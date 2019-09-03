Neighborhood has been exceptional
My name is Tony Heinz and I am a long term resident of Gold Hill Mesa. My wife and I bought the Hi Point model home in 2012 then again bought the 2016 Parade of Homes winning model in 2017. We have a history in this neighborhood that has been exceptional. Unfortunately in 2013, during the 100 year flood, our basement flooded. This was a very common occurrence in the Front Range as we had record rainfall. I went to the Home Depot and the rental equipment manager said that the whole Front Range was flooding. There were no pumps or fans available within 300 miles.
I am telling you this because the issue of flooding and settlement have been the constant rumors in our neighborhood since we moved here. The rumors have been proven false! I became aware of a class action lawsuit in 2013-2014 from a lady who had a home built by the same builder as ours. She paid to have an engineer give her a report that was contrary to many other expert reports.(Imagine a paid engineer gave her a report that was favorable to her lawsuit). I thought it was inaccurate then, and five years later the house has indeed not sunken 17” as the report predicted. In fact there has been no settling or major foundation issues. There have been a few to several houses that have flooded for various reasons. My house flooded in 2013 because of a blocked drainage line from the street. USAA recognized this and paid for the repairs. The other houses that I am aware of had issues related to faulty perimeter drainage piping.
I was subpoenaed by the homeowner’s lawyers because I was a vocal critic of her lawsuit as it seemed false. She was spreading rumors and fear to many of the other residents about the faulty structural integrity of the neighborhood and pressing people to sue the developer. I felt it was a fraudulent ligation at the time and five years later it’s more apparent that it was a complete farce. Her house did not sink 17 inches.
I hope your newspaper does the hard work of finding out the truth of this matter and doesn’t rush to inappropriate conclusions.
Tony Heinz
Colorado Springs
Our love affair with guns
Ironically, another letter from a gun rights advocate in Sunday’s paper, same day reporting another mass shooting in Texas and as usual, the writer said “Gun control will do nothing to fix anything.” It’s always something with gun rights people — shooter had mental illness, bad parenting, Second Amendment rights, knives are dangerous as well, need more guns to stop those with guns, whatever — nothing but the one and only reason for mass shootings — the gun itself.
I just don’t understand how for any other consumer product we use in this country, we take great steps to make it safer and less harmful, such as cars, planes, roads, football helmets, basically everything except guns, we just want to make them capable of killing more. Honestly, if every gun was magically taken away, would your life be changed in any way whatsoever?
Let’s make guns like they did when 2nd Amendment was passed — muskets. Hard to kill many people at one time with a musket. Or join a militia. It’s just sad, nothing will be done and mass shootings will continue and we will all just read about and shrug our shoulders. As the writer also said,”With facts, not emotional reactions, is how you fight this problem” — that is true and there is one fact — it’s the gun and until we all accept that and take steps to change our love affair with guns and not make them so easily obtainable, mass shootings will undoubtedly continue.
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
A balanced energy portfolio
The Guest Opinion piece by Terry Jarrett that ran in the Gazette on Aug. 31 was spot on in highlighting what can happen when utility companies rely too heavily on weather-dependent energy sources. Utility companies must have a balanced energy portfolio to help insure against astronomical prices when buying electricity off the grid. Those costs are a direct pass-through to the customer. What would happen to Colorado Springs Utilities ratepayers bills if CSU had to pass along a 36,000% rate increase? Wind energy and solar energy are helping to augment what our base load fossil fuel power plants (Drake and Nixon) along with hydro-electric plants provide, and that is low cost and reliable energy.
Take away either of the coal-fired plants and we risk the same unintended consequences that happened in Texas. We need these new weather derived energy sources to augment our fossil fuel power plants now, but until their reliability is 100%, we can’t afford the risk of shutting down traditional power plants and hoping we have enough affordable energy.
Pete Page
Elbert
The can of worms is back open
Look! I mean, I’ll be the first to admit that being retired allows me time to watch way too much political commentary on television. What I can tell you is this: I once read about how language is always changing and how we are adding new words to our vocabulary all the time. For example, buzzworthy, binge watch, infomania, truthiness.
I can tell you that at this point in time, I think watching and listening to too much political commentary, political wags, as well as politicians can be a negatively, contagious relationship.
The fact of the matter is, I’ve just gotten too wordy over the years. Consequently, I fear it may be too late for me, because I just can’t stop watching. It seems the can of worms is back open. You know?
I sometimes wonder, what ever happened to our tried and true and traditional transitions? The common, everyday, un-fluffed variety. Having said that, I think it’s time we all stop, look and listen before crossing the street in that direction. That said, after all, everyone knows it’s a wag’s tale sweeping. That’s exactly right. Isn’t it?
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs