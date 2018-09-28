Moving freely, safely in the Springs
Colorado Springs is a city of 195 square miles that has almost doubled in population and size since 1990. Change is happening to Colorado Springs very fast. The whole state is changing in so many ways. Colorado Springs is fortunate in that the government is addressing change and planning for the future. Yes, Colorado Springs will get larger as the population keeps increasing and density will also increase.
Countries such as Denmark and Netherlands have narrow streets and much larger populations and higher density than Colorado Springs. The majority of transportation trips to school, work, and the store are accomplished by bicycle. A dozen bicycles and riders can fit in the same space as one vehicle transporting one person. To move the same amount of people requires road sizes 12 times larger to move a population in vehicles than on bicycles. So when you see a bicycle lane, even if it is empty at the moment, it is reducing congestion and aggravation for transportation users of all kinds. There are also the issues of air quality and health that are improved by use of the bicycle.
The first lobbyist to petition the United States for a road system and paved roads was the League of American Bicyclists. Cars and trucks started being utilized as modes of transportation long after bicycles were the mechanized mode of transportation. The League of American Bicyclists rates states and cities across the county, and the state of Colorado is ranked number 6 in Bicycle Friendly America. The city of Colorado Springs is rated as “Silver,” much lower than many Colorado cities. Yes, we are building bike lanes so that the people and children can feel safe riding bicycles and not have to compete with cars and trucks for space on the road.
The first step in development and improvement of an area for human use in housing, work and living is building a road or path to get there. That is what is happening with the bicycle lanes. Bicycle lanes are a path to give people and children access to move freely and safely in our community. That endeavor, that freedom, is what America is about.
Nard Claar
Colorado Springs
The moral calling of democracy
Eight hundred thousand Kentucky votes elected Mitch McConnell to his Senate seat. Sixty-six million U.S. votes elected Barak Obama to the presidency. Yet Mitch McConnell felt his ideological views of his powers were more important than the votes of 66 million Americans as he denied a vote on a Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, for one year. Now he cannot find it in himself to find ample time to let the voices of women come forward. If this does not smell of anti-plurality and anti-democracy, I do not know what does.
This man and his old male cronies are dismantling the moral calling of democracy, and the institutions many have died for.
Lee Derr
Colorado Springs
Communism, the Catholic Church
The latest pedophile scandal in the Catholic Church is deplorable, and the perpetrators certainly deserve the maximum punishment that the law allows. The whole story is more than what is commonly known.
Bishop Michael Sheridan is certainly correct when he said that the devil is behind all this — and the devil uses organizations like the Communist Party.
Bella Dodd was a member of the Communist Party U.S.A. After her conversion to Catholicism, she said the Communists infiltrated the seminaries of the Catholic Church. She was personally responsible for 1,100 young men entering the priesthood. They were to be ordained, and then climb the ladder of influence to become bishops. (This would explain why some bishops moved pedophile priests from place to place, instead of kicking them out of the priesthood and turning them over to the police.) The goal was to weaken the Catholic’s Church’s stand and effectiveness against Communism. And what better way than to have priests molest boys until their perversion finally becomes known? That would cause scandal, a lack of trust in all priests, and millions of dollars in reparation. That plan has greatly succeeded.
Questions remain: Why didn’t parents go to the police at the time when it happened?
Are victims coming forth at this time because they now can get money for being a victim?
Hopefully, the good, faithful, and brave Catholic bishops will see that nothing like this happens in the future — and condemn Communism for the plague against mankind it is.
Scott Anthony
Colorado Springs
Enough is enough now
I am sickened by the daily examples in the news of sexual assault and harassment towards women. Just when is enough enough? Now the past behavior of a Supreme Court Justice candidate is being examined due to the willingness of women to come forward and set the record straight. Is it acceptable for boorish and drunken teenage behavior to progress into sexual assault? And what about a continuing pattern of much of the same as this man moved into adulthood?
Our president exhibits disdain for women through his outrageous and unacceptable behavior. Even his wife is unwilling to stand up and say “enough is enough!” Why was a blind eye turned toward Clarence Thomas for sexually harassing Anita Hill? Despite her testimony, the powers that be chose to overlook Thomas’ past bad behaviors and uphold the “good-old-boy culture.” Bill Cosby sexually assaulted innumerable women, until he was finally called to task by a cadre of courageous women. Only recently is he facing the consequences of decades as a violent sexual predator.
When do shenanigans move into the realm of sexual behavior that will no longer be tolerated? Kudos to brave women such as Anita Hill, Andrea Constand, Christine Blasey Ford and Julie Swetnick. These women have risked their reputations to finally stand up and be heard. They have led the way and exemplified a clear message that is being embraced in a changing world of the #MeToo movement. Enough is enough is now!
Libby Kinder
Colorado Springs