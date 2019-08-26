Planned Parenthood propaganda
Response to the article entitled “Planned Parenthood faces money crunch.”
The Gazette owes it to your readers to present factual and balanced content. As a public service, the paper has an obligation to be truthful. This particular article on Planned Parenthood is propaganda in support of their agenda. It does not fully inform the public, women in particular, about more comprehensive health care available across this state.
Planned Parenthood (PPH) has been very effective in portraying itself as a major source for women’s health care for decades now. It is time the media step up as a public service and educate women on real alternatives. Yes, PPH does provide diagnosis and treatment of STIs/STDs, pregnancy tests and abortion. But, apart from abortion, these services are available at pregnancy centers (free) Federally Qualified Health Clinics and Rural Health Clinics. To imply that women won’t get cancer screening is also a lie. Planned Parenthood has never performed mammograms. That is a fact! They may perform manual breast exams, but this type of exam is readily available elsewhere. In fact, to suggest that women will be deprived of health care is deceitful. There are far more Federally Qualified Health Clinics across the state of Colorado, in fact the ratio of FQHC health care alternatives out number PPH clinics at least 20:1. These FQHC offer a wide range of services and much more complete holistic core benefits including: physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, nurse midwife, clinical psychologist, clinical social worker services. Some offer nurse home visit programs and/or prenatal plus programs.
Women can not only be diagnosed with STIs/STDs, cancer and pregnancy — they can also get complete physical exams, diabetic care, manage high blood pressure, “early and periodic screening, diagnosis and treatment services, and much more than PPH has ever offered.
In addition, to imply women will lose access to health care since PPH has withdrawn from federal funding is also not accurate. Planned Parenthood’s relatively small number of clinics are heavily concentrated around Boulder and Denver, while the Federally Qualified Health Clinics and Rural Health Clinics are widely dispersed across the state, including more rural areas.
I spent my entire career in health care. I am a woman. I know the scope of “women’s health care” and women do not receive full, complete health care at PPH. I have heard enough of PPH’s marketing and deceptive description of women’s care. If you are set on having an abortion, Planned Parenthood is your go-to.
However, if you want complete health care, you will not get it at Planned Parenthood. They recently terminated their first physician CEO. She wanted to focus on women’s health care, but their priority is abortion. Make no mistake, abortion is their priority and their money maker.
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Tired of the allegations
Let’s see if I have this right. The robbery victim knew the two robbers — he gave officers their street names. One had a goatee and the gun. The officers stopped the suspects and explained why they were detained. They were asked to put their hands up and were told they were going to be checked for weapons. The suspect with the goatee, De’Von Bailey, bolted and ran from police.
Now I, as a policeman, am supposed to chase him and wait for him to turn around and aim the gun, which he had, before I can use force to bring him down? If the suspect was white, I imagine that the police would use exactly the same force they used against De’Von. I am tired of the allegations of racial discrimination. “He was a good boy” doesn’t cut it. If he was innocent, he wouldn’t have run and wouldn’t have a gun in his possession.
Bill Dawson
Colorado Springs
General election is now irrelevant
Talk about voter suppression, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decided electors to the Electoral College no longer have to abide by the will of the people or the law of the state they represent. According to the two-judge majority, each of the 538 electors have a right to vote their conscience. In other words, the only votes that matter are those of the electors and we voters can just be damned.
The general election for president is now irrelevant.
The president will be determined by the vote of only 538 unelected electors who will be intensely lobbied, bribed with cash or promises of jobs in the administration or coerced in other ways to vote for a certain candidate.
The only good thing about this decision is that it makes the Popular Vote Interstate Compact moot, so at least Colorado won’t be able to give our electoral votes to California.
Bill Schaffner
Colorado Springs
What then is the fake news?
When Harding Curtis writes, “Our form our government requires an informed electorate. Is that you? Is that me? It’s certainly not him!” He seems to not be able to distinguish between fact and opinion. When Donald Trump states he is the Chosen One and loved like he’s the King of Israel, that if Jews do not vote for him they are being disloyal to Israel, these are lies, amongst the almost 11,000 verified lies he has made since being in office.
When a journalist or talking head then states that Trump is delusional, crazy, should be removed from office, these are opinions, no matter the validity of the opinion or the basis for the conclusion; at the end of the day, they are simply conclusions and even die-hard Trump supporters should be able to understand this; it’s pretty basic.
And despite the fact that Robert Mueller, a lifelong Republican, a man of integrity, appointed by a Republican found evidence of collusion with Russia and credible evidence of obstruction by Trump and his campaign, 34 people and three companies were indicted or found guilty, people like Harding still call it a witch hunt, what then is the fake news?
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs