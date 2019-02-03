More money won’t solve anything
A few days ago there was a Gazette front- page article titled “How do we make schools better.” The standard and intended answer is “more money.” Most in the educational community believe more money will solve all problems. More and more dollars have been invested in education, and U.S. students continue to fall further behind the rest of the modern world.
The real answer is to put patriotism, accountability, responsibility, ethics, morality, integrity, honesty, common sense and discipline back into schools. We must discipline kids instead of “drug” them. We must get back to the basics of reading, writing, arithmetic; literature, history, chemistry and physics.
Make students meet the standards to successfully pass the required classes to be promoted to the next grade and graduate.
We must get rid of the bogus courses and “feel good” classes designed to make students look good and enhance graduation rates. We must accept the fact that all kids are not destined for college success. We must present vocational training as a respected and viable option to college and provide those opportunities in the secondary schools. After all, it is the builders, plumbers, electricians, heavy-equipment operators, construction workers, truckers and the military that keeps the country moving.
Lastly, teachers must be held more accountable and responsible. Salaries and job security should be performance based. Tenure should be eliminated. Proficiency/competency exams should be periodically administered. And, teachers, principals and counselors should have more authority and flexibility in disciplining students.
Until the above actions are initiated, more money will not solve anything.
R. Wayne Baughman
Colorado Springs
Grow up and f i gure this out
Yes, we need to make the best use possible of our roads and to allow everyone to use the roads all taxpayers support. Rather than creating permanent, exclusive bike lanes has anyone considered making a lane multiuse, for cars, bikes, scooters, etc? Cars could use these lanes, but must yield when bikes, scooters, etc. are there. The speed limit could be lower to ensure safety. Accidents would be assumed to be the auto driver’s responsibility, for two reasons:
1. By being in that lane they would assume responsibility for being more vigilant, watching for others wanting to use that land and yielding. 2. And also because the potential injury inflicted by a car would be greater to those riding bikes and scooters. (You know, the big taking care of the little.) Decades ago I went to college in another state. The law there was if a pedestrian stepped off the curb anywhere anytime, then the driver must stop and yield to that person, regardless of what road you were on, even an interstate highway.
Bike riders must also abide by the rules of the road, and drivers need to pay full attention and yield to others sharing the road. Do we not watch out for kids riding bikes? Their parents pay taxes, but they do not. Don’t we accommodate them and make sure they are OK by being watchful and patient? What about an elderly person trying to get across the street slowly or someone in a wheelchair.
We need to just grow up and figure this out. It is what it is, a challenge, not rocket science.
We have traffic. Drivers must accommodate walkers with strollers, horses, bikes, scooters, and cars, because we must.
Evelyn Jones
Colorado Springs
Exciting mathematics development
I am infinitely grateful to you for publishing Barry Fagin’s column on the discovery of the latest prime number. With our interests divided by multiple competing issues, it is refreshing to read about this exciting mathematics development.
His love of mathematics is evident in his article, and I love that he shared his excitement with all of us nonmath geeks.
Paula Wegert
Colorado Springs
Muting Colorado’s voice
As an Independent voter who appreciates the wisdom of our nation’s founders, I was dismayed to read about Colorado’s Democrat-sponsored Senate Bill 42, which would severely reduce Colorado’s voice and influence in national elections by tossing all our electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the national popular vote.
Our electoral system, as established by our founders, encourages presidential candidates (and their political parties) to listen to and respect voters in all 50 states, not just the most populous ones. By giving away Colorado’s electoral votes, Senate Bill 42 — if adopted — would give candidates and their parties license to ignore issues important to Colorado voters as they instead focus on winning votes in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Illinois.
While I understand the desire of some Colorado lawmakers to change our electoral system to (presumably) favor their political party in national elections, I urge them not to do so by muting Colorado’s voice on the national stage. Lawmakers, do what we elected you to do and look after the welfare of Colorado and its residents. Vote NO on Senate Bill 42.
J.W. Campbell
Colorado Springs
Start planting different seeds
Benjamin Fromuth’s letter to the editor in the Thursday, Jan. 31 edition is right on.
Our culture has devolved into an environment that fosters lack of responsibility and laziness. We are reaping the harvest. Perhaps we can start planting some different seeds.
Elaine Gagne
Colorado Springs