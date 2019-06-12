Men who were champions in life
Growing up in the South in the 1950s and ’60s was a sometimes turbulent experience. With all of the turmoil and angst, one of our few pleasures was turning on our black and white TVs and watching sports — namely basketball and football.
Two of our favorite stars were Bart Starr and John Havlicek. Starr played for Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, and Havlicek played his entire career for the Boston Celtics. Starr led the Packers to win Super Bowls one and two. Havlicek helped the Celtics win eight NBA Championships during his sixteen years with them.
These men were just regular guys off the field and court. They would be somewhat of an anomaly today.
For example, they were both married to their original spouses until their deaths. They both stood for the national anthem, and they both brought honor and dignity to their respective sports.
During halftime, many of us would go outside and practice their moves on dirt fields and courts.
Many of us would emulate them later in high school and college sports.
During this time of their loss, let each of us over 50 years old tip our hat to men who were champions in life and not just in sports.
While we dare not make more of them in death than in life ... to me they were bigger than life.
God bless the Starr and Havlicek families. Thanks for sharing these champions with us ...they made us all champions.
Mel Waters
Colorado Springs
Thanking a remarkable teacher
There are persons you pass along the way and not much can be said has affected you. Then there are those persons who come in and out of our life and more has happened than you really know. Not surprisingly they are teachers.
For 60 years, Donald Moore taught young high school students throughout the city and the state all the best there is to know about their future as business leaders.
And, his effect upon those who would teach business education throughout the nation was broad. Monday evening, Moore passed away.
But,the enormous infectious nature of his humor, warmth, love for our children and their future as leaders in the business community will live on and on and on. Thank you Donald Moore!
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
No protection in gun-free zones
The recent murders of over 11 people in Virginia Beach, Va., points out a glaring problem often overlooked by the mainstream media.
The problem is that companies that put up “gun-free zone” placards do not provide protection of those disarmed by their laws. Over 80% of mass shootings are in these places.
In addition, GFZ paper hangers overlook the fact that criminals do not obey those signs anyway. GFZ signs often cause law-abiding citizens who disregard them to become criminals. Most people would “rather be judged by twelve than carried out by six.”
We need to “have a conversation” about this legal inequity.
If your workplace, church or business have one of these signs, you might want to decide if you can survive such a legal roll of the dice.
Sadly, those who died in Virginia Beach became sitting ducks in the utility company’s shooting gallery or “gun free zone”. On the other side, Missouri recently passed a law making GFZ companies liable, if someone is killed or hurt in a GFZ business that does not provide protection.
If a company or organization deprives you of the ability to defend yourself at their location, they ought to provide an equal level of protection in the absence of your weapon. If they cannot protect you and you suffer harm by someone while at that place, they should be legally liable for any harm you suffer.
It only makes sense. However, that may be the main reason no one will challenge these lethal policies.
Clifford Miller
Colorado Springs
When will this madness cease?
A man reportedly killed over 10 people at a utility company in Virginia Beach. Reports say the man was a disgruntled employee. He used a .45 caliber weapon with “high-capacity magazines.”
Already politicians, many whom don’t know the difference between a magazine and a clip, are clamoring for mandatory low-capacity magazines.
However, lost in all of this lethal drama is the following discussion:
A contributing factor to most of these deaths was not the high capacity of the killer’s magazines, it was the incapacity of the victims to defend themselves because of the “gun-free zone” regulations that placed them in harm’s way.
This whole massacre begs the question: When you go into a “gun-free zone,” shouldn’t that company be at least partially responsible to protect you against those who would violate their prohibition?
In other words, if you cannot protect yourself, shouldn’t they have people there who can protect you?
If not, shouldn’t that office bear some liability if something happens to people while working or doing business at their office? Some estimate that 84% of mass shootings occur in “gun-free zones.”
When will this madness cease?
Only law-abiding people will obey the “gun-free zone” placard, in the first place. Again, if people cannot protect themselves, why can’t their survivors go after those who denied them this chance?
Richard Harms
Colorado Springs