Photography effecting real change
In the event that I die from gun violence, please publicize the photo of my death. #MyLastShot, Signed_________”
These chilling words can be found on stickers on the backs of student IDs, drivers licenses and cellphones in an attempt to ensure that the horrific effects of gun violence are not forgotten or swept under the rug.
The #MyLastShot movement, started by Columbine High student Kaylee Tyner, 20 years after 12 students and one teacher were murdered and 21 wounded, hopes to emphasize the fact that more people died in school shootings than in the U.S. military last year. In her belief that our country has a history of photography effecting real change, Kaylee says she was inspired by Emmett Till’s legacy and how that was connected to the horrific imagery of his body that was shared after his death. Students displaying these stickers will, if it comes to that, make themselves the example that America needs to see.
There has been much opposition to Colorado’s red flag bill. While this bill cannot guarantee an end to gun violence, it’s a step in the right direction. To those who fear losing their “right to bear arms,” I say, look at the results from other states with this bill.
Many requests aren’t granted, and many cases are dismissed. If you lose your weapon, you will get your day in court. That’s a lot better deal than many get.
If you lose your life, there’s no getting it back.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Colorado would have a direct say
Please don’t be fooled by opponents of the National Popular Vote bill who falsely argue that this measure diminishes the voices of Colorado voters in presidential elections. They have their facts upside down.
In fact, the National Popular Vote bill, recently signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, would amplify the voices of Colorado voters. Today, Colorado controls just nine electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to elect a president. But as part of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, every single voter in Colorado would have a direct say in awarding 270 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who gets the most popular votes across all 50 states and D.C.
That’s empowering to every Colorado voter.
Alan Bernstein
Boulder
Time for a composting program
Composting: the messy, sometimes futile backyard project promising fruitful soil and a reduction in food waste. But why is composting so important?
When food waste intermingles with trash inside landfills, the decomposition environment becomes oxygen-limited. As food decays in that state, the result is methane gas: one of the most harmful and potent greenhouse gases.
Alternatively, in a compost environment, decomposition conditions are ideal (plenty of moisture, oxygen, and microorganisms) to alleviate methane gas production.
Cities across the U.S. have implemented commercial composting programs that provide you with a third option alongside trash and recycling, when deciding the best vehicle for waste disposal. These programs are not only effected by the city— compositing receptacles in parks and public spaces — but are also available for residential opt-in.
So what do cities in Vermont, Wisconsin, Utah, Massachusetts, California, Maryland, North Carolina, and Oregon have in common?
I think you can guess.
Contrary to thinking that Colorado is too dry to sustain large-scale composting, Boulder has proved it can.
As a city with both residential and city-wide composting available, it’s set the example.
Local Colorado Springs company Bestway has attempted to follow that example by expanding its services to composting; however, those services are only available to companies/institutions (like Colorado College) not residences.
Commercial composting: the easy, manageable, hands-off option ensuring responsible food waste management. It’s time we see this through.
Madison Dewey
Colorado Springs
Humanity is now made of glass
I feel impelled to offer up an opinion about a strange and potentially ruinous social phenomenon occurring in our country. I’d like to use the “controversy” about Joe Biden as an example.
Several women have stepped forward to say that Biden touched them. How does this rate as part of phenomenal social wave in this country?
We are being led to believe that humanity is made out of glass. Touch me, invade my space, disagree with me, make me feel nervous or fail to live up to someone’s manufactured set of standards and we’ll fall to pieces.
Joe Biden is an older man from a different era who believes making contact with people is part of being human. He did not commit a crime. He is in no way a part of the male harassment and assault issue; not even close.
And yet, he might lose the election over these comments.
This would be a monumental consequence, tragically out of proportion to the cause.
We’re human. We make mistakes. We step on toes. Maybe we need to get over ourselves.
Wayne Yakish
Colorado Springs