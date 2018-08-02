Bike lanes a futile proposition
There have been several recent letters to the editor decrying the development of commuting bike lanes on Colorado Springs streets, mainly because of resultant traffic congestion from the elimination of traffic lanes.
I wonder how many of the bike lane proponents have ever tried to commute by bike in Colorado Springs. During my 40 working years in Southern California, I never had my own individual car. I commuted to and from work by bike, averaging from three to five thousand miles a year. This does not work in Colorado, for all but the most dedicated cyclists.
In the summer, the frequent afternoon thunderstorms make cycling home a risky proposition, and I found, after retiring here, that it wasn’t possible for me to find boots and gloves that would keep my hands and feet warm while cycling in frigid weather.
Altering traffic patterns for bike lanes that would be used, at the most, 30 or 40 percent of the time seems like a futile proposition. Let’s use the money for expanding our already wonderful recreational bike trails.
Knowles G. Curwen
Colorado Springs
Absurdity of new lanes
I have enjoyed reading the letters in the editorial section protesting the bike lanes, because now I don’t feel like a mean and hateful person for resenting all the street space being taken up for bike lanes that no one uses. Seriously, it was bad enough to try to dodge the endless and lethal potholes in our village (most of which are still there) without having to try to stay out of the equally lethal and annoying bike lanes that no one uses. I have never seen anyone on a bike in any of these bike lanes, although I continue to see the occasional biker riding on the sidewalks as they have for years. Between drivers yapping on their cellphones at crosswalks and sidewalk bike riders, it is more dangerous to be a pedestrian.
Somebody with common sense on our City Council needs to sit back, back up, and take out 99 percent of their clever little bike lanes that nobody uses and nobody will ever use. I am wondering if those members pushing this so hard own stock in cycling equipment or have some other dog in the fight. To think that because you paint bike lanes someone will come is absurd.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
The EPA has failed us all
In response to the PFAS contamination crisis across the country, the EPA is holding community meetings in five states, including Colorado. This is our opportunity to demand the EPA take action to protect public health.
High levels of these persistent chemicals have been detected in El Paso County, Boulder County, and north metro Denver. A Minnesota court case revealed that makers of these chemicals suppressed studies revealing risks to human health. The EPA failed us when they released PFAS chemicals before thoroughly assessing these dangers.
While water districts in southern El Paso County have installed infrastructure to supply “PFOS/PFAS non-detect” water to their customers, these are just two of multiple PFAS compounds in the groundwater. The EPA issued a health advisory for these two, but does not mandate action be taken if they are detected. Nor does the EPA address clean up.
We need the EPA to:
1. Adopt Precautionary Principle — subject industrial chemicals to scientific scrutiny before releasing them.
2. Classify the family of PFAS compounds as “hazardous substance,” giving agencies clear regulatory authority and processes for response.
3. Adopt a national enforceable PFAS drinking water standard (MCL) of 1ppt.
4. Provide funding to identify sources and the scope of contamination.
5. Conduct a national health study to better understand related health effects.
Tell the EPA to do their job, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 4-10 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle.
Susan Gordon
Cañon City
The rest of the story
I’ve always enjoyed your “Today in History” segment on the last page of Section A. On July 29 you had a piece on the 1967 accidental rocket launch on the USS Forrestal. Who was the naval aviator responsible for the launch? Much has been written about the young John McCain, son and grandson of 4-star admirals, and this incident, which resulted in him merely being transferred to another ship. Why am I writing this? Transparency is the reason.
I’ve voted Republican for many years and am not into bashing either side for its inane back-and-forth. But I appreciate, as Paul Harvey used to say, the rest of the story. While now-Senator McCain’s POW time is something none of us would elect to endure, I believe that being totally open and honest about an event that took 134 lives is equally important.
Bill George
Colorado Springs
Let’s be the ‘Boys of Summer’
In response to Marge Baker’s “Name Changes a Laughing Stock” and Mark Weingartner’s “New Names Aren’t Appropriate” on July 22. In Roger Kahn’s book, “Kearney’s ‘Boys of Summer’ — The 1946 Irishmen”, Roger used a phrase from his book ‘Boys of Summer’ to describe the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers.
With that in mind, why not call the new team, if it’s not too late, The Colorado Springs (or Rocky Mountain) Boys of Summer? It’s a phrase that is ingrained within the lexicon of the game of baseball. Just saying.
John Morton
Colorado Springs
An injustice is happening
My daughter worked at a Denver hospital for a long time and was doing fine on her job, then she got fired. No reason.
In Colorado they do not need a reason. (No fault firing)
Why is this injustice going on? Someone should do something. Some do something bad and get fired and others do nothing wrong and get fired.
Eugene Mahanay
Colorado Springs