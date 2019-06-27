Destroying a pristine area
As a citizen living on the north side of Colorado Springs, I am absolutely against Northgate development of Air Force Academy land.
As a former chief of media relations (seven years) for the academy, I am very familiar with that land and it is not blighted in any way. This development will simply destroy a beautiful pristine area, the Preble Mouse habitat and entrance to the academy with no real benefit to the city or the academy.
Developer promises regarding taxes from projects never seem to pan out and in this case it would appear the pristine government land owned by taxpayers is being stolen to line developers’ pockets. The north side is congested enough already and getting worse.
If approved, this will be a precedent that will encourage further development of academy property all along the I-25 corridor (next, the south gate of the academy), causing further congestion, limiting efficient entrance and exit from the academy and destroying the beautiful views of the Air Force Academy I-25 corridor that so many coming into Colorado Springs love.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Ticket prices too high for Vibes
I agree with Derrick Wilburn’s June 24 letter to the editor. While Wilburn missed the level (ie. the Rocky Mountain Vibes are a Rookie league ream, not Single A), the rest of his comments are totally correct.
Ticket prices for the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball games are ridiculously high.
The Pioneer League is a Rookie league, the lowest level of the minor leagues. The players are high school recruits, college players, and players in their second year in the minors.
The caliber of baseball in a Rookie league is not even close to that of AAA (where the Sky Sox played), the highest level of the minor leagues.
Most Pioneer League teams play in fairly new or upgraded ballparks. Single game ticket prices typically run from around $5 for general admission to about $12 for reserved seats. Parking runs from free to $5.
I was at the heavily hyped Vibes home opening game. There were indeed a lot of empty seats. The Vibes management should review the ticket prices of other low-level baseball teams. And adjust theirs accordingly. (See ticket options here.)
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Where are the people of conviction?
I remember my uncle Jack telling us after the concentration camps were liberated, the military officers marched the people living in the surrounding areas into the camp and around the sick, dying and dead. He was scarred for life with horrible “shell-shock” now known as PTSD, just for being in that liberating force. At that time in history, people of great faith and conviction took many risks to shelter, feed and help families flee to safety.
Today in our time, babies, toddlers, grade school age, and older children are in concentration camps in this country. Where are the people of conviction and faith that Christ Jesus was talking to when he said. ’Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ (Matthew 25:40-45)
Where stands the Colorado statesmen who will put pressure on President Donald Trump to release these children out of these camps?
Roberta Brown
Colorado Springs
The new socialists’ motives
The Gazette’s editorial, “Border detention is not mass murder” (Viewpoint, Sat., June 22) was perfectly on-point about the intellectual sloppiness of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, comparing U.S. border detention facilities to concentration camps. She should know better! At the end of the article, you pointed out that such political expediency downplays the actual horrors of the Holocaust, in particular the murder of 6 million innocent Jews by Hitler’s Nazis.
With socialism rearing its ugly head in the U.S., one wonders if AOC and other admitted socialist politicians are ignorant of world history, or if they actually want socialism’s bloody history to repeat itself here in the U.S.
Your editorial mentioned Hitler’s ghastly murder of 6 million Jews, but his Nazi (National Socialist) regime also murdered 6 or 7 million non-Jews. Stalin’s iron fist over the Union of Socialist Soviet Republics murdered 30 or 40 million innocents, and during Mao’s murderous reign over Communist China, he killed 50 or 60 million of his countrymen. It happened in other regimes, too — over 100 million deaths in the 20th century thanks to various forms of socialism — each promising to give its citizens everything they need, as long as individuals give up their rights and trust the state to provide.
Are the new socialists ignorant — or power-hungry? Are their followers really that dumb about getting “free stuff”?
Dr. Dan Sullivan
Colorado Springs
A great contributor to our history
Your Sunday article on Edwin James was enlightening. It seems we’ve overlooked a great contributor to our regional history. James was a naturalist and conservationist and the first documented climber of a fourteener. He apparently sought to preserve Native American culture when so many tried to eradicate it. He supported abolition of slavery and stood against those that would use dogma to rationalize injustice. He is exactly the kind of figure we need to be highlighting in our history.
I propose we, the citizens of Colorado Springs and surrounding communities, name our new Pike’s Peak summit house after Edwin James so that all visitors may learn from his example. And to our local brewer community, this seems like a great opportunity to create a sturdy, intelligent, yet modest brew in honor of James in preparation for the bicentennial of his ascent.
Wes Prichard
Colorado Springs