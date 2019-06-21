No reason for State Patrol deaths
There have been recent incidents of Colorado Highway Patrol officers killed in the line of duty because a driver did not pull over or slow down.
There is absolutely no reason for these accidents to happen. Too many drivers are not giving full attention to their driving and also in many cases they are speeding, often times many miles per hour over the speed limit. Any driver who hits and kills an officer on the roadside should be sentenced to prison with no chance for parole.
A. D. Vinke
Colorado Springs
Becoming a positive force for change
Recently, the fashion designers icon, Gloria Vanderbelt died. Her life, or at least small snippets of it, was lived almost weekly in the glare of what we now know to be Supermarket rag sheets — The Globe and National Enquirer.
While she was locked into the farce of her being labeled “the poor little rich girl,” Vanderbilt could have ensconced herself in a dark place where she could never be seen. But, she chose to remain a creative force in life. Ultimately, becoming the designer of a wildly popular clothing line.
It is often said, “Life is but an illusion!” Were we to take a few steps back we would understand, as Vanderbilt had, such a notion to be true.
After all, phrases like “father like son,” “mother like daughter” or the “apple not falling too far from the tree” are farcical.
Once we come to understand how much control we have over the weight of what may have been a painful familial past, we too can start to become a positive creative force for change in this world.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
When racism tries to lurk
The Gazette may get blowback on David Ramsey’s column in Sunday morning’s paper.
I admire his courage in saying it plain: if you support the Confederacy or romanticize any of its history or attempt to muddy the waters of its intended outcomes, then at best, you do not have understanding of history. At worst, you “cherish” a racist and morally flawed history.
Read “Stand Your Ground,” by Kelly Brown Douglas before you decide to formulate your response: America needs to own its historically encoded and lawful racism on which it was founded before it can repent and turn from these practices — which continue to this day. And it is up to each of us, who do love our country and want it to live into its potential, to call it out when racism tries to lurk inside any of our values.
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
If it’s such a great idea
One wonders how supporters of the Electoral College, who are primarily Republican, would feel about it if had overturned four popular vote outcomes in favor of the Democrats?
If the Electoral College is such a great idea, then why hasn’t it been adopted by any other countries, and why do we not use a similar device at other electoral levels?
John Lane
Colorado Springs
Carbon tax would be great
Contrary to the assertions of Thomas Pyle (June 18), a carbon tax would be great for Colorado.
A tax like the one in the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) would cut carbon pollution by at least 40% in the first 12 years. Economists from across the political spectrum, including four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 27 Nobel Laureates, 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers and two former Treasury secretaries, recently stated in The Wall Street Journal that a carbon fee and dividend is the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions.
A carbon tax is prudent insurance against increased risks of wildfires and floods. It will save lives by reducing asthma-causing co-pollutants from fossil fuels. It will create 2.1 million jobs. It will support the Department of Defense by lowering the security risks posed by a changing climate.
And thanks to the dividend, low- and middle-income households will benefit because they have lower carbon footprints than upper-income households. Studies show that the two lowest income quintiles come out ahead.
The bill is revenue neutral, so it doesn’t grow the government. All the money collected, less a small administrative cost, is returned to American households. A border fee adjustment guarantees a level playing field for American businesses and helps leverage other countries to follow our lead.
Pyle cites a study from Capital Alpha Partners. This appears to be the same study touted last fall by the Heartland Institute, which is known for working with tobacco companies to discredit smoking risks and more recently for promoting climate change denial. This is not an unbiased source.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is effective, good for people, good for the economy, bipartisan, revenue-neutral and great for Colorado.
Chris Hoffman
Boulder