Motorists should have a ‘job’ sign
Dr. Douglas R. Sharp writes, ”Criminalizing homelessness is not the right answers for the springs.” The preacher is right, but neither is subsidizing, aiding, fostering and abetting homelessness every day in Colorado Springs is not the right answers. A good example of how governmental programs subsidize poverty and homelessness can be found in the state of California.
According to an Op-Ed in the Los Angeles Times, California has 13 percent of the population of the U.S. and 33 percent of the nation’s welfare recipients. Let’s stop subsidizing the behaviors of the homeless in Colorado Springs a la the California model.
Let’s sanction, punish, criminalize, shame, denounce and shun any actions by citizens and visitors in Colorado Springs who encourage and give handouts to homeless people who are begging on the street corners. I have talked to dozens of homeless people and I can assure you that if you dry up the funds for panhandlers, they are out of business and it is a business. Motorists should have a sign in their vehicle that says “Job.” The job sign should be shown to every homeless person begging for handouts and as the panhandling funds dry up, so will the people soliciting them. It is a very humane, cost effective and orderly way of dealing with homeless tragedy in our city.
Let’s trying it for six months! All we got to lose is over 1,500 homeless people who sitting on the street corners and in the streets downtown.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Move on to the work of can
What a strange view of rights the Rev. Dr. Sharp has. “Criminalizing homelessness is not the right answer...” The council has a duty to keep its citizens safe and we have a right to safe and clean parks and rivers. The homeless need help but not to be allowed to do criminal acts.
If I want to save $30 a month on trash removal I could always go to Fountain creek and dump it, or better yet, on the city strip in front of the Rev’s house?? Or would the police be called? is there a law protecting me from someone dumping their trash in my yard? How about in my park? The homeless don’t have the right to shoot up and leave their needles in my kids playground. They are not given that right by any Constitution. So what can we do?
I have a friend, one of the few Christians I know, whose church remodeled the classroom wing into six units, each with a family, who share boys and girls bathrooms, have a kitchenette and separate door. They usually stay about 9 months or so until they can get back on their own.
This is why we give them (churches) tax exempt status, they have read the sermon on the mount. And the kids enjoy Sunday school together in the small hall.
I liked the letter back in May from Pastor Smith who wrote “let’s move on to the work of can” and ask that each member of the ACLU and those who are concerned for the homeless, fill out a form for city council of what they CAN do. Do you have an extra bedroom, or a shed or unused RV on your property where the homeless CAN stay ?
Police, Firefighters, Teachers, and City Council do not enjoy tax exempt property, nor the nice perk of exempting that part of our salary used for housing, so we rely on the shelters provided and what you can do, so just do it, and let our Police, Fire and City Council keep our city safe and clean. As for the unregistered sex offenders, meth addicts, and bums who poop all over our parks, you won’t take them in so there is a nice tent for camping on the west side of the Criminal Justice Center.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Trump no match for Putin
On Monday, the present occupant of the White House had a “private” meeting with the Russian “leader” who will eat him alive. Trump may be good at making real estate deals, but he is no match for the years of training in KGB deception that Putin has undergone. When an amateur goes up against a professional, the outcome isn’t going to be pretty.
The only thing Trump may come out of this meeting with is a new hotel in Moscow, which may be his ultimate goal. Considering his “performance” insulting our NATO allies recently, that may be his plan. Let’s hope not.
Bob Armintor
Colorado Springs
Interact with the opposition
Having attended the Colorado Springs Meet and Greet for Sen. Cory Gardner and the Republican candidate for governor, Walker Stapleton, I can say I am disappointed that Gardner and Stapleton did not interact with the demonstrators who protested outside the Colorado Springs Republican headquarters. I think it is important for our elected officials to hear and respond to those who hold opposing opinions. That being said, the Gazette significantly overstated the number of protestors in attendance. At best there were 25 protestors present. Writing that there were 75 individuals leaves the distinct impression that the opposition to the policy stances of Gardner and Stapleton is greatly higher than the existing reality.
Daniel Bradley
Monument
Put down the gun
It was a wise man who said, “Karma moves in two directions.” The Colorado Springs man who told police that he fired a bullet into his leg while trying to shoot a raccoon on a utility pole — at midnight and reportedly with a handgun — found that out the hard way.
There are any number of humane ways to discourage raccoons: tightly seal garbage cans and put them out the day they’re picked up, cover compost bins, place netting over fish ponds and feed companion animals indoors. Raccoons can also be evicted with bright lights and radios tuned to talk-radio.
But the kindest recourse is to let them live in peace. Raccoons have learned to coexist with us. We should do the same.
The first step is simple: Put down the gun.
Craig Shapiro
Norfolk, Va.