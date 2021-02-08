Residents not taken seriously
I am taking time to express my feelings about the last Montbello Town Hall regarding proposed Group Living changes. I want to be as respectful as I can in saying this, but I was very disheartened to see how one sided this town hall really was. First of all Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, I know it may represent your personal connection to your family’s future regarding affordable housing, but I felt that your comments were very inappropriate for this meeting. What about the voices of all the other residents of Montbello that you were elected by and to represent? The questions were so contrived and staged, that it really made me feel very disgusted to even be a part of such a slap-in-the-face session.
As a privileged white member of the Montbello community for over 25 years, I have been very repulsed and disgusted at the meetings that I have attended, where I have observed the blatant lack of respect, and berating comments toward the senior Black members of the Montbello community! These members have been active participants in this community for almost 50 years.. You asked for, and community members have attempted to make their voices heard, but like in the last meeting, one Montbello member spoke up, but was rudely shut down with, “Oh, we need to move on!” How is this reckless and blatant disregard for the longtime senior Black members of the Montbello community not a form of reverse discrimination? Wow, Black and senior citizens constitute two minority groups in my grounded understanding and perspective! You asked that concerned members speak up, but only if it fits your and Mayor Hancock’s agenda!
I think Mayor Hancock and all of Denver City Council needs a reality check!
First of all, you work for us, we don’t work for you! You were elected to represent ALL of Denver, not just a few who have their own agendas. Secondly, if this proposal was so important, why was it not placed on the ballot this year? If pit bulls can garner space on the ballot, why was something as important as these far-reaching changes not given room on the election year ballot? It should not be up to just a few, Mayor Hancock and City Council, to make changes that will negatively affect our quality of life, safety, and property values!
Thirdly, we come to the very important issue of enforcement. I have reported over 250 violations — did you get that? — over 250 violations to code enforcement in the last two months. Maybe we should be looking at revising the code violation policy of only 30 days into maybe a year for open cases, since enforcement is a complete failure here in Montbello.
In these meetings, we have been promised our own code enforcement officer for the past two plus years, but it never happens. What is the common theme in these meetings regarding enforcement? In its current state, it does not work! Please listen to their/our voices. Most of them, as concerned residents have to take a stand and shut down these violations on their own.
How did the failures of Mayor Hancock, City Council and city officials’ inability to address the affordable-housing problem, and now crisis — become punishment for all of us taxpaying citizens?
Rod Carr, Orlando Boatner
Montbello
Where is the transparency?I am opposed to the group living amendment. It infringes on the rights of many to correct a problem of homelessness that has been part of this city, state and country for decades. While I have empathy and care about them, and I agree there needs to be a solution to this sad problem, GLA is not the answer.
Example: When the homeless were downtown, the city did not find a solution even though the GLA meetings were happening. The sweeps which were necessary just moved the homeless further into communities. Seeing the damage done in downtown, what do you think this will do to neighborhoods lacking the resources of others protected by city zoning codes? The reality is millions of taxpayer dollars are being used to fix a problem caused because the city, special interests and homeless advocates have no long-term solutions. The many lawsuits filed on behalf of the homeless by homeless advocates which the city paid — whom did those funds go? If these groups really cared about the homeless, these funds would have been used for: housing, research, mental health and health-care workers; partnerships with community organizations; stakeholders, business, faith-based groups and even the Veterans Department to come up with programs. Warehousing them in neighborhoods without treatment is inhumane. Since the GLA does not apply to Chapter 59 neighborhoods, the homeless will not be disbursed throughout the city.
The privileged — those who reside in protected communities — are exempt from GLA. Where is the equity, transparency and equality? Many neighborhoods are experiencing overcrowding, lack of access to fresh foods, full-service grocery stores and inadequate health-care services. This amendment will only add to the problems. We support the homeless through our tax dollars. It is up to our city officials to use those funds to provide housing and medical services for not only the homeless but also the disabled.
As for community corrections in our neighborhoods? Those of us who abide by the rules, pay our taxes, vote for tax increases to keep this city viable — we deserve better. That means accountability from elected officials. No excuses, finger pointing or half truths. There have been years of secret meetings among special interests, investors and outside groups. This administration and City Council were elected by the people and for the people to support and protect all Denver residents regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, religious beliefs or neighborhood designation. It’s not supposed to be about political appointees, special interests, investors, the elite and the privileged. Do not destroy and lay the groundwork for gentrification as was done in Five Points. We all must be accountable for our actions — even this administration.
As many have stated before, say NO to GLA. Stop; go back to the citizens of Denver — those who voted for you and ones who did not. Begin with inclusion not exclusion. Let’s fix this problem together with all at the table. Sometimes the best solutions come from those who have experienced the very problems we are trying to solve — not from special interests. We must do better.
Y. A. Gidget Terry
Montbello
Let the voters decideI am opposed the GLA. It lacks equity, equality, transparency, credibility and accountability.
It was drafted by two City Council members. It was four years in the planning. There were secret meetings; exclusion not inclusion; no RNOs, stakeholders, community residents, organizations or community groups at the table. Nor senior groups or disabled advocates.
The Far Northeast Neighbor plan was in process during this time. Our planning meetings were open to residents, business, community organizations, RNO’s, stakeholders, city staff & state representatives. There were developers. Open meetings, open dialog. Our neighborhood plan included a request for a full-service grocery store. Montbello has been a food desert since 2014. We addressed health inequity; better transportation to include shuttles, and alternative forms of transportation. Also: flashing beacons to slow traffic; retail and code enforcement; more NIS inspectors; rights of way; noise ordinance compliance.
At no time during these meeting, which included staff from CPD, was there ever a mention of GLA meetings, Zone changes and Chapter 59. These meetings were in process before our Far Northeast Plan, which took two years from start to completion. The Far Northeast Plan was sent to City Council for approval in 2019. In December 2019 our the plan was adopted and approved by City Council.
January 2020 we were informed about GLA. The first Montbello 2020 Community meeting was held Feb. 8 at the Montbello recreation center. On the agenda was lifting the ban on pit bulls — and group living. There were over 75 residents in attendance, including residents from Park Hill and surrounding communities.
After the GLA presentation and Q&A, once again residents opposed this amendment and the zone change. Many stated that our community that is overcrowded, with no full-service grocery store or healthy food options, and an inadequate, outdated, overcrowded health care facility. Numerous code enforcement violations (0ver 150) have been documented regarding construction trucks, trailers, lawn parking — all repeated violations. There was no relief or plans to fix the problems.
This administration continues to push this amendment in spite of the voices of many who have asked this amendment be placed on indefinite hold in the midst of this pandemic. Or, placed on the ballot, as the pit bull ban was. Are we not more important than a pit bull? Let the voters decide.
Some have even asked this administration to stop and start over to include voters in the process. There have been four years of meetings and yet no clear concise plan to address community issues and concerns. This GLA group and the administration states the zone code is outdated. I couldn’t agree more.
Ann E. White
Montbello