More research on pilot’s rescue
Regarding your “A look back” photo of Capt. Randall published in the Dec. 6 paper. I wondered what happened to Capt. Randall in Vietnam since the caption didn’t say. After a bit of research, I found the following according to “Vietnam Air Losses” by Chris Hobson and thought your readers might be interested: “A Rolling Thunder strike on a bridge near Ban Bung in a mountainous area of western North Vietnam just 20 miles over the border from Laos accounted for another Thud. Major Randall was the Squadron operations officer and his aircraft was hit by ground fire on his second pass resulting in his ejection a few miles from the target. He was slightly injured on landing and was fortunate to be rescued as he was pursued by villagers with rifles.
A USAF CH-3 rescue helicopter that refueled at Lima Site 36, a forward site in Laos, dashed into North Vietnam for the pick up. Piloted by Capt. J. W. Jennings this was one of the earliest rescues accomplished by the 38th ARS with its new Jolly Green Giant Helicopters.”
Maj. Randall was flying F-105Ds out of Takhli, Thailand. He was assigned to the 562 TFS, 23 TFW attached to the 6235th TFW. Thanks for your service to our country, Maj. Randall.
Rob Ladewig
Colorado Springs
Delivering the mail at night
Here it is, 7 p.m., and I’m just now receiving my daily mail. For the past several years, I either get my mail first thing in the morning or normally the last thing at night. I hate the fact that my poor mail carrier has to work in the dark, especially on cold snowy days trying to deliver my few pieces of mail to me.
I would rather have the postal carriers deliver mail only during daylight hours if possible. I know the Post Office is hurting financially, but please don’t send my mail out so late at night. Get some more carriers to help with this route.
L. Gillaspie
Colorado Springs
Feeling overdosed on law f i rm ads
Is there anyone else out there in the region who is feeling completely overdosed on ambulance chasing commercials that are mind-numbing and ridiculously repetitve and polluting our TV media?
I recently counted commercials that included 15 clips in just over two hours. At least one law firm has made an attempt to include a little humor in their presentations.
Wow, guys and gals, let’s get some balance over the need for legal advice. Of course, much of this is about money, but let’s be reasonable. Let’s give some consideration to the question: How much is enough?
Ron Smith
Colorado Springs
Society no longer rational
We as a society have lost our collective minds, we’re not rational anymore (if we ever were). Consider these items:
A school principal bans candy canes because when you turn them end on end, they look like a ‘J”, and that to her means Jesus, which offends her. I would like to hear her explain that to God someday.
We are having an epidemic (at least here in Colorado Springs) of pedestrians being hit by automobiles. The problem is that most of these snowflakes are walking along with their heads down twiddling with their damned cellphone. We have gotten lazy in addition to being stupid, people will walk out into a street without even looking up to see what is coming their way.
Liberals are now saying that a long time Christmas cartoon show (“Charley Brown’s Christmas”) is racist. Give me a break!
A radio station refused to play a long time Christmas song (“Baby it’s cold outside”) because it promotes sex abuse? Now other stations are following suit.
Men are now afraid to even compliment a woman on her looks for fear of being labeled a predator. Men are increasingly loathe to be alone with women in the business community.
I could go on and on, but you get my point. We have become a nation of lazy, rude, politically correct, easy-to-offend snowflakes. I don’t know where this will end, but it can’t continue on the path that it’s on.
Milton E. Woodham
Colorado Springs
Cost of reinventing the power grid
Re: “Xcel Energy shooting for 100 percent carbon free electricity by 2050”, D 12/5/18
How is it that nowhere in the “Xcel Energy’s 100 percent carbon free’ 2050 pipe dream” is the cost of reinventing the power grid mentioned? Shouldn’t every household in Xcel’s iron grip be made aware of how much it will have to pay for the infrastructure of the new boondoggle, in addition to the current costs of perfectly serviceable electric generation stations, which are being prematurely retired?
How many Coloradans realize that Xcel does not make its money on the sale of electricity, but rather is guaranteed a profit on its capital construction costs?
Must Coloradans take to the streets as those overtaxed ‘yellow jacket’ Frenchmen are now doing, to protest how they will be coerced into economic serfdom to satisfy the ‘hobgoblin du jour’ of fictional manmade climate change, whether it be cold or hot?
If indeed Colorado is to be marched down this road to bankruptcy, shouldn’t ‘the rich’ do-gooders, starting with Gov.-Elect Jared Polis, be compelled to bear the cost of the transition?
If their assets would be insufficient to cover those costs, shouldn’t they at least liquidate their financial holdings and give the proceeds to Xcel?
Russell W Haas
Golden