ve been over it for two years. We are bitter that Donald Trump is the president of the United States. I’m not going to waste space explaining why, but see the difference? The NVIC has been called — perhaps rightly so — the “I Hate Trump Compact,” more or less, and we would likely not be talking about it had Hillary Clinton lost to President Jeb Bush.
So I do applaud any effort with these intentions: that something like a President Trump does not happen again (another President Bush still would have protected guns, babies, taxes for the rich, coal and oil, etc., but without all the noise).
We all have survived presidents from the other party, but this is different. Would it make more sense to expand the qualifications for nominees for president a bit beyond “U.S. citizen,” rather than trying to work around the 12th Amendment?
Jeff Cahill
Colorado Springs