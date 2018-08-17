Bike lanes perplexing, unnecessary
Let us call the new bike lanes on Cascade what they really are: perplexing and unnecessary. As a lifelong Colorado Springs cyclist, I should naturally be in favor of all bike infrastructure projects and improvements, but the new lanes on Cascade make zero sense. Why take what is typically a bustling four lane road and converge it down into two? Especially when the Pikes Peak Greenway/Monument Valley Park trail (which has zero vehicular traffic) is just one block over?
What we are now left with is a “new” Cascade Avenue that resembles something similar of a funeral procession, making it even more of a hassle to cross. Infrastructure projects like this need to be studied, well thought out, not someone’s pet project. A simple request for our dear city leaders: focus on making east-west travel easier, not the opposite, and how about gauging the opinion of cyclists and other commuters first.
Tom McCord
Colorado Springs
Dismantle the Civil Rights Commission
The Colorado Civil Rights Commission has proven itself either vindictive or incompetent in carrying out the job for which it was created. Rather than recognizing the obvious trolling and repeated harassment of Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cake Shop by Autumn Sardinia, they once again accuse Phillips of a civil rights violation. Even more, they had the audacity to selectively quote the recent Supreme Court decision they lost, in such a way as to flip Justice Kennedy’s meaning on its head.
Either they cannot read or they are out of control. Whichever the case, the commission is an embarrassment to Colorado and a waste of public funding. Protecting the civil rights of Coloradans is a high and necessary calling. Seeking revenge on Coloradans is petty and harmful. This commission needs to be dismantled and replaced.
John Stonestreet
Colorado Springs
Monument parents should be fair
As a parent and public school educator with a Christian worldview, I would like to comment on the concerns of Heather Yuen about the reality star hired as a teacher in Monument. All teachers have a worldview, lenses that help them to make decisions. Your comment “I don’t like the fact we’re being taught by some we don’t align with.” How about if the teacher’s worldview was atheist, Marxist, humanist, or whatever. Would you align with them? Would you be “on high alert”? Would you worry about their influence on young children?
Part of our job as parents is to help our children develop a worldview and then to be discerning when reading articles/books, seeing movies, and at school and other places. As Christians, my children had to be discerning during their public school years for philosophies with which we didn’t align. A teacher knows their students, subject area and their environment. The board has researched Jeub; let him teach. Parents, be fair, don’t take things out of context, don’t gossip.
Lastly, would this be front page news if Christian parents were concerned about an atheist teaching their children (or any child with a faith-based worldview)?
Louise Roth
Monument
No more objectivity in teaching
In a classic case of man bites dog, certain parents of Monument are concerned teacher Chris Jeub might try to “impart his Christian views on students” (“Ex-reality TV star as teacher riles Monument parents,” Aug 15).
Endless studies have thoroughly documented the incontestable fact that secular humanism — atheism’s latest euphemism — is rife in our public school system. Without a hint of irony and even less evidence it presumes omniscience on everything from sex education to global warming, and has, if you will, a nearly religious fidelity to liberalism.
Yet we’re instructed to discount our fears that the legions of liberals teaching our susceptible young minds might not be scrupulously checking their politics at the school door. Now comes a teacher with solid credentials but which includes an unapologetic Christian pedigree and the good parents of Monument have broken out the rhetorical pitchforks.
We’re in the final phase of liberal indoctrination in our public schools, which means the pretense of objectivity in teaching has finally been deemed expendable. The question is at what cost to our children?
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Great experience in the Springs
Since my daughter and her family relocated to Colorado Springs last year my wife and I have visited several times, enjoying the local attractions and appreciating the friendliness of the population. However, our most recent visit, occasioned by the arrival of a new grandson, gave us even more appreciation of the friendliness and courtesy of the locals.
The extra child among us meant none of the cars available could handle the full group, so I rented a Ford Expedition, a much larger vehicle than I normally drive. On Friday, Aug. 10, I misjudged a turn and put the right front tire over a curb, resulting in a blowout. My daughter and I managed to get the spare tire out and were trying to jack up the Expedition when a stranger approached and offered his help. I did attempt to claim it wasn’t necessary, but he insisted and took over the jacking effort.
While I was trying to provide some minor assistance, a second stranger came along and got involved. For the final step, rather than trying to put the flat tire into the spare tire’s storage location, the two men hoisted the large flat into the back of the vehicle and got the tailgate closed.
The time for this was probably only 30 to 45 minutes. Without the aid of two kind strangers, I probably would have been struggling with an unfamiliar system for a couple of hours (or however long it took me to think of calling the rental agency). At the end, all that was exchanged were handshakes all around and plentiful thanks. I have been telling everyone I can about this great experience, that this city not only has great natural beauty but wonderful people. I don’t know when we will be back, but rest assured we will return. I hope I won’t need anymore assistance, but I believe it will be there if required.
Thomas Steinhart
Decatur, IL