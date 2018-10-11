No free patriot pass
T.R. Reid’s recent opinion piece is so typical of “journalists” today. It’s OK for them to call Donald Trump a misogynist, a racist, a white supremacist, an Islamophobe, a xenophobe and a “draft dodger”, but when he tweets that they are “the enemy of the people,” they go nuts. I guess we need safe places for journalists, too.
Trump isn’t assaulting journalism, he’s assaulting journalists. We are in a time of lowest unemployment (especially for minorities), a record Dow, highest GDP growth in decades and skyrocketing consumer confidence and yet 90 percent of media coverage is negative toward the administration. Half the country supports the president, yet most newspapers (not The Gazette) don’t have a single conservative opinion writer on staff. Even “news” journalists are now infusing their bias in their stories or simply choosing not to report positive Trump stories. I would assault them too.
Reid may be the exception but he needs to prove his fairness with current examples not by flashing his Vet card from 50 years ago. I too thank him for his service (I served too) but having served as a teenager doesn’t give him a free patriot pass for the rest of his life. Show us your current patriotism by reporting both sides in an unbiased manner.
Donald Trump may not have served our country five decades ago but he is serving now, and “Making America Great Again.” Report it!
Mark Spowart
Monument
Forfeiting character in order to win
Well, the drama is done; the Brett Kavanaugh hearings are finished and the U.S. Supreme Court is once again fully staffed.
There were a harrowing few weeks in the runup to the confirmation vote. In my long life, I can recall few times when I’ve seen so many Americans so engaged in the political process. And most of those I saw and heard were adamant about their views. Each side saw the other as an enemy to be vanquished. Few were willing to wait and listen before judging the judge and/or his accusers. That’s not surprising; America, never truly united, has become more polarized than ever. My side is good and can do no wrong, while the other side is evil and can do no right.
And, sadly, I see no healing of that rift any time soon. I see it only widening and deepening.
And here, in my view, is the root problem: Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing. We have a president who campaigned on — and won on — promising wins. “We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with the winning.” Forget Grantland Rice’s advice that “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game that counts.”
How we play “the game” no longer matters. Just win. If you must mock your opponent — or a disabled reporter — in order to win, then go ahead and mock. If you have to spread clearly false rumors — such as that the father of one of your rivals was a participant in a former president’s assassination — then spread those rumors far and wide. And if you must mock a woman whom — just days before — you said was “credible” and “compelling” in her testimony about your SCOTUS pick, then do it with gusto. Just win.
Republicans, led by President Trump, are winning. The latest — and perhaps biggest — win is this Supreme Court placement. Judge Kavanaugh’s appointment likely will have a bigger and longer-lasting impact on the nation than anything Trump has done or will do.
And I suspect I will generally agree with the conservative leaning the SCOTUS will now take. But I lament the way all this has happened. These nomination hearings have served to further deteriorate the nation’s moral fabric. Even if one believes Kavanaugh was innocent of all the allegations of sexual improprieties made against him, as a nation we have just given the green light to a generation of young men and women to spend their college years getting drunk at wild frat parties.
Was Vince Lombardi right when he said, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing”? Or was Jesus right when He said, “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?” (And, of course, Jesus was referring to one’s character.) Is it worth forfeiting my character in order to win?
Jerry Gramckow
Colorado Springs
We must prove our innocence
Innocent until proven guilty. Really?
In our system of justice, we are not, and have never been, considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Quite the opposite, by design. If we are suspected of a crime, we are arrested by the government and incarcerated because of our presumed guilt. At that point, we must prove our innocence to overcome the power of the state to take away our wealth, freedom, or life.
If a fellow citizen believes we have caused them harm in some manner, they may accuse us in civil court and we must defend ourselves against their charge, and prove our innocence, to avoid a judgment requiring restitution. The court of public opinion is no different. It has never been otherwise. Right or wrong, if you are accused, the burden is on you to “prove” your innocence.
Jim Taylor
Colorado Springs
Concerned about Park County
Fall is a busy time for sportsmen like me, as hunters pursue big game. Hunting and fishing generate nearly $3 billion in Colorado. For several years, Park County, water providers, state agencies, landowners, sportsmen and other stakeholders worked with the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado on a plan for managing future oil and gas development responsibly in South Park.
Our community wants to ensure future development will not endanger South Park’s big game herds and Gold Medal waters.
A draft plan is expected soon. Secretary of the Interior Zinke has ordered BLM to make energy development the “dominant” use of our public lands. What about collaboration during this lengthy planning process between BLM, Park County, sportsmen, and others who live, work, and recreate in South Park?
Jerry Mallett
Salida