Speed and pedestrians being killed
I read that several locations with current speed limits of 35, 40 and 50 mph are going to be reduced by 5 mph as a result of increased pedestrian deaths. There are statistics that suggest a person hit at 30 mph has a 50 percent fatality rate. This begs the question as to what real impact is this 5 mph going have on pedestrian fatalities?
With the exception of 20 mph school zones, it would seem that a pedestrian doesn’t really stand much of a chance to survive a motor vehicle impact. Children don’t always make the right traffic decisions related to their safety so as motor vehicle drivers, we are expected to be responsible.
Most pedestrian/vehicle accidents are initially newscast, but then we hear little about the details after the fact. Pedestrians are typically required to cross at intersections (not between), with traffic (not against) and many times with the assistance of traffic and pedestrian signals. Motorists are required to obey the same road rules. If everyone is doing what they are supposed to, how are pedestrians getting killed? Someone isn’t doing the right thing.
I’m not condoning speeding, but it seems speed is many times a scapegoat, and speed enforcement is an easy, popular target. I’d suggest that personal responsibility of pedestrians and drivers is closer to the answer, than issuing any number of 5 and 10 mph over-the-speed-limit tickets.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
Major changes over 40 years
Never in my lifetime did I expect to see what has happened to Colorado Springs in the last 40 years. We moved from Southern California during the summer of 1978 to take a job as personnel manager of Western Forge. Living in the Springs was like heaven, compared with the congested and smog encased Pomona Valley at that time. I don’t know how it is now, as we only return at times to visit my wife’s family.
Politics used to be a normal uneventful time every cycle, especially at the local level and within Colorado’s rather routine and mundane election process. I think the change began when California became so crowded and the Colorado blue skies and fresh air became a giant attraction.
However, with that population change became a steady erosion of conservative values. It seemed to start with the acceptance of medical marijuana. Many of us knew this would be only the beginning of an effort to accept “weed” for anyone. Then came sanctuary cities under blue leadership.
With these major changes in standards over the past 40 years, never did I ever expect Colorado would vote in a blatant socialist for our governor. For me, being a socialist is one step away from being a Communist and having a country or state run entirely by government. Look at most of the European countries with the problems and issues they have. Go a step further and you have Russia, China, Iran and the list goes on and on.
At 82, being in Colorado is not nearly appealing as it might be in Texas or some other red state. However, we are not moving. Gratefully, the electorate didn’t approve all kinds of taxes and provide an open checkbook to take from the rest of us. Yes, we too will get through this, worrying about what might happen within the next four years.
Duane C. Slocum
Colorado Springs
Gesture meant everything to vets
Last Saturday morning, on Veterans Day weekend, 15 of us, all members of VFW Post 4051, had gathered for a remembrance breakfast at the Village Inn at Academy and Palmer Park. We shared our stories, laughed at our pranks, mourned those we had lost, and generally reflected on the meaning of our lives in the military. When we finished eating, and Joe, our quartermaster, asked for the check, the waitress told him that a lady in the restaurant recognized we were veterans and paid the bill, for all 15 of us! We wanted to thank her for her generosity, but she instructed the waitress not to reveal her identity.
So, to you dear lady, whoever you are, and wherever you are this day, please know that your kind gesture touched all of our hearts, deeply. Knowing there are people like you in our country makes our time in the service all worthwhile. With much love and gratitude from all of us in VFW Post 4051. Anam Cara!
William Thomas
Colorado Springs
This is a time for repudiation
Nice story by Tom Roeder on Monday about outgoing Secretary of State Wayne Williams. I’d add some praise for Williams’ reprimanding his staff member who mocked the same-sex couple applying for a marriage license. The only real mistake was his too-ready compliance with the “Election Integrity Commission” led by Chris Kobach (the unlamented secretary of state in Kansas, roundly repudiated there in his candidacy for governor).
Williams has differed with his party’s national program of vote-suppression, and that is honorable. But [in my opinion] this is a time for repudiation of — not just Trump — the whole package of vote-suppression, racism (disguised or not), nativism, supply-side economics and knee-jerk tax-cutting. Unfortunately, that takes time and intellectual energy. Compare the Democrats’ gradual emergence from their embrace of globalism-at-any-cost, too-close alliance with miscreants in the Middle East and Wall Street and nice-guy bipartisan cooperation with the Reagan Revolution.
Owen Cramer
Colorado Springs
Lives, homes and memories gone
Today I count my blessings as I watch the devastation of California’s Camp fire. Much like the hurricanes of the past few months and much reported mass shootings, lives are gone, homes gone, memories gone, and survivors left with just the comfort of their own lives still viable on an most unwelcome and discomforting journey.
These are the times where our better angels are called to inspire and lead with distinctive words and moments. Choosing to do or follow anything less, through mindless bluster and self-promotion, requires us to somehow believe these to be our children’s “good ole’ days!” This is unacceptable!
M. A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs