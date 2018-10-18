Need more of this kind of debate
We watched the KOAA/Gazette debates on Saturday and it was a pleasure! The people were civil and decent to one another — how refreshing. The moderators were respected, the time limits were (mostly) observed, the answers were (mostly) on topic and everyone was civil.
This is democracy in action — actually discussing policy issues — not name-calling and denigrating others’ character. May we dream of more of this kind of debates in the future.
Jean Danforth
Colorado Springs
Hate is in the eye of the beholder
I don’t get it. Some people who say they are Democrats, and some who say they are not, keep repeating how hateful the Republicans are, but I guess hate is in the eye of the beholder. For example, Maxine Waters (D) says: Confront them, get in their face, tell them they don’t belong. Hillary Clinton (D) says: There can be no civility until the Democrats get back in power. And Eric Holder (D) says: “When they go low, we kick them.”
The left cannot accept that Donald Trump was elected president. From day one, they said they would resist, and their resistance is getting more and more hysterical. The left thought Hillary Clinton would become president and they could continue on their way to making America a lesser country, following in Barack Obama’s footsteps.
You may not like Trump, but he is accomplishing many of the things he promised when he ran for office. If you want the country to continue prospering, vote Republican. If you want open borders, to abolish ICE, increased taxes, etc., vote Democrat. If you want to see President Trump impeached, vote Democrat.
But keep in mind that if you reward the vicious behavior of the extreme left, you will get more of it. This midterm election is critical and will determine the direction of the country in ways we have not seen before. God help us.
Anne Tobey
Colorado Springs
A house divided against itself
Here’s a question for you: “What do you think is the biggest threat facing America today?” I’ve asked quite a few people this question and have received a wide variety of responses. In most cases, the people provided their answers with significant emotion, meaning they believed strongly in what they were saying!
Here are responses I’ve heard. Democrats, Republicans, Iran, Russia, North Korea, President Donald Trump, taxes, government regulations, God’s wrath (for allowing abortions), climate change, immigrants, same sex marriage, Islamic terrorism, incivility, lies in the media.
In my small sample, it’s easy to see that we Americans are far from any agreement on something as important as the biggest threat to our way of life.
What do you think — are we seriously divided? If so, does it make any difference? Can we continue on and meet coming challenges while so divided? Or should we heed the warning from the Gospel of St. Mark, which President Lincoln borrowed, “A house divided against itself cannot stand?”
If you believe this divisiveness is dangerous and unproductive, who is in the best position to bring positive change? As the leader of our country, is this something we should expect of our President? If so, how would you grade President Trump on bringing us together, finding common ground, and de-escalating overheated discourse throughout our society?
Craig Sommer
Fort Collins
Coloradans are smarter than that
I would like to commend the Gazette editorial board on the reversal of your endorsement of Amendment 74. It takes a lot of courage to admit that you were “duped” by this measure — which is exactly what it’s backers in the oil and gas industry were attempting. They know that no rational or informed Coloradan would vote to strip local governments of their ability to make regulations — any regulations — for the health and safety of their citizens.
The out-of-state interests supporting Amendment 74 are trying to undermine our democracy and give unparalleled free reign to big business, and the only way they can do this is through deception. Voters, don’t be fooled by talk about “just compensation” and “fair market value.” And to the people trying to bring Amendment 74 to our state: we’re not going to let you sway our minds with your word games! We Coloradans are smarter than that!
Heather Hintz
Wheat Ridge
Is it time for a change?
Is it time say no to:
Lies and self-promotion from the White House?
Mean spirited take downs of public figures?
Firings by Tweet?
Offending our allies while coddling our adversaries?
Painting the free press as the enemy of the people?
Ignoring the devastating effects of climate change?
Trade wars that have been shown to harm all parties in the long run?
Immigration policies that separate children from parents?
Demeaning longstanding American values that have distinguished us as uniquely American?
Is it time to say yes to:
Truth that does not honor alternative facts?
Respecting the dignity of all people?
Exploring a health care safety net for all citizens?
Respectfully working with our allies as a leader to achieve a safe and secure global order?
Reigning in the power of this presidency by the people rather than presidential appointees?
Valuing honesty, decency and a sense of community that have truly made this country great?
A country is not made great by turning in on itself, creating scapegoats and engaging in despicable behavior, but rather when it steps up with moral leadership and high ideals that inspire its citizens and the citizens of the world.
Sam Gould
Divide