Missing a silenced voice
I remember first listening to Rush Limbaugh in my mom’s Suburban when I was a young teenager. Rush voiced for my mom and millions of other conservatives what they thought. Rush was the one place for over 30 years that conservatives could go to hear the values and opinions they felt, and have those ideas validated and orated by a bombastic, charismatic, baritone every day.
There was just something about the way he talked. It was almost like sitting around with my dad having a cup of coffee. It felt like he was talking to only me. If I didn’t get to listen I missed him. Even if I didn’t always agree with what he was saying his voice was so engaging and comforting.
He was wrong about a lot of things. He battled addiction, was divorced three times, went deaf and faced tons of controversies he single-handedly created. So, I guess that means he was 100% human, just like the rest of us who make mistakes and then must face the consequences of our actions.
Above all of the entertaining magic, Rush overwhelmingly was a patriot.
He believed genuinely to his core in American exceptionalism. He loved God and he loved America so much. He truly felt that every American had a chance to make a wonderful life if they worked hard and did things the right way. He loved the Founding Fathers and the Constitution. He loved our flag.
It’s just unbelievable that we can’t turn him on tomorrow to agree or disagree. That’s the devastation of losing someone you love. The finality of it.
One day you can hear their voice and the next day — never again. Rush has hundreds of family and friends who knew and loved him and will miss him everyday. But he also has over 15 million Americans like me who never met him but will mourn tearfully that we too can never hear his voice again. And only one man in history can ever boast that. I will forever miss your voice Rush! Mega eternal dittos Rush!
Natalie Long
Littleton
America’s precarious future
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
That is the oath that each US Senator took upon entering the position they were elected to serve. Put that in context with the 2nd impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump.
The US House of Representatives accurately portrayed a president that willingly and wantonly incited an insurrection to attempt to hold on to the office after Joseph Biden won the presidency through a legal vote process.
The January 6, 2021 violent attack on the Capital resulted in deaths, destruction and total disdain for the Constitution.
This act of attempted disruption needs to be recognized for what it is. It is a dangerous insurrection brought about by the 45th President of the United States in direct dereliction of duty.
Those Senators who vote against holding the president responsible for this abject horror are in direct violation of their oath. It represents perhaps the 2nd clearest dereliction of duty imaginable.
So while Donald Trump is truly responsible for insurrection, any senators voting against impeachment are directly responsible for enablement.
If this dysfunctional act tells us anything, it is that America’s democracy is being shredded by a body of irresponsible legislators with no integrity and no concern for America’s precarious future.
Where will this end?
Roger Peeters
Morrison
True LGBTQ equality
I believe that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people should be able to go to work, secure and maintain housing and access essential services without fear of harassment or mistreatment. It is truly the least we can do in a time when so many people are suffering. The challenge is that right now there are patchwork of different laws when it comes to how LGBTQ people should be treated.
We have federal civil rights laws in place that provide protections on the basis of race, color, national origin and in many cases also sex, disability and religion. Unfortunately, there are still big gaps in protections for LGBTQ people. The Equality Act would address this by providing protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This important legislation may be voted on in Congress as soon as this week.
We need to call on our members of Congress to not only vote yes when the Equality Act comes before them, but to sign on as co-sponsors and push leadership move this bill right away. It is unbelievable that in 2021 we are still talking about ensuring true LGBTQ equality. Let’s get this done!
Gena Ozols
Denver
One last impeachment trial
Will our demented Congressmen follow the example of the British Parliament of 1660, which ordered that the body of the hated Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell be exhumed, hanged, and beheaded?
Now that former Pres. Donald Trump, has again been acquitted, do you think that when he departs this earth, and goes to meet his Maker, the insatiably furious Democrats will similarly exhume his body for one last impeachment trial/circus?
Might they then be successful?
Russell W. Haas
Golden