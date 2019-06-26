Poisonous plant spotted
Our wet spring has produced an abundance of poison hemlock growing in large stands in ditches and roadsides in the Colorado Springs area. This white flower in the parsley family resembles Queen Anne’s Lace, but is extremely poisonous to livestock and humans, causing respiratory and heart failure. You can identify it by the purple blotches on the stems.
I am a certified volunteer naturalist at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. I took the above photo a few blocks from my home last week and made a positive ID of it. Exposure can be treated at a hospital, but prompt treatment is necessary because symptoms progress rapidly.
Lucy Bell
Colorado Springs
Policy is def i nitely unfair
Considering the red light photo program instigated by our city, I am wondering why they are issuing fines and not deducting points. Which is fairer to the citizens of Colorado Springs? Once again it seems that the city favors the rich over the middle and lower income citizens.
Since I believe that our country’s founders believed in equality under the law, this policy is definitely not fair.
Seventy-five dollars is $75. I submit that the more well-funded folks are not bothered by a $75 fine nearly as much as those less well-funded. Not equal. Deduction of points however affects all more equally as point deduction affects the privilege to drive. That hurts everyone equally for bad behavior and promotes safety. Get unsafe drivers off the streets.
I do believe the red light law will reduce intersection accidents and save lives. It is not an invasion of privacy. Privacy in a public location is a contradiction in terms. Nor is it an invasion of your rights in court proceedings. I hope it is not about money generation for the city. The council said it was not. But, it is basically wrong in that the effects of this law treats citizens unequally. Was this not the reason that the point system was invented in the first place?
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Appreciative of creative photos
My wife and I enjoy viewing the then and now photos of the Peak Performer of the Year in the Sports section of The Gazette. Thank you for this creative endeavor.
William Collins
Monument
Article educated community
Bravo on your article about the LGBTQ community. This is needed education for our citizens. And it brings back memories for me; we were part of the advocacy for the gay community dating back to 1992. And still are.
William I. Brown
Colorado Springs
If this wasn’t a hate crime
Re: Sunday’s LGBTQ article. On page A4, Emmitt Davis, a transgender man, was attacked while relaxing in his front yard. The two men spewed homophonic slurs and returned with a third man. Davis had his orbital socket and nose fractured.
The police investigated and concluded this was not a hate crime. If this isn’t a hate crime, I don’t know what is.
Ellie Solomon
Colorado Springs
Loose lips sink ships
I think it is high treason for the news media to release information about upcoming raids by ICE to rid our country of illegals. In the Marine Corps, we were taught the importance of secrecy in regards to military actions. It was referred to as the element of surprise. Why do we now advertise what actions we are going to take? Remember, “Loose Lips Sink Ships?”
Whenever I learn of a surprise attack or an action not previously publiazed, I rejoice. Thank goodness our government sometimes keeps the lid on things.
Don Worley
Colorado Springs
Arbitrarily excluded from benef i ts
When the GI Bill was signed into law 75 years ago this month, the education part of the benefits it provided were generous enough to sustain a World War II veteran while he or she went to college. It was proof that, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “the American people do not intend to let them down.”
While the American people might still feel that way, the Congress, it seems, does not. We often hear, especially in an election year, various elected officials and candidates declare that nothing is too good for our veterans. Apparently, this is true only until it comes to money.
The “Forever GI Bill” extended Post-9/11 education benefits by eliminating the terminal date of 15 years from separation. However, this extension applies only to those who were discharged after January 1, 2013.
If discharged before then, there is a time limit on those benefits. Yet many who served after Sept 11, 2001, did one or more tours in Iraq, Afghanistan or both, then completed their service and were honorably discharged before 2013.
Therefore, many who were called upon in those initial and dangerous years — I am guessing tens of thousands if not more — have been arbitrarily excluded from the “Forever” aspect of this benefit.
It is baffling, trying to understand this cutoff date. Why is service in Iraq and /or Afghanistan not good enough unless discharged after January 2013?
For that matter, why January 2013? Why not July 1, 2007, or any other day out of literally thousands of dates between the attacks of Sept 11, 2001, and today? The cutoff date makes no sense and seems arbitrarily aimed at the wartime, war zone service of those who happened to leave the service before January 2013.
A congressional aide told me the issue was money. Yet the Congress had no problem finding the money when we shipped soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and guardsmen overseas for the campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. It should not differentiate their benefits according to an arbitrary date.
Paul Sherbo
Lakewood