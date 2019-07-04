Why I oppose free college
• Nothing is “free.”
Someone paid the price for life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. The rest is up to the individual.
• Professional students.
When college is paid by someone else, there’s no incentive to “get ‘er done” and join the productive world of work. Students stretch out the required time necessary to graduate, adding semesters or years while switching majors. Students have ample time and will engage in political activism.
• Tuition will not be sufficient.
Students will strike and demonstrate for more free things, such as cost-free lunch rooms, transportation, fees, books, personal expenses and more. Gratitude will be in short supply.
• Students develop an entitlement attitude that follows them beyond college.
Graduates view themselves as CEO material. They do not learn that often things in life are not “fair” and must be earned, require effort, patience, humility and setbacks. Also, graduates view themselves as autonomous beings and are unlikely to share their educational experiences with parents.
• The taxpayers cannot afford another entitlement, and college is not the only path to a successful career.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Moved by poignant letter
I am not normally inclined to write into the opinion/op ed section, however, I was extremely moved to read the letter about Roberta Sophia Rodriquez, “Berta,” written by her sister, Gina Vasquez who wrote about the tragedy of their family’s loss of a precious and beautiful person. Thank you for your poignant remembrance of your sister and the courage to outline the dangers of what she was facing, to hopefully save others.
My sincere condolences to your family for what you are going through, and I pray that you know your love for her is giving you some comfort knowing she is in a special place.
I truly believe the significance of the butterflies being present to protect her to get to the spirit life and her next journey is not only inspiring but shows how protective and precious life is to all of us. God bless you and your family. Thank you again for sharing your story and for letting me respond.
Diane Francello
Colorado Springs
Cell towers causing havoc?
There are many “small towers” that have been installed in southwest Colorado Springs. According to a Gazette article dated May 22, 2018, these cell towers are the key to the next generation of wireless service. The article explains that these cells play a key role in adding capacity to the wireless network and will play an even bigger role in “5G” networks.
Since their installation, my phone service has been reduced significantly to the point where it is almost impossible to use. In talking to others in this area, it appears I am not alone dealing with this situation. It does not seem to make a difference whether one has either of the two major cellphone providers.
I am wondering if Crown Castle, who apparently owns and leases these to the major wireless carriers, is aware of the havoc that is being created and what is being done or can be done to resolve this issue.
Mary Kunzelman
Colorado Springs
Vinyl making a comeback
Thank you, David Ramsey, for your well-written column on the comeback of vinyl records.
I, too, am a vinyl junkie who once boasted over 2,000 12-inch singles, 300 LPs, and 300-plus 45s in my collection.
My time in the Air Force gave me many opportunities to purchase vinyl in different countries, especially in Europe where it is still big. I also enjoyed occasional DJ opportunities. Vinyl just brings out the richness of the music and the pops and cracks just add to its ambiance. I’ve whittled my collection down over the years to a small collection of favored material, but I still enjoy the feel of it. Forever vinyl!
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Election interference is no joke
It was deeply embarrassing to me to see President Donald Trump out on the world stage yukking it up with Vladimir Putin, making light of Russian interference in our elections. What a poke to the eye for our country. Every patriotic American should be offended by this self-serving president’s behavior.
Election interference is no joking matter, and Robert Mueller has painstakingly documented the lengths that the Russisn government went to to influence America’s 2016 presidential election. For the president of the United States to dismiss this and make light of it with the leader of the hostile nation responsible is almost beyond belief.
And for the Republican Party to dismiss Trump’s actions once again just goes to show what enablers they have become of such dysfunctional and unpatriotic behavior. They have sadly put party above country.
It’s obvious to me that Trump is preparing for life after the presidency. He has no interest in holding foreign despots accountable for the worst behavior because he’s not representing America. Trump represents only himself and his business empire. He plans to build Trump Towers everywhere when he’s done and is using the presidency to build relationships with foreign leaders to pave the way to expand his empire, not to keep America safe from foreign threats or to protect the strength of our democracy.
How long are the American people going to tolerate Trump’s use of the office of the presidency to advance himself, betraying our national interests?
Every world leader witnessed his actions and is asking this question, too. Any true patriot, regardless of political party, should feel shame for what has happened to our country.
Cyndy Kulp
Colorado Springs