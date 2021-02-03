Paige column was right
Woodie Paige is right on with Sundays column on the Rockies baseball. He is the reason I subscribe to the paper. As soon as I saw his name on the staff, I signed up, remembering his work on the old Rocky Mountain News. I am not a relative, nor have I ever met him, just a fan.
Chuck Brewer
Boulder
How much more can we take?
I cannot keep silent — whether the coup attempt was an anarchists’ or Donald Trump supporters I do not know. I served 15 years in the Air force as a chaplain to support and defend the constitution. Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s rhetoric to march to the beautiful Capitol was insurrection and sedition, and they should be prosecuted. I am so saddened and angry, as most of you are.
Our country is seriously divided and questions remains if Article 25 or impeachment will further divide the country. I believe that the majority of Trump supporters are not part of this siege of our Capitol based on recent polls. I have friends and relatives who are Trump supporters. I do not blame any of them for this coup attempt.
We have serious constitutional issues facing democracy that will take month or years to solve. We have now joined third nations who have used coups under dictators. With the pandemic, unemployment, racial violence, and the increase of domestic violence, and suicide, how much more can we take?
Our biggest help is our religious faith and participation in religious communities. This will perhaps be even more effective than the actions of Congress.
Rev. Don Peterson
Arvada
Article was misleading
Re: Anna McDevitt’s article “Xcel backslides in transition from coal”.
As an engineer with more than 35 years of experience with numerous power generating technologies (wind, solar, gas turbine, coal, waste-to-energy, nuclear and hydro) I think Ms. McDevitt’s article is misleading and in places inaccurate.
In accordance with Excel’s 2019 annual report renewables account for 30 percent of its electric energy source. According to the energy acuity website Xcel is ranked third behind Southern California Edison and Duke Energy as a top renewable utility. Ms. McDevitt’s article starts out suggesting you should not be fooled by Xcel’s ads about being a climate and clean energy leader, although the company is ranked in the top three when it comes to renewables. Ms. McDevitt goes on to state that “Xcel doesn’t just have a coal problem. The utility also has a noble gas problem that makes Xcel a big source of methane pollution, a greenhouse gas that is much more potent than carbon dioxide.” This comment suggests that Xcel releases large quantities of methane to the atmosphere, however she does not provide any associated data.
Natural gas is made up of approximately 95% methane (CH4) and Xcel pays for natural gas and charges 1.4 million gas customers for natural gas. As such, it is in Xcel’s best interest to minimize any leaks it has in its pipelines. Also, gas-fueled power plants do not typically vent natural gas (methane) to the atmosphere, so overall compared to other sources of methane released to the atmosphere, any amount of methane inadvertently released by Xcel would be small in comparison.
Ms. McDevitt goes on to suggest that the Cherokee plant operations in North Denver is the source of additional sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate pollution. The reason natural gas is labeled a clean fuel is because it does not have sulfur or ash (source of particulates). Given Cherokee only operates on natural gas (coal units retired) there are no sulfur dioxides or particulates emitted to the atmosphere. Also, the new gas turbines there are equipped with low-NOX burners to minimize formation of NOX. The Cherokee plant is now a much cleaner operating plant that it was prior to converting to natural gas. Instead of making false statements about the plant Ms. McDevitt should calculate how much CO2 emissions has been reduced by Cherokee converting to natural gas not only because of less CO2 per kWh of electricity produced but also because of the plant no longer needing coal railed in (locomotive exhaust) and cars no longer sitting at the crossing waiting on trains to deliver the coal (car exhaust).
One must wonder, once environmental groups get natural gas removed as a source of generating power, will the groups then focus on converting all the homes and business on the front range from using gas to using electricity? According to my most recent Xcel bill, on a per unit of energy basis, natural gas cost is one fifth that of the electric energy cost. Not counting the capital cost to convert homes and businesses to all electric, the energy cost alone would be significant. As such, I think it is going to be difficult to eliminate natural gas as a fuel source any time soon.
Rick Reiff
Denver
Liberal school boards
The Gazette’s Viewpoint of January 16 opined that “our cities have put up with” the power grab of teachers’; unions “for far too long” (“The vaccine has exposed teachers unions’ true priorities”).
This a new time of turmoil in our public government. But the cause is half a century old, as liberal school boards have been bargaining away to teachers’ unions, private corporations such as CSEA in D-11, the foundational civil right of each American to participate equally in public government.
The liberal board and the leadership of the private union exclude 99% of the teachers, 100% of the parents and 100% of the other citizens from the important decision-making of our local public school districts.
The bargaining away of our individual voices to a private-corporation union has by now educationally disabled several generations of America’s young people. There is beauty in our foundational civil right to participate as equal individual voices in government. The beauty is the fact that in American public government, every life matters.
We opponents of the bargaining away of our foundational right by liberal school boards argue for charter schools and school choice. Let us continue to do so. But we are tying one hand behind our back. Let us become twice as effective for education as we also use the beautiful American argument to make all our public schools work well: That our school boards not bargain away but preserve our civil right to participate in our local public school district government as equal individual American citizens.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs