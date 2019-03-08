A clash of American values
In the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling, the Supreme Court appeared to ignore or misread a crucial part of the comments by Diann Rice of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and The Gazette did likewise in its March 6 editorial (“State ends abuse of religious baker”).
When Rice made reference to religious rhetoric being “despicable,” she also clarified that what was specifically despicable was people’s willingness “to use their religion to hurt others” (her exact words). But when her statement is quoted, that clarifying phrase is routinely left out (the Gazette omitted it, too), causing her meaning to be misinterpreted.
In the Masterpiece case, the result was that Jack Phillips’ religious freedom was seen as the sole victim of harm, while the harm he perpetrated by discriminating against LGBTQ citizens was apparently of no consequence. That’s too lopsided.
We have to confront the hard, inescapable truth that the phenomenon of religion-based discrimination, which is growing rapidly, is triggering a clash of important American values — most often religious freedom vs. guarantees of equal treatment — in which “harm” in some form happens to one side or the other.
The question is how to strike a reasonable and fair balance. A default win to equal treatment every time could threaten religious freedom. But a default win to religion every time undermines equal rights and flirts with theocracy.
One thing we should all be able to agree on is that attempts “to use religion to hurt others” is, yes, despicable. Just as Rice said it is.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs
Hard to be politically correct
I’m a little confused how to be politically correct these days!
It’s kinda crazy that we have laws allowing us to put to death the few criminals who have done the most heinous crimes in our commuities. But if we do so, some politicans would like us to feel guilty about killing them.
And, then we have laws allowing us to put to death innocent babies, but when we do so, we’re encouraged not to feel guilty at the loss of life because we’re told they have little value.
If I were to throw a newborn puppy into the trash, I would have to account for my heartless actions, and rightfully so. I could find myself being shamed on the evening news, even more so than if I had harmed one of my own kind.
It’s hard for me to understand how being politically correct is so contrary to good, old-fashion reason. The kind that make sense and doesn’t taste like liver when you swallow it!
Maybe I’ll just be happy the way I am.
Carol J. Johnson
Colorado Springs
Killers don’t show mercy
Some religious leaders want to stop the use of the death penalty, because these murderers will be locked up securely never being able to hurt anybody again. Mercy for the killers — but what about a little concern for the victims and their families? A killer didn’t show mercy for the victims when he raped and killed three women. His DNA was a match in every case.
From a religious point of view, some think execution of the killers will prevent them from possibly repenting of their sins. These killers have plenty of time to repent if they want. Mercy on them is God’s choice.
I feel like some of the clergy have lost their credibility in regards to this matter and show no logic.
We also have some liberal politicians who are against the death penalty for brutal murderers, but they are OK with the killing of innocent human babies.
They can’t hide behind their facade of compassion. These killers deserve the death penalty.
Greg Gillum
Colorado Springs
We are polarizing our nation
If a black person commits a crime against a white person because he hates him, it’s just a crime. However, if a white person does the same, it’s a hate crime. This is a travesty of justice, if I ever heard one. A crime is a crime regardless of one’s color or motivation of the criminal.
The recent Jussie Smollett hoax highlights this issue. This gay, black man apparently thought he could pull the wool over people’s eyes and frame it as a hate crime. From the start, it did not pass the smell test and now pundits are trying to come to his rescue.
The ideology for this foolishness started with former President Barck Obama. He brought gasoline to a smoldering ember of race relations instead of water. He could have done much to bring the races together, but he could not help his liberal self.
All crimes are at the core, a hate crime. You don’t murder someone because you love them. At some point, there was a dislike or hatred of that person. Why don’t we have just one set of laws and treat people as humans instead of catering to their ethnicity or culture.
Unwittingly, we are polarizing our nation almost to the point of balkanization. If someone murders someone, we should prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and take steps to prevent them from hurting anyone else no matter what the colors.
Hate crime laws are the antithesis of the view that “all men are created equally” when we then prosecute them unequally.
Larry Ross
Colorado Springs