Make room for the future
Kudos to Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy for offering their opinions on the architecture of the proposed Robson Arena at Colorado College. (Gazette, March 3). I think they got some things right, but some things wrong.
I agree with the point that the architecture of the new arena should take into consideration the site context. The gentlemen have a point that a unified campus is a more beautiful and harmonious presentation to the city, however, I don’t think the theme has to be tied to a certain material or architectural style.
I disagree that the new arena should be constructed of brick or stone just because brick and stone buildings are on campus — nor do I think that a Victorian style arena would fit the campus or the surrounding neighborhoods.
Consider materials, yes. Consider materials appropriate for an arena, yes. Consider how the arena will fit into a dense and historic neighborhood context, yes.
Colorado College should decide on a master plan and overall theme for their campus, and use that as guidance for future buildings, however, the guiding principles should not be too restrictive. Architects know which materials will suit a building best. Architects need room for expression of the artistic side of their creations. And most of all, we need to make room for for the future, not be stuck in the past.
The main point I think they got wrong is, historic preservation is preservation of history, not continuing to build in a historic way.
Karen Wylie
Colorado Springs
It’s all so unnecessary
So it’s not enough that Colorado College plans to build a tiny hockey arena on campus, impacting the historic North End neighborhood with increased traffic and parking problems and the accompanying litter and noise and general disregard for property. (Don’t believe it? Just ask the neighborhood near the Cog Railroad in Manitou Springs what they put up with over the years.)
Now to appease the North End neighborhood, CC intends to demolish what The Gazette article called an historic brick building to build the necessary parking garage, displacing long-time businesses.
And it’s all unnecessary. CC has a great venue for hockey at The Broadmoor World Arena with easy access, ample seating and onsite parking.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Keep reporters off dangerous roads
I’m tired of seeking local news stations making reporters drive in extreme weather conditions. I was told the stations did this to show veiwers how bad the roads are. Lame at best, who in their right mind wants to drive around in bad weather conditions? If people can’t look out their windows or walk outside and tell what it’s doing then that person wouldn’t understand a story about weather conditions either. Grow up, TV channels, and keep people off the dangerous roads.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
No sympathy at the motel
There are many heart-warming stories about people who helped others in the recent blizzard. Here is a story that is not so nice:
As the blizzard of March 13 beared down on Colorado Springs, we could see we had no chance of making it home to Denver. In desperation, we pulled over to a motel along I-25 in north Colorado Springs. The wind was gusting about 75 mph as I entered the office about 11 a.m. The desk manager said, “Check-in is at 3 p.m.!” I said, “Look outside. I need a room now.” The manager steadfastly refused.
I said my wife and I would wait in the lobby. The manager said, “No way!” Can you imagine this heartless attitude? We could have ended up stranded in our car and possibly died.
I am 80, and my wife is 78. What kind of motel turns elderly people away in these conditions? I later emailed the motel manager but got no response. Luckily, we were able to barely make it to another hotel within a couple of miles, and they took us in. I hope you will publicize this incident, to show there are some people and organizations who have no heart in circumstances such as these. Special thanks to all the real heroes who put their lives and vehicles at risk!
Tom Humphrey
Denver
Picking which laws to follow
Regarding Attorney General Phil Weiser’s comments about sheriffs who oppose the “red flag” bill being considered by the Colorado General Assembly. Weiser opined, “Our nation and state depends on the rule of law. All law enforcement officers swear an oath to uphold the rule of law.” Does that view extend to Boulder and Denver in their status as sanctuary cities? One cannot pick and choose which laws to follow, Attorney General Weiser.
James Komadina
Colorado Springs
Reduce suicide in the community
As a one-time state lawmaker who had an “A+” NRA rating and a former Republican candidate for governor, I’m strongly supportive of HB-1177 — a bill that would provide extreme risk protection orders to temporarily remove firearms for those in the midst of a crisis.
My perspective on this issue is personal. Our family was in constant fear of losing our eldest daughter to suicide nearly a decade ago. She was just a child of 17 years at the time. Today, she’s healthy and successful.
Our family took action and removed the firearms in our home. However today Colorado’s families, especially those who have adult family members living on their own, don’t have such capabilities to take preventive measures.
I challenge the members of this committee, especially my fellow Republicans, to find common ground and work together in a bipartisan manner to support a thoughtful, comprehensive bill that balances Second Amendment protections with desperate families coping with a loved one in the midst of a crisis.
Each member of this committee has an opportunity to make a real difference and reduce suicide in their community, help and protect law enforcement, and most importantly, give hope to desperate families. Please act!
Victor Mitchell
Castle Rock