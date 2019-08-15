A massive letdown to competitors
On Aug. 11, less than two weeks before the Pikes Peak Ascent, race staff announced that spectators would not be permitted to access the summit during the event. This letter seeks to reverse that decision so that competitors can celebrate their achievement with their loved ones.
The race staff cited construction, limited parking, and concerns for runner safety as the reason for the summit’s closure. I emailed the race staff to voice my objection to its decision and received a reply from the race director, who reiterated the concern for runner safety. As a race participant, I appreciate the concern for runner safety, but think this decision overstates the risk to runners getting off the mountain. The construction has limited parking at the summit, but the shuttle system is surprisingly efficient and ostensibly handled the record 7,000 visitors from this year’s July Fourth holiday.
Allow spectators to make their own decisions about whether to go to the summit, instead of this blanket proclamation. Race officials can use the remaining days to educate spectators that shuttle lines might be longer and perhaps that finishing competitors might get priority for shuttle seats. I encourage others to vocalize their opposition to the race staff, if they prefer this decision be left to individual spectators. Crossing the finish line to a nearly-empty summit is a massive letdown to competitors and their families, some of whom will travel thousands of miles to embrace their loved ones after they complete a remarkable personal achievement.
John Mohr
Colorado Springs
An incomplete solution
The roadwork projects throughout our city are making a big difference. All the big potholes and major damage appear to be repaired. Kudos to the road crews.
What we need now, to have some icing on the cake we’re paying for, would be the leveling of our manhole covers.
This is not a unique problem. It’s the nature of asphalt. Resurfacing and repairing the road surfaces without leveling the manhole covers is an incomplete solution. Manhole leveling systems are readily available that make the job of leveling manholes cost-effective, quick and easy. Leveling of manholes also prevents further damage to our vehicles and the road surface.
Tony Seran
Colorado Springs
Overreaction to guns
A young white man showed up recently in a Walmart in Springfield, Mo., wearing a tactical vest and carrying an AR style rifle and a lot of ammo.
He was held at gunpoint by an armed citizen who was employed as a fireman. The police came and took the young man away in handcuffs.
Sounds like a dream scenario for the NRA; except for the facts! Missouri is an “open carry” state so the young man was breaking no laws and being stupid and tasteless is not a crime in this country —yet.
The armed citizen broke the law by detaining another armed citizen at gun point and the police came and illegally detained the aforementioned heavily armed young man and patted the firefighter on the back.
Unless and until Walmart changes it store policies on weapons, the initial response should have been management requesting the obviously armed citizen to leave as he was making the other patrons uncomfortable.
The concealed carry armed citizen should be admonished that the right to carry does not automatically infer the right to stop and detain based on what they expect to happen as in George Orwell’s “thought police,” and the local police should know the law well enough to know they had no right to do more than question the gun owner.
Background checks should work if we manage to share the information among the regulatory agencies and enforce the laws as written, we really don’t need more laws.
Before we rush to give up our constitutional rights based on emotions, this whole incident needs to be examined throughout and some effort should be made to find out if the young man was put up to this to instigate a problem or is really too stupid to be walking around unattended.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
We are all ‘the least of these’
Last fall, I met a retired couple living nearby in an RV. Their daughter had contracted a debilitating disease requiring costly treatments. Although they had health care insurance, their daughter did not.
Out-of-pocket expenses devoured their savings, their possessions, and finally, their home. Care for the daughter was available, but their insurance company would not approve it, and she passed away. In addition to their deep grief and dire financial suffering, the couple carried a sense of guilt, as if they had failed their child.
A uniquely American scenario.
In America, 62% of bankruptcies are due to medical bills. Over 1 million Americans go medically bankrupt each year, stacking financial ruin on top of suffering an often life-threatening illness.
These days, we hear hard-hearted political discourse designed to protect corporate profiteers and no one else. Well-funded think tanks pump out anger-stoking messages against “socialist” medical policy, pretending that caring for “the least of these” — what Jesus stood for — is a bad thing.
Many uninformed voters, understandably angry at poor health care, are ready to blame someone. This think tank propaganda fools some voters into actually believing that we’re not all “the least of these.”
All other developed countries love their universal health care.
America can also have a health care system that covers everyone. By removing the profit motive from health care, National Improved Medicare for All will cover us all and for less than we’re paying now.
Adele Riffe
Hesperus