Teachers using their own money
In a recent Gazette op-ed piece, Mike Rosen says teachers are overpaid. Rosen conveniently overlooks that many, if not most school teachers take money from their pockets to provide schools with supplies and children with lunches and emergency needs. Teachers are required to pay for courses to maintain their teaching licenses.
Rosen is typical of conservatives who believe that occupations have no value unless they lead to making a profit. I suggest to Mike that he leave his word processor and microphone and find a worthwhile career that benefits people (like teaching).
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
The realities of teacher pay
While I agree a lot with Mike Rosen, his attack on teachers leaves much to be disagreed with. Instead of using norms, he uses extremes.
Teacher pay for most teachers is way below what he wrote. My wife with 22 years in D-11 and a master’s, makes in the 60s not the 80s. Their health insurance is way below what I had working at Hewlett Packard.
Classroom management is a major problem because of coddling bad kids, which causes the other 20 kids to not be learning in class since the teacher must not discipline the child but feed their esteem and flunking kids is an absolute no-no.
Rosen should spend time (more than just a visit) in an inner-city school, and I believe he would be asking for major changes to policy and pay for teachers.
Chester Sawyer
Monument
No good solution to this problem
Lane reductions or “Road Diets” are all the rage right now among city planners, but the results are mixed. In cities with increasing populations, they might be causing more congestion and frustration. Gainesville, Fla., recently went back to 4 lanes on popular 8th Ave after accidents increased, and some L.A. neighborhoods are furious. The Playa De Rey area saw accidents go from 12 per month to 52 after a lane reduction.
As a part-time cyclist, I have concerns riding next to frustrated drivers with their phones on their steering wheel. Many drift toward me. Can we at least paint a skull and crossbones in the bike lanes so cyclists know what they are getting into.
There is no good solution to this problem, but as traffic gets heavier I wonder if we will eventually be restriping some of our roads back to four lanes.
Neal Cully
Colorado Springs
Address area’s air quality issues
We as a community really need a wake-up call on our growing air quality concerns with the most recent problem being the increase of ozone levels resulting in a violation of a public health standard. A few weeks back, we read in The Gazette that the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, Lead Air Quality Planning Agency, is trying to get up to speed with addressing the ozone issue. Even more alarming, is an article that came out in today’s Gazette headlines: “Dealers sue over emission standards.”
It appears the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association sued a state agency seeking to overturn recently adopted vehicle emission regulations based on California standards. Their concern is that these new standards will cost local businesses and citizens more money. What the Automobile Dealers Association doesn’t get is that if we as a community violate the ozone standard, not only will we have to keep this stringent California based standard, but we will also add more cost with a vehicle inspection program.
Businesses will also have to pay more for permitting and installing emission control devices to reduce their emissions contributing to ozone levels. Instead of suing a state agency, the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association should be more effectively using its money to help address a regional air quality issue. Let’s hope we get some momentum around the ozone issue soon so that dollars can be directed to the most important issue, protecting public health and our quality of life.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Another attempt to ‘get even’
Democrat Sen. Mike Foote, Lafayette, in his move to eliminate Colorado from the Electoral College seems to believe he is superior to the Founding Fathers. Perhaps he should study history and maybe read the U.S. Constitution.
His legislation is just another attempt by Democrats to “get even” for crooked Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump. Democrats hate Trump so much they can not think “rationally” about politics anymore. Our Founding Fathers had the foresight to know what would happen without the Electoral College. The Electoral College is about representation of “all” states.
If Sen. Foote and the rest of the radical Colorado Democrats have their way, Colorado will be governed in the same crazy manner as California is today.
A. D. Vinke
Colorado Springs
Democrats’ power grab
Colorado Democrats are showing their ignorance and disdain for the Constitution, and the people of Colorado, with their proposed Senate Bill 42, which would have Colorado electoral votes go to the candidate with the national total popular votes.
The Electoral College was uber wisely put into the Constitution to protect Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, et al from the likes of New York, California and Ohio.
Those states, and megalopolises, are not like Colorado and hopefully, we will never be like them. Why allow them to decide our votes and run roughshod over the rest of the country? At the very least, this bill should be ruled unconstitutional since it eliminates the vote of the people of Colorado.
It would not matter how we voted; Colorado would have no say in the outcome. It should be condemned and canceled because of the very nature of the effort by the Democrats to control all power.
Shame on those people.
John Gallagher
Colorado Springs