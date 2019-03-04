Negative impact of marijuana
I would implore anyone that wants to have a considered opinion on the marijuana issue and its societal impacts, to read the recent article by Alex Berenson — “Marijauna, mental illness, and violence”, that appeared in January in Imprimis, (imprimis.hillsdale.edu), from Hillsdale College.
I would particularly like to refer those who are considering the mayoral position or are on the City Council where future decisions and their impacts will be felt by the residents/constituents here. My opinion is that this product has already caused great irreparable harm to the future of our citizens, this state and its image, as well as current and future societal, business, and economic woes. We jeopardize our relationship with the military presence that is a vital part of our community and we create an impasse for those who might consider us a great place to relocate to, either from a personal or business perspective.
Revenue benefits will be offset in a negative way by the extrapolated, inherent costs that come with the both the short, and long term administration and enforcement, legally and physically of this issue.
Eldred Lee
Colorado Springs
Bike lanes providing safety
In response to Rachel Stovall’s “Pushing special agenda for a chosen few” column: I don’t golf, but am glad we have a course. I don’t swim or skateboard, but am glad we have pools and parks. I don’t play soccer or baseball, but am glad we have fields. I don’t watch baseball or hockey, but am glad we have stadiums and arenas.
But I am a 65-year-old grandma who bikes every week downtown from Woodmen, and am glad we have bike lanes. Where there are bike lanes, drivers are more attuned to bikers than if there was no designated lane. My friends and I certainly feel safer biking to our favorite coffee shops, restaurants, and the FAC.
Louise Carlson
Colorado Springs
Repurpose city’s vacant buildings
Instead of giving Scheels Sporting Goods a big grant to build a new store in northern Colorado Springs, why can’t the city give incoming businesses big grants to repurpose the abundant vacant buildings and storefronts and warehouse properties, that have sat empty for years all over the city?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Who is going to pay?
After reading both articles and understanding that the Air Force annexation has been approved. Who is going to pay the 77 mill rate increase for the AFA project? Probably the home owners of Colorado springs? I live in Flying Horse and my property tax increased 12 percent last year. When I called the city I received no direct answer for the increase in taxes.
One person did say the increase was for the two parks that need to be maintained in the development Metro District 2.
I have been a resident here for two years and have never seen a snow plow or any street repair mainly pot holes. With the Powers extension going to come to a vote very soon who is on the hook for that project?
The project will be about $60 million-plus and there is only $10 million in the bank? The article calls for $6.3 million to be used from a water quality grant per the developer and increased city and county funding would generate enough money? I see signs of the same financial issues that sunk the Colorado economy in the 1980s. Build now and pay later.
Charles Francello
Colorado Springs
Alienating a burgeoning demographic
My grandfather’s favorite motto was “if someone’s salary comes from your tax dollars, they work for you, not the other way around.”
In his response to Jill Gaebler’s recent assertion that “The mayor will actually go further and say, I don’t care if one more 65 or older person moves to this city” Mayor John Suthers said, “Many of the older folks contacting me think that of us as a retirement community. They don’t seem to understand...”
Wow. Way to win over a burgeoning demographic. I can think of one over 65 member of our community that we should rid ourselves of as soon as possible. He’s a 67-year-old politician, born October 18, 1951, and he moved here from Denver.
Donna Drialo
Colorado Springs
Green Deal not tethered to reality
Where are the adults in the Democrat Party? They are not reining in their junior Congresswoman from New York. It is as if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a junior high student who has thought of a crazy scheme and wants to subject the whole world to it. It’s not tethered to reality. Even the New York Times said this week that the Green New Deal would cost America $93 trillion over the 10 years she mentions ($65,000/household). It’s as if the Democrats are parents watching their daughter set fire to their house, and they don’t want to stop her because she looks so cute doing it. Plus her siblings are jumping on board to help her in the effort.
Al Gore said in December of 2009 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, that the North Pole would be ice-free in five years (2014). The North Pole has had a slight reduction in ice, but the South Pole has had a slight increase. In 2006 Gore’s movie “An Inconvenient Truth” warned us that the seas would be rising by about 20 feet, and that in just a few years both the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines would be drastically changed. The coasts, of course, are as serenely stable and beautiful as always.
NASA shows that since 1998 the Earth’s temperature has been decreasing. And let us not forget that CO2 is not a dangerous gas, but it is what we exhale, and it is also food for plants.
Roberta Sutton
Evergreen