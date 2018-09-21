Nike is not a political platform
Open letter to Nike:
Nike would say “Just do it,” so I did.
Frustrated by your company’s selection of football flop turned activist Colin Kaepernick as a brand representative, I am returning herewith every Nike item I own and pledging not to buy your products going forward. Moreover, I will encourage others to do likewise.
Nike is a sporting goods company, not a political platform, and your corporately expressed admiration of Kaepernick’s activism is puzzling to me. But therein lies the paradox.
For Nike, is Kaepernick a meal ticket for you to leverage? (Your website crowed about the stock bump). Or does his warped sense of honor, that has infected the NFL, also align with your company’s? Either way, your decision disgusts me.
As a veteran, a business leader, and a father, Nike has put a face to the kind of conduct and behavior I do not believe in. No more “just doing it,” because I’m done with Nike.
Matt A. Coleman
Colorado Springs
Just keeping up appearances
I love the idea of making our city more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists. I hate the way in which it was executed.
It seems like the striping team couldn’t read the crayon drawings. I’ve seen accidents, road rage, traffic jams, and even complete stand-stills because people didn’t know what to do. I’ve seen drivers driving in the bike lanes for blocks, which to me doesn’t seem safe for bicycles.
It seems there were no studies, although the city has said they did. There was no thoughts, no planning meetings for external ideas. All this and still there is no turn arrow from Uintah to Nevada. A vehicle must travel into oncoming traffic to miss the pedestrian curbs extended by the city last year.
I’ve sent multiple emails to Kathleen Krager with no reply. It’s so dangerous! But it seems nobody cares about safety or improvement, instead just making the appearance that we are moving forward.
Klay Matlock
Colorado Springs
Ulterior motives for bike lanes?
I am dismayed by the new bike lanes in Old North End. They are ugly, and the city conducted a dirty process to get them approved.
The city lied in the media claiming that very few people opposed the changes. I attended a meeting at Patty Jewett on March 20, and it was standing room only. The Gazette reported that many of those present were opposed to the restriping of our streets.
The city defamed the character of those opposed to the restriping, complaining about people becoming angry and yelling at the meetings. I speak before the City Council often, and my comments are always prepared and printed. I never say anything that is not in my prepared comments.
At that meeting, however, something caused me to become angry. The Gazette reported that I said that I have sources in the District Attorney’s Office and in Washington, and that I accused the city of having ulterior motives for the restriping. I stand by that accusation and my sources. The city may not conspire to change the character of the neighborhood.
I am calling on the city to tell us: Is the district attorney displeased with the process that was conducted to get the restriping approved?
I am calling on the city to reverse the restriping that has been done.
Carl Strow
Colorado Springs
Put a stop to this nonsense
After reading The Gazette’s Viewpoint Sept 19, I can’t believe that these people believe congestion is good. And when did God die and make Kathleen Krager boss? Everybody has to answer to someone and if the City Council hired her they can certainly fire her.
Does she ride her bicycle, hike or use public transportation everywhere she goes? Has she been stalled in traffic on any of our streets? Has anybody polled the city employees who have to follow her directives or lose their jobs, are they happy with her plan to screw up all the city streets?
Traffic in the city gets worse every day and then we are losing precious lanes to bike riders! How asinine.
We can only hope the powers that be will come to their senses soon and put a stop to this nonsense before we have more road rage violence.
Mable Mays
Colorado Springs
Drivers disobeying traff i c laws daily
It seems that some drivers in town might need a motor vehicle refresher course. Let’s start here: Attached to the steering column there is a lever known as a turn signal or blinker. This is used to let other drivers know your intentions, to change lanes, turn a corner. Maybe, just maybe, if you put your cellphone down you could use that hand and use the blinker.
Also, on the instrument panel there is a speedometer that tells you how fast you are traveling that speed should not go higher than the posted speed limit.
Now bicycles: I would like to know if a cyclist runs a stop sign and gets hit by a car who pays for the damage to the driver’s vehicle.
But how can we ask bicyclists to obey the rules of the road when drivers disobey them every day?
It all comes down to one thing: No matter who you are, who you think you are, or who you might be related to you are not to good to drive and bike responsibly. We can all do better so let’s start today.
Brian Willits
Colorado Spring