Military part of capitalist system
I’d like to address Robert Houdek’s letter to the editor that appeared in Friday’s ‘Viewpoint’ in which he extoled the virtues of the military as a socialist system. Socialism is defined as a system in which the means of production are owned and operated by society, or the community (read State), as opposed to individuals, and in which all members share in the work and production.
Of course, our great (all volunteer) military doesn’t produce anything, it only consumes, and it certainly doesn’t own and operate the means of production. What the military consumes, including medical benefits, pensions, etc. is produced by our wonderful capitalist economic system operating within our great democracy.
I believe that Houdek is a bit envious of the military’s benefits, and what he really wants is a forced redistribution of the country’s wealth to all citizens (with or without “all members sharing in the work and production”?). Naturally, anyone can receive these military benefits; just sign up for at least 20 years.
Tracy Staab
Colorado Springs
Exploring an analogy
I have to reply to Robert Hodeck’s piece on “Socialism with a human face”, stating that socialism is an economic not a political ideology and citing the military as an example of working socialism. Let’s explore that analogy.
Everyone in the military volunteered to be there and live where they are ordered to go, doing jobs they are ordered to do, and accepting intrusions into their personal lives that most people would find incompatible with a free people. If someone is not a fit for the military, they are discharged back into the civilian population.
If someone doesn’t fit or doesn’t want to serve in a socialist system, that “discharge” is a bit more permanent and fatal, which is why socialism by default leads to totalitarianism in countries it has been tried in. Those who don’t voluntarily submit or fit have to be compelled or eliminated for the system to work.
Vic Malone
Colorado Springs
Colorado can be a leader
In response to a recent article “Rollbacks have ‘steep’ costs,” I found it very inspiring that all countries have at least one environmental law. It means that even when our federal administration has put corporate profit over the people’s health, at least the law is fighting to act on climate change. However, I am also aware that just because a law is set in place does not always mean people follow it. People might not be following these laws because they are either not properly enforced or they are quite outdated. I do think, though, that this is no reason to prevent adding newer, more effective policies.
Clearly, these older laws are not timely enough to protect our climate and are not powerful enough to make people listen. This is why Colorado needs to take action on the state level to make new legislation to act on climate change. Our state senators, led by Senate President Leroy Garcia, have the power to do this. With these new policies, Colorado can be a leader for the rest of the country and make an even larger impact for people’s health, our beautiful landscapes and the climate.
Brittney Schlup
Pueblo West
Real and effective solutions
Re: “Moral vs. Legal questions” (Sunday, Feb. 17).
I can’t help but wonder just how “moral” it is to force a woman who has an unwanted and unplanned pregnancy to carry a baby to full term! It would seem to me that the goal should be to decrease unplanned and unwanted pregnancies. Age-appropriate sex education, I would think, should be welcomed by all who oppose abortion, as should free birth control. I cannot understand why there is such opposition by “pro-lifers” to both of these very real and very effective solutions.
I also cannot understand why “pro-lifers” are so highly opposed to the very safety nets that allow mothers of little means to take good care of their children. The rhetoric by “pro-lifers” surrounding those accepting public assistance can be truly dehumanizing and degrading. It seems to me that those who proclaim to be “pro-life” are only concerned about life inside the uterus. Once born, it’a a different story and not a very moral one!
To the writer of the “Moral vs. Legal questions” letter: The House bill in question does allow schools to opt in or out of the program, and it also includes abstinence as part of the comprehensive sex-education program.
Gayle Abbott
Colorado Springs
Support more money for birth control
LARCs (Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives), such as IUDs and implants, are becoming a more popular method of birth control. They are the most effective form of birth control and provide long-lasting pregnancy prevention.
Through a generous donation, the Colorado Family Planning Initiative was started in 2009. With these funds, access was expanded providing LARCs to 36,000 women who could not otherwise afford them. The initiative proved to be a huge success as seen by a rapid decline in teen fertility rate. Teen birth and abortion rates were nearly cut in half. With increased access to LARC, nearly $70 million in public assistance costs were avoided.
Unfortunately, LARCs remain expensive and unaffordable for many women of all ages across Colorado. Lawmakers will deliberate the state budget (Long bill) this spring, including expansion of LARC funding. As a local pediatrician and advocate for women’s health, I want to encourage readers to contact your legislators and ask them to support additional funding for LARCs. This funding will provide increased access to effective birth control for women all over Colorado, most notably teens.
Christi Ng
Colorado Springs