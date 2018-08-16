Move electric grid into the future
The Colorado Springs Utilities Board is at an inflection point with the selection of a new CEO to lead Colorado Springs Utilities. A sense of urgency while looking forward and upward are the most important traits the successful candidate must possess. Since 2009, I have been a regular attendee of Utilities Board meetings and have witnessed a lot of resistance when it comes to adopting new mainstream technology into the electric grid in Colorado Springs. The Sunshare program was one bright exception.
A recent Colorado open records request, asking for information from Utilities about “Smart Grid” plans or programs, reveal a couple of minor pilot projects in the works. Although, Utilities Staff has given presentations to the Board about the ideal electric grid of the future, in reality we have a centralized, limited one-way grid. Grids of the future like in Chattanooga, Tenn., are decentralized and bidirectional, meaning they produce and receive electricity from many sources.
I’m a master electrician, I see our electric grid daily, parts of it are rotting and rusting due to neglect. Locally, the Army Office of Energy Initiatives and the Air Force Office of Energy Assurance recently asked Utilities Board Chairman Tom Strand to look at ways to improve installation resilience by improving the electric grid.
There is only one correct way to do this — design it, fund it and build it, just like the successful Southern Delivery System water pumping facility. Our local grid is a matter of national security.
The Utilities Board has a responsibility to the ratepayers to move us into the future of a smart electric grid. We can’t afford to hold on to the liability that is last centuries’ outdated energy model. Now is the time that we move Utilities and our transmission grid into the future.
Sam Masias
Colorado Springs
Bad decision on open space
It always surprises me on what the city will spend our tax money on.
The latest is $778,500 on expanding Blodgett Open Space.
The money could be better spent on more police officers, or less homeless, or even fixing more potholes.
No more money for open space. You’ve just got to wonder.
Richard Cancellier
Colorado Springs
Dehumanizing terms not acceptable
During the Holocaust, Nazis referred to the Jews as rats. Hutus involved in the Rwanda genocide called Tutsis cockroaches. Calling a human being a dog is not acceptable. My biracial daughter and I found this upsetting.
Lucille Bell
Colorado Springs
Someone has to pay for “free” things
How true it is that Democrats only want to force Coloradans to raise taxes — the better for them to spend more of our money!
If you worry the highway tax is going to break us, just think about “free” daycare and all day kindergarten for all children, Medicare insurance for all, and a sanctuary state for Colorado so we will be forced to support those who are not legally in America.
Folks, we cannot afford all these “free” things. And we certainly cannot afford more taxes.
Nothing is free. Someone has to pay for it. Coloradans cannot afford Democrat rule anymore. We must stand against Democrats who want to take away the tax breaks we just got from the federal government. Socialism is spending someone else’s money — ours.
R. Atkinson
Golden
Critical role of Springs in Olympics
In response to “Our Olympic City title in jeopardy?”, Aug. 15:
As we celebrate our 40th year in Colorado Springs, the United States Olympic Committee is 100 percent committed to our hometown and grateful for the incredible support of our fellow residents.
Thanks to the important investments made by the city of Colorado Springs, and the support of our donors and sponsors, we have made the U.S. Olympic Training Center a state-of-the-art facility that helps us deliver on our mission of competitive excellence.
Just in the last five years we have invested more than $25 million in upgrading facilities, building new ones, and expanding our visitor center so the general public can see all the extraordinary things being accomplished by the women and men who live and train here in colorful Colorado. And as you look at the record of those that train here, primarily summer Olympic and Paralympic athletes, our investment strategy is clearly working.
At the most recent Olympic Games in Rio, Team USA won an astonishing 121 medals, 51 more than our nearest competitor. Colorado Springs is central to those achievements, and as we look forward to Tokyo 2020, you can be sure America’s elite athletes intend to do it again!
Everyone here in Olympic City USA can be proud of Team USA’s accomplishments and know the critical role this community plays in our nation’s success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
So in short, thank you. Here’s to 40 more!
Susanne Lyons, Acting-CEO
USOC
Happy with bike lanes
Today as my children and I biked, scootered and walked to the first day of school at Steele Elementary, I saw the new bike lanes being installed. I am beyond ecstatic! I grew up in the Old North End and Cascade Ave. has always been a haphazard street to drive down and to cross as a pedestrian. Now with the bike lanes, my three children can walk to their Nana’s home, a few blocks away, without having to navigate four lanes of traffic. Also, the bike lanes help calm traffic through the neighborhood by reducing the high speeds cars can go and thus enhancing the quality of life for people living and walking on Cascade. The bike lanes also serve the purpose to allow cyclists to have a dedicated lane to travel in to and from downtown. Raising my children in a walkable and bikeable community is important to me and another reason why I’m so happy to be living in Colorado Springs as it continues to reinvent itself.
Megan Retherford Murillo
Colorado Springs