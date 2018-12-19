Need effective, realistic solutions
Bill Allen’s letter in The Gazette (Dec. 14) offers a realistic and common-sense solution for dealing with the growing number of homeless people in our city.
First, we need to understand and accurately define the problem. The homeless population is made up of several distinct groups of individuals with widely different needs. A triage approach is needed to effectively understand and deal with this difficult issue. Many of the homeless are mentally ill, others are dealing with substance abuse, some are simply drop-outs from society, while still others are hard-core vagrants who have chosen this as a life-style. A relatively few are homeless due to unfortunate circumstances and would be willing to rejoin society as productive citizens.
Clearly, handouts and various other well-meaning programs are nothing more than band-aid solutions that serve to enable. We need to find effective and realistic problem-based solutions.
We must not allow the homeless to trash out our parks, befoul our stream beds & overrun our downtown areas. Surely, we can do better than this!
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Quick response by CSU
On Thursday afternoon (Dec. 13) a water line ruptured on San Marcos Drive. Colorado Springs Utilities was notified. A representative was dispatched quickly, and we were told that equipment would arrive Friday morning. They arrived, uncovered the problem area, repaired the ruptured pipe and were finished by two o’clock that same day.
Wow! We are so grateful for the quick response and the rapid repair. Thank you to all of those responsible.
Matthew Fronzaglia
Colorado Springs
Getting from Point A to Point B
I’m sure that any self-proclaimed “expert” in bike safety who has a racing pedigree and has “tried out for the Olympics”, such as Carl Bierdeman, is comfortable in asserting his right to ride the streets of Colorado Springs. No doubt, the elite riders such as Bierdeman can keep up with traffic.
However, for the rest of us who travel the roads on our bicycles at a more pedestrian speed and don’t possess the same level of skills that he apparently has, we appreciate the City’s efforts at creating infrastructure where we too can comfortably get from Point A to Point B on our bikes.
Ben Miller
Colorado Springs
Let cyclists pay their way
Reference: Tom Antkow’s “Require cyclist follow rules, register”.
I feel his opinion is right on. Cyclists should have and follow rules just like we as motorists do. They should also have to register their bicycles and pay appropriate fees to offset the expense of all the bike lanes, etc. especially the changing of car lanes to bike lanes. They are getting all this for nothing in return. My and others auto fees should not go for bike use.
Let them pay their way as auto drivers do and require then to have insurance as auto drivers must. They do on occasion cause accidents and damage.
The removal of auto lanes causes frustration for we auto drivers, having to find other routes and fighting more congestion. We don’t need more road rage and frustrated drivers on our streets. We have enough already. It has a greater effect on we senior citizens.
Charles King
Colorado Springs
ACA essential to small businesses
A federal court decision declaring the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional could have serious consequences for Colorado’s small businesses. Although the ACA’s individual mandate penalty was repealed, the healthcare law’s remaining components must be fully upheld because the law is essential to the success of small businesses, their employees and solo entrepreneurs.
The ACA has provided quality, affordable health coverage to numerous Colorado small firms and entrepreneurs that once struggled to access health insurance. Prior to the enactment of the healthcare law, small businesses and their employees represented a disproportionate share of uninsured workers, and small business owners paid 18 percent more on average for coverage than their big business counterparts.
Since 2010, however, the growth in small business healthcare costs slowed dramatically, following regular double-digit increases prior to the law’s enactment. And because the law makes it much easier for the self-employed to obtain their own coverage, many more aspiring entrepreneurs have escaped “job lock” and been willing to go out on their own to start new ventures.
Ending the ACA would cause a rapid rise in healthcare costs and create substantial economic instability. For the good of Colorado’s economy, the constitutionality of the ACA must be upheld.
Hunter Railey
Edgewater
A pet is not an Xbox
As Christmas approaches parents should be mindful that the “gift” of a pet is not on the same level as an Xbox. Pets like puppies will require a life-long commitment to training, feeding, veterinary care, and grooming; an annual cost Rover.com estimates to be $2,858.
Parents often fail to consider how large a dog will become, the time commitment involved, or what happens when the kids leave for college. Unfortunately, like other unwanted gifts, pets are too often returned or surrendered because they weren’t the “perfect” gift. Parents, please give serious consideration about giving pets as presents. If you must, visit your local shelter and talk with staff who can help identify the best match for you and your children.
Roland Halpern, Colorado Voters for Animals
Denver