New traffic pattern a big win
I just wanted to shout out a big thank-you for the updated traffic patterns on Cascade Avenue. We drive Cascade several times a week and are really enjoying seeing the improvements work so well. Reduced speeds, increased visibility and safety for walkers, improved safety for those parking along the street, and safer access for our biking neighbors.
Steps to improve safety and increase access for those who use alternative modes of transportation are a big win.
Craig Johnson
Colorado Springs
Become a part of the solution
A noticeable trend around the issues of homelessness and weeds and more expressed in “Your Viewpoint” has been “They should do something about this.” When a writer says “The churches should get involved”, concerning homelessness in Colorado Springs, may I ask are you a member of a church, temple, etc? Are you part of the solution?
Family Promise is one example of a nonprofit alleviating the causes of homelessness with a church-based component to it. You can get involved there, raise awareness, raise funds, learn the complex and human side of what it means to deal with homelessness. I am not employed by Family Promise, but through my church I support its proactive approach to the issue. I am simply suggesting, using only one example of where help and support is needed in our city, that the “They” you reference is “Us”.
And, contrary to the writer who remarked “It would be good if churches were involved (in the solutions)”, they are — churches, temples, synagogues, other voluntary organizations that are not faith-based. In my church, we have affiliates who are not Christian who align with us to make changes to the manifold human distress found in our city, state, world. I humbly suggest that rather than being an observer of what is wrong with our city, you become an actor in the solutions for change. Each of us has something to offer; together we can be the city we want to live in.
Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Stormwater bills poorly managed
The mayor and the City Council should immediately re-evaluate operating procedures, billing and payments for our stormwater fee payments.
Sending out monthly statements to property owners for a — $5 monthly fee and not promoting or giving the option to pay for the modest amount by the year or semiannually is a terrible waste of resources for property owners, the customer service staff here in Colorado Springs, and the Denver firm that is contracted with process such little payments.
Would someone from the city of Colorado Springs please answer the following
• How much of the $5 monthly fee is left over for actual stormwater improvements after monthly statements are printed and mailed out, Colorado Springs customer service staff are paid to answers questions, and the Denver firm that we must send our checks to (if paying by check) charges their fee for processing our checks?
• What is the advantage of sending out $5 (only) invoices monthly? The average home cost here is around $275,000. Surely, many want to pay the $5 amounts off in a yearly or biannual transaction to eliminate monthly mail (that takes away from the net the original stormwater tax allegedly was established for).
• Why do we need separate account numbers and not be able to send in payments using property addresses or parcel number? (Checks sent with only the address and parcel number are returned from Denver).
Make it simple! Cross reference.
David Cummings
Colorado Springs
Answers were just wishful opinions
In reading “Answers to Legitimate Questions” (Friday, Sept. 14) I was hoping for an honest discussion, but I saw instead the same predictable tedious bias of anti-Trump rambling.
The writer, Mark Von Hendy, starts out his letter in by insulting the intelligence of a previous letter writer, George Douglas, because Douglas took a positive view of the the work of President Donald Trump. Hendy’s “answers” were just wishful opinion, for example, the criticism of FEMA response to Hurricane Maria and Puerto Rico or how much better the Dow was during Obama’s regime. Really!
The writer bemoans that “Never before have so many appointees have been fired or or forced to withdraw…” One of the refreshing things I like about having a pragmatic chief executive of this country is that Trump eschews political posturing in that is that he is willing to fire people who cannot or will not do their job as prescribed. An amazing accomplishment when dealing with government-paid workers.
I have worked with many people throughout my life in the military and state and federal governments. I concluded that President Trump, whether you like him, is solidly in the “Leadership” category.
Mike Menza
Colorado Springs
Like a proud American
As a proud American, I always loved football ever since I were a kid. It is the all-American sport.
I played it all through school. So when I bought my first TV 45 years ago, I watched every game. I watched the football game last year and when the national anthem played, I stood and I put my hand on my heart like a proud American.
Whenever I looked down at the field, I saw the football players who played football kneeling. They have no respect for the flag and should be fired— or put in jail.
God bless America!
Cliff Miller
Colorado Springs