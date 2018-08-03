Owe our first responders gratitude
The recent indictment of police officer, Gerald Bellow, is absolutely unbelievable. Jerry and his wife have been friends of our family for more than 15 years. He is a wonderful, caring family man who would do just about anything to help anyone. He is not impulsive or reckless in his decisions. A police officer should have the right to protect himself in a known dangerous environment, and we believe that is exactly what he did in this predicament.
This is a man who has worked 27 years serving our community, taking all the overtime and extra duty he could get, working hard to support his wife, son, three daughters, and five grandchildren, also taking in a host of pets, some previously homeless! He has been awarded two Medals of Valor, one for saving a fellow officer and a second for rescuing a citizen from a burning building. He is truly “one of the good guys.” We would like to know why this outstanding officer is being persecuted by the district attorney’s office for performing his sworn duty.
As the media reports, this known criminal, David Keith Adkins, was armed and had just been involved in a home invasion He pistol whipped the homeowner and fired his weapon, stole the homeowner’s car and wrecked it (injuring others), and threatened a mechanic at the airport with the weapon. As Officer Bellow was searching the parking area, he found the suspect hiding in a vehicle. This could easily have been an ambush situation, so the officer fired his weapon but did not hit him. It seems that Officer Bellow has now been accused of not allowing the criminal to shoot first before he was allowed to fire his weapon.
Media sources state that Adkins was known to be armed and dangerous and was on the Ten Most Wanted List at the time of this crime spree.
He was in and out of prison for years and was recently released after serving time for assault on a police officer.
Officer Bellow reacted exactly as he should have and should be commended for putting his life at risk approaching that vehicle. Just in the past few days, a police officer responded to a call, was shot and remains in critical condition. As citizens of Colorado Springs, we owe our first responders our gratitude and support.
Let’s hope we do not find ourselves naming more streets after fallen officers.
Dr. Nathan Brightwell and Sandra Brightwell
Colorado Springs
We need more bike lanes
A number of letters from readers have expressed frustration with the city’s bike lanes. These letters have mentioned concerns about the lanes’ impact on traffic patterns, their futility or low use, and more.
These are valid concerns, but the discussion has been largely one-sided, so I wanted to offer a different perspective on behalf of those who use the lanes and want more of them.
I ride my bike year-round all over town. I know a lot of riders, and see many I don’t know, who use the bike lanes.
I also know a lot of people who are interested in riding a bike, but who don’t because they (justifiably) feel unsafe without a dedicated lane.
One of the biggest challenges is the bike lanes we have often end abruptly, and strand riders in a high traffic area, leaving them wondering how to safely get to their destination.
Bike lanes need to be connected with other bike lanes to create a network that makes it easy to safely ride across the city. Bike lanes that don’t connect to larger networks are almost futile and will get much less use.
Bikes are a very effective way to address our traffic problems. Not only do they reduce the number of vehicle trips and demand for parking, they also give the rider some exercise, reduce pollution, and lessen demand for gas — all of which have tangible benefits.
An important intangible benefit is the increased connection the rider feels to the community.
With more effective bike lanes, we’ll have more riders, less traffic and pollution, and a healthier population closely connected to our community.
Zach Owen
Colorado Springs
Less cars on the roads
I am sorry that so many Gazette readers are unhappy with the city’s push to create more bike paths.
I spent two and a half hours this morning riding my bike all over the city, doing deliveries for my work.
I’d estimate 75 percent of that route was spent on bike paths and I’m looking forward to having that last 25 percent sewn up.
Cyclists will commute by bicycle if they feel safe, and I feel much safer riding dedicated bike paths.
Keep up the good work Colorado Springs.
To disgruntled car drivers, I can only say that every time you see a cyclist making their way through town, there is one less car on the road, cleaner air and less traffic for you to sit in.
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
Watching homeless problem grow
Thank you T. Elliott (“A homeless proposal”). I wanted to let him know that his ideas makes sense, I wish the people that are able to make it happen had as much common sense.
I am a native of Colorado Springs and I love it here but as I see the city change and homeless problem grow, especially in my Old Colorado City (where I live) I often think of moving, (to where I don’t know).
Sheila Romero
Colorado Springs