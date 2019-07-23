Poor planning for street repairs
I live in Cimarron Hills but my gripe is relevant throughout the city and the county where I see new curbs, sidewalks, and intersection pedestrian ramps being replaced.
The ramps are being torn out along with the project irregardless of the fact they are in perfect condition as they were installed within the past few years. The current ones are red concrete w/traction indentations. The new ones are then replaced with a smaller sized metal grate inlay for traction. I believe either will work just fine.
In fact I believe the older (but fairly new ones) offer a wider path for handicapped access. My issue is why do they get torn out when the monies could be used for other repairs such as the streets, potholes, etc. My cul-de-sac has never been repaved in over 34 years but the county will gladly come every four to six months to fill the potholes as they occur while the asphalt continues to crumble. Does nobody ever pre-inspect these intersections before awarding a blanket contract to replace?
Perhaps new ADA rules require them to be redone but they seem fine to me and should not needlessly be replaced just due to convenience and a lack a of pre-planning.
Curtis Kosley
Colorado Springs
Another useless lecture
So Joe Barrera, Ph.D., another professor from another institute of higher learning gives us another lecture on the plight of the illegals coming across our southern border and how they can’t possibly live in hellacious countries in Latin America. It goes on week after week and shows up in all of our media, ad nauseam.
I have a question for all of these brilliant lecturing pundits: how many more can we absorb? How many more can we help with free welfare, medical, education, etc.? How many more of our tax dollars would you like us to sacrifice for saving Latin America? How many more can we house in our prisons (they are not all honest people)? Shall we open a few veins and start pumping blood? How many more members of MS-13 can we turn loose in our cities? How many more of our Border Patrol and ICE would you like to see stressed beyond their limits?
How many “illegals” will you sponsor in your home with free food, shelter, medical, educational dollars, etc., indefinitely on your dollar?
In short sir, you have nothing to tell us. You admit you have no answers yet we keep getting the lectures and expectations keep rising. I doubt this country or this president can do much more and our Congress hasn’t got the courage to shut the border for the good of the country even though they are being paid to serve this country and not Latin America or any other country in the world.
Donna Hartley
Colorado Springs
Attempt to destroy TABOR
Colorado is extremely fortunate to have the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR limits the state’s spending, helping keep our state government under control, our state taxes low, and our state economy good. Whether you’re a liberal, a conservative, or a centrist, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights benefits you.
TABOR, passed in 1992, requires the state to stay within a spending cap, modified each year by inflation and population changes, unless the voters approve changes. Any revenue taken in above that budget figure must be refunded to the people.
There is a movement afoot to destroy TABOR by those who don’t realize how beneficial it is to Colorado and its taxpayers — or don’t care. They want expanded government and increased spending.
Proposition CC, a November 2019 ballot initiative, wants to ‘retain revenue for education and transportation without raising taxes...’, meaning ‘let the state keep money it is currently required to refund to taxpayers.’ Proposition CC would not designate specific amounts for specific purposes or demand accountability for use of the extra funds.
The revenue would go into the general fund, so succeeding legislatures are not obligated to spend the funds in a proscribed manner. There is no ending date. If this passes, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is gone.
If we need more education and transportation funding, let’s tap lottery funds. Please — don’t let Colorado become another California, drowning in debt. Vote NO on CC!
Bruce Many
Eckert
This magic thing we call life
I was touched to read Katie Pelton’s article about Dustin Cuzick and his passion for organ donation even though, sadly, he couldn’t be saved. Twenty years ago I had the privilege of donating a kidney to my husband, Gerry. Being a living donor was one of the most life changing and joyous experiences of my life. It gave me a personal look into the world of organ transplants. Meeting and sharing the bond with other living donors was a beautiful thing in itself some of whom gave a kidney to a loved family member, others to long time friends and still others to complete strangers.
But what was equally profound was meeting recipients who were given the gift of life from someone who had died like the two sweet little young girls who met and become friends after each received a heart or the 45-year-old liver recipient who committed her life to organ donation awareness as a tribute to her unknown donor. If it were possible, I would donate my kidney all over again. But for now, I have signed my license and talked to my family about my wishes. I’d like to think when my heart stops beating I could give someone the chance to keep on breathing, to keep on laughing, to keep on loving and to keep on enjoying this magic thing we call life. It’s perhaps the greatest gift we have the power to give.
Connie Higgins
Colorado Springs