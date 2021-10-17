Politicians can do better
Our civic leaders are sworn to represent, protect, and preserve the interests of their constituents.
In a time of heightened political tension, Colorado’s political leadership should be focused on state issues and concerning themselves with the people’s issues. Instead, many of our political leaders, such as Attorney General Phil Weiser, have placed national, party, and donor interests before the needs of Coloradans — leaving them defenseless.
Colorado faces significant and pressing issues including:
• Rising crime rates,
• Slow economic recovery from the pandemic,
• And Increasing cost of living.
Attorney General Weiser campaigned as a man of the people but has abandoned them to focus on the interests of out-of-touch academics, political elites, and politicians in Washington DC. He has focused on topics including antitrust and technology lawsuits — which are not the pressing concerns of Coloradans.
Attorney General Weiser has concerned himself with an agenda that includes needless lawsuits that do not accurately or fully represent, protect, or preserve the interests of Coloradans. As the ‘People’s Lawyer’ Weiser would do better to refocus and recommit to meeting the people’s needs.
Colorado’s political leadership can do better and better can start with Attorney General Weiser.
Anastasia Ratcliff
Fort Collins
Birds or extra-soft toilet paperI was walking my dog in Palmer Park and stopped to watch a yellow-rumped warbler.
They have a distinct buzzy call and it’s not hard to spot them during their migration from the Canadian boreal forest to the U.S. and Mexico.
Frequent bird sightings like that make me grateful to live between the breeding ground of 3-5 billion birds and their winter destinations.
Unfortunately, birds are only one of the links between Americans and the Canadian boreal forest. The second link is a pathway of wood pulp and timber.
The boreal is logged at a rate of one million acres per year, and we consume 80% of the forest product exports.
Rather than using recycled paper or alternative fibers to make its toilet paper, companies like Procter & Gamble, the manufacturer of Charmin, Bounty and Puffs, opt for virgin-wood fiber.
Like many Coloradans, I am a big hiker, nature lover and a bird watcher. I didn’t realize until recently that my home-paper products are made out of intact forests, but now that I know, I’m switching to sustainable brands.
I’ll take the opportunity to view the 1.15 billion boreal birds that spend their winters in the U.S. over extra-soft toilet paper any day.
If there are other birders who agree, start acting on it with your wallet.
Sammy Herdman
Denver