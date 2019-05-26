Micromanaging public education
Re: The opinion offered on District 11’s 2017 Tax Referendum (“D-11 taxes give us less for more”).
Stating “We see no big signs of progress”, approximately 14 months after the increased revenues were collected, insults the educators and community’s intelligence. Educational reform and improvement cannot be measured like a fast-food transaction.
The opinion identifies prior decisions having bestowed current difficulties, along with declining enrollments, as contributory to the problems Colorado Springs District 11 faces. Developing effective teaching strategies, methods and progress standards takes time.
Suggesting voters demand “vision, objectives, refined missions and goals before throwing money at a concern” is dog-whistle code for “paying taxes is for suckers.”
Such irrational thinking conjures a corollary of “before I give you money to purchase cake-mix; let me taste the cake.” Over the next 10 years, a substantial teacher and administrator shortage will arise nationwide. How will District 11 compete if public hostility is continually stoked?
Asserting schools make communities competitive for business growth and development is equally backward. School districts reflect a community’s health and viability; not create it. The Gazette irresponsibly criticizes public education failing the community when, by its admission, past leadership failed the district.
Arguably, American public education is the most micromanaged public entity.
Everybody knows how it should perform; yet few people have actual knowledge or understanding of how it works.
George Russell
Colorado Springs
Picking up trash is not criminal activity
Tom Antkow, you show your racial bias just as the subject officer did. You try to mislead us by making an issue of the picture; but that picture has nothing to do with the issue of a young black man picking up trash. That really comes close to criminal activity doesn’t it? The local police I know would have as a minimum said something along the line of “thanks”. One would have shaken his hand.
Is this former officer so out of touch with reality in a college town that he doesn’t know what a student ID is used for. ( your letter says this is what escalated the situation.)
Let’s be honest; the former officer would not have done any of this if the student had been white.
J.C. Coombs
Colorado Springs
Don’t use excess money on recreation
Colorado Springs has an excess $7 million collected from taxes. The city wants to spend it on parks and trails? That money should come from the lottery.
A few weeks ago I read that the city was in trouble for not meeting the requirements of The Americans with Disabilities Act.
To meet the court-mandated upgrades to the curbs for the handicapped they will ask us to raise taxes to cover the $8 million to cover the costs? As Homer would say “DUH”. They have an excess $7 million and need $8 million to fix the sidewalk problem. Ask the voters to use the money to get out of trouble before you ask them to use the money on recreation!
Mark Kowalczyk
Colorado Springs
Disappointed in letter on abortion
I am disappointed that The Gazette would deem suitable for publication the letter by Robert Koelbls on May 21.
Koelbels seems to think that women have abortions out of convenience. This is simply wrong and something that the pro-life crowd rallies around.
I defy anyone to find me a young or older woman who feels this way, as I defy you to find me one verifiable instance of a newborn baby being executed shortly after birth, as the president has asserted. This is simply a lie designed to further dehumanize those who need this procedure.
It is particularly interesting to note that once again, in Alabama’s case, a panel composed of middle-aged men has deemed itself capable of deciding what is right for women and their health care.
If they were truly concerned about the issue, they would insure that young men and women got proper sex education in the schools, had access to birth control and contraceptives and would also ensure that the babies that are carried to term have educational opportunities as well as state-supported welfare programs.
John Lane
Colorado Springs
CTE — a win-win for students
I enjoyed the letter from Trinity Niemyer. She presented a good economic argument and mentioned Preston Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute, who specializes in the economics of a college education. The larger discussion is not only about the economics.
There has been a national resurgence of interest in career & technical education programs. We used to call it vocational education. Local examples include the D-11 Wasson CTE programs and the local North Colorado Springs Rotary Club “Pathways Program” connected to D-11 CTE and Pikes Peak Community College.
The goal is to provide community-based internship and mentorship opportunities to junior and senior high school students based on student interest to assist in clarifying career goals that may, or may not, require a college education right out of high school. Other school districts and charter schools are providing similar opportunities.
Our goal is to prepare students to enter the workforce upon high school graduation and begin a longer-term plan for advanced education based on career goals. In some cases, it means combining high school and collegeprogramming concurrently.
CTE — It’s a win-win for students, parents and employers.
Richard Serby
Colorado Springs