An obscure piece of black history
As we celebrate Black History Month, I want to thank the city leadership, City Council president Richard Skorman and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s President Henry Allen for putting together a wonderful tribute representing the vision of Black History week and later Black History Month founded by Carter G. Woodson, a Harvard University graduate.
Of the many names of historic blacks listed on the City Council resolution representing significant black persons in the history of our city, state and nationally, one person was missing. That person was the first known woman to serve with the Buffalo Soldiers in the western plains.
Cathy Williams joined the 38th Infantry Regiment as Pvt. William Cathay. Williams, having served in the Civil War as a cook and laundress, was familiar with military expectations. At the end of the Civil War, there were was not much opportunity for a former slave without any education. On July 28, 1866, when the Congress authorized the creation of six Negro regiments, two of Calvary and four of infantry, Williams saw the opportunity. History tells us women were not permitted to join the military, so Williams masqueraded as a man from 1866-1868. Williams was dark, short-haired, relatively tall at 5’ 8” and weighed about 160 pounds.
Williams marched along the Santa Fe Trail from her point of entry into the U.S. Army to the New Mexico territory. That is a distance of nearly 1,200 miles. Her last known assignment was Fort Cummings, near Deming, N.M. While assigned to Fort Cummings, Pvt. Cathay spent much of her time in the field looking for hostile Indians, typically the Apaches. The duty at Fort Cummings was difficult and caused Cathay to have a variety of medical issues, ultimately causing her to confess her sex to the post surgeon. She was immediately discharged after serving less than two years of active duty.
Williams went to live in the vicinity of Fort Cummings for a short while supporting herself a laundress and freight hauler and eventually moving to Trinidad, where is she buried. Her exact gravesite is unknown, as she died at age 52 penniless living with friends.
Williams’ story brings to light the mostly forgotten story of the Buffalo Soldiers — the black infantrymen of the post-Civil War period and an obscure piece of black history.
“Cathy Williams, from Slave to Buffalo Soldier,” by Phillip Thomas Tucker is available at the Pike Peak Library District.
Willie H. Breazell
Colorado Springs
Corrupt governments, lack of capitalism
Professor Joe Barrera is correct “A wall doesn’t address the economic issues” in Latin American and neither does his column.
For over 30 years, I lived and worked in every country in Mexico, Central America and Latin America except for Guayana and Suriname, and I speak Portuguese and Spanish.
The main problems in the Latin region are corrupt governments and lack of capitalism. From Baja California to Terra de Fuego, we are looking at a group of countries that have a history of dictators and/or caudillos (leaders) who abuse their people and ignore the rule of law.
The culture, traditions, legal and political history of these countries do not lend themselves to a governmental structure like the U.S. Constitution that would protect its citizens from the excesses of its government.
Over the years, the world has witnessed the destruction of wealth creation with the implementation of socialistic regimes in practically every country in the region. There are police states in Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela where we see tyrants who want to impose socialism on their peoples, and they are lagging economically far behind the rest of the world.
Barrera writes, “U.S. capitalism is a giant vacuum sucking immigrant labor into its maw.” If that is true then why don’t the countries of Latin America implement aggressive capitalistic reforms and watch their countries grow rich and prosperous and suck all the illegal immigrants out of the USA?
Capitalism has worked everywhere in the world that it has been tried. For example, China moved 450 million citizens from abject poverty to a middle-class standard of living in about 30 years by introducing concepts of free market economics.
There is no reason to think it would not work in Latin America.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Problems with both parties
If Hillary Clinton were president now, that object at the border would be built. How can Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and their cohorts be for the wall one day and then the next day, when someone else is elected president, they are against it.
This isn’t just a Democratic problem, it is both parties.
Politicians need to be reminded that their votes should be for the country and not for the party.
Forget this kind of thinking of ‘pass the darn bill and we will read it later.’ All politicians should be required to face a member of the opposite party and shout “I will vote on this bill for the good of the country.”
Now for the press... If you were doing your job correctly, you would be chastising such actions by the politicians of both parties and not just one.
Ralph Huber
Colorado Springs
Setting a dangerous precedent
All politics of the moment aside, the president’s use of an emergency declaration to fund a border wall is a very dangerous precedent, one that flies in the face of conservative governance and the clear intent of the Founding Fathers.
Congress and we the people need to do all we can to prevent this president or any future president from unilaterally imposing his will and usurping the constitutional role of Congress.
The alternative is an executive so powerful that Congress will be essentially useless, like the Congress of the Philippines under Marcos or the Reichstag under Hitler.
If we don’t stop this “emergency” our next health care, climate change, voter suppression or cyber attack “emergency” may well be our undoing as a nation.
Ben Thompson
Colorado Springs