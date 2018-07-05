Nancy Lewis will be missed
I was very saddened to learn about the passing of Nancy Lewis. She was a true professional and champion of our parks and open space.
She was a colleague of mine for many years, and I always valued our friendship and our working relationship. She had a passion for Colorado Springs, and her legacy is visible throughout our community in our parks, trails and open space we all value. Nancy had a sense of personal integrity and ethical code unsurpassed. She took service to others seriously, and her smile and sense of humor were assets I witnessed many times used to bring people together.
I know Nancy had many friends and people who respected her contributions to our city. I am one of those admirers, and she will be missed.
Lorne Kramer
Colorado Springs
How pot affects nonusers
Tony Mecia’s July 1 article didn’t address how pot has affected nonusers in Pueblo. Now, we tend to be relieved to find our vehicle still there when we come out of the store. We are relieved to find our home hasn’t been broken in to when we return.
Our community is having to find more jail space to deal with the increasing crime. Some in Pueblo may have much more money, but now there aren’t enough funds available to address the community needs now that we have pot.
May I suggest The Gazette assign a reporter to contrast property crime and drug deaths in Pueblo pre- and post-pot?
Ross P. Vigil
Pueblo
Honor the song and the prayer
A wonderful article about Katharine Lee Bates and her poem “America the Beautiful,” which is being commemorated by the USPS release of “O Beautiful Forever” stamps on July 4. However, something else about that poem, which has turned into a tremendous song about our country, was omitted from the otherwise fine article by Michelle Karas of The Gazette staff.
That song is a prayer.
Sure, spacious skies, waves of grain, purple mountain majesties and the fruited plain. But even more important are the prayerful requests: “God shed his grace on thee (America), and crown thy good with brotherhood,” “God mend thine ev’ry flaw, confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law,” “more than self their country loved (heroes proved in liberating strife), and mercy more than life,” “till all success be nobleness, and ev’ry gain divine.”
I wept on Sunday while singing this humbling, magnificent prayer in church because I realized how little our country has lately been striving for the graces and for the truth of living out this holy image of America. It should not be so!
Honor the song, the prayer and the author by living out what it proclaims. We will all benefit.
Jacqueline Haag
Colorado Springs
Overturning Roe v. Wade
I hear much about social conservatives preparing for an overturn of Roe v. Wade, but I hear nothing about those same people taking ownership of the realities that would come with such victory.
If estimates are right that 20 states would outlaw abortion, that would make for approximately 400,000 extra people born (minus those lost on high-risk black market or coat hanger abortions). With access to birth control becoming more difficult the past year and a half, that number might be higher. In addition, 50 percent of abortions occur among the 16 percent poorest in the population, many of which have people living with environmental hazards like lead-based paint that can create challenges. It would seem that funding for adoption services and Department of Human Services would need huge funding increases, which conservatives generally are reluctant to provide.
From my perspective, the realities of an overturn of Roe v. Wade rest squarely on the backs of social conservatives to provide services and adopt these children. Is Mike Pence volunteering to adopt children and challenge those with a like mindset to do the same?
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
Traf f ic enforcement is lax
Has anyone else ever traveled along the interstate and looked to see why traffic was moving so slow? Or traveling in town and see car after car with their head bent down texting? Why aren’t laws for driving enforced 24-7?
And why does it seem that the only time laws are enforced is when CDOT has a campaign and wants everyone to know it’s their idea to enforce this law for a few days? Imagine driving on I-25 and you see several state troopers pulling people over for driving slow in the left lane or local law enforcement agencies stopping drivers in town for texting while driving — just doing a job right 24-7. Sure would make driving a lot better.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
The white elephant of the year
I hereby nominate our Super Fire Fighting Jumbo Jet for the White Elephant of the Year Award. While wildfires rage across our state, the plane sits on the tarmac at the airport collecting dust.
What are our elected officials doing to cut through the governmental bureaucracy and get the contracts needed to put this bird in the air?
Thomas Kolle
Colorado Springs