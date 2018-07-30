We need more police off i cers
Do you remember when we, the voters of Colorado Springs, were told by our mayor that if we passed the wastewater fee that we could get more police officers?
The amount of money generated by the fee was estimated between $16 and $17 million annually. Subsequent to the voter approval, the number now quoted by Mayor John Suthers is 100 officers over five years. I thought the 100 officers was an immediate fix to our understaffed police department. Now, it sounds like 10 officers per year if you read the paper.
The population of Colorado Springs, according to the U.S. census for 2017, was 464,000. According to the Gazette article by Kaitlin Durbin and Jacob Rodgers, June 9, 2017, we should have 18.6 officers per 10,000 people. We have 14. We also had 666 officers, per the reporters. That leaves us approximately 200 officers short. Our officer response time is approximately 12 minutes, says Police Chief Pete Carey. The goal is 8 minutes. We lose 4.2 officers per month.
If you take 100 officers at $60,000 per year, that is $6 million (beginning officers make approximately $48,000). The existing 666 officers being paid an additional $5,000 per year is $3.3 million. That leaves an excess of $6 million. Maybe we could have an additional 100 officers on top of the 100 promised by the mayor.
Afghan war accomplished nothing
We are sending more troops to Afghanistan? For what? The blood and treasure we have lost in that forsaken country has accomplished nothing, and its religious warfare continues with the death and destruction of so many that includes invading foreign armies.
Britain’s army was destroyed there in the 1840s. Soviet Russia lost their nine-year occupation with heavy losses...for what? And the U.S. has been meddling there for many years that accomplished nothing as Afghan religious conflict continues with more death and destruction at our expense.
Bring our troops home and let Afghanistan destroy itself. It does that quite well.
Consider parking problems, CC
How about constructing a multilevel parking structure under the new arena? If there will be only surface street parking around the arena, prepare for massive traffic jams, especially on Nevada Avenue. Consider the parking problems that the expansion at Penrose Hospital has caused residents in those neighborhoods over the years.
Be a good neighbor, CC. Go back to the drawing board and solve the parking problems before construction begins.
Springs will be ‘great’ again
Let’s make Colorado Springs great again. Build a downtown stadium. Build a new Olympic Museum. Add in some downtown hotels and several multistory apartment buildings. No need to worry about increases in traffic as the city grows because to handle that, we can narrow the streets, cut the number of traffic lanes, reduce the speed limits, and make the timing on the traffic lights worse (if that is even possible). Let me guess what is next — toll lanes for all I-25 corridor choke points and additional “No Parking” signs in the Old North End neighborhood.
We should consider issuing bicycles to sports fans and the tourists attracted by congestion so they can pedal to their destinations and easily park.
D-11 isn’t privatized
I feel compelled to correct some of James Sayler’s assertions from July 26.
D-11 negotiates all contracts for the benefit of the students and in the community’s interest. Contracting with CSEA doesn’t bargain away “we the people’s” authority. D-11 contracts with many individuals, nonprofits and businesses. It’s up to the Board of Education to ensure all negotiations are in the best interest of the students, D-11, and the community. Citizens can observe negotiations and provide input via email, phone or at a meeting.
D-11 has contracts and MOU’s (Memorandum of Understanding) with private clubs, organizations, businesses, churches, and individuals that benefit our students and our community. The Rotary Club provides an ethics program to Doherty High School students. Academy Optimist Club provides awards and recognition in their “Bringing up Grades” elementary program.
Many D-11 partners not only provide contracted services but also donate to schools & programs. Churches rent some D-11 spaces when school is not in session. None of which bargain away our “power.”
CSEA also donates to D-11 and the community through “Read Across America” where students are motivated to read by volunteers, dramatic reading, and family events. CSEA provides books to nonprofits for children.
CSEA hasn’t privatized D-11. Union dues aren’t taken from teachers’ paychecks without their permission. Principals manage their time and choose how to communicate with staff.
Like any bureaucracy, there is a chain of command that can become overwhelmed or cumbersome with corporate blindness or possible abuse of power. Employees can resolve issues and bring up concerns through their D-11 chain of command, HR, education support personnel, executive professional group, CSEA, ombudsman, Board of Education, and finally, legal recourse. These steps save D-11 taxpayer money, resolves issues, and empower employees to take responsibility for their work environment.
Not of this world
The morals of the people in our world have become like those of animals. They pretend to be nice but always talk and judge others when they don’t see the speck in their eyes — on the streets honking and cursing, flashing lights, and riding bumpers. Older women smiling and flipping the finger at others trying to park their vehicle. Even our president saying choice words.
This bumper sticker is so true: “I am not of this world.” I thought people mature with age. Not so true.
