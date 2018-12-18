Many heroes in our midst
Last Friday, Dec. 7, in the frigid, pre-dawn darkness, our Gazette paper carrier was driving along his normal route in southwest Colorado Springs.
When he turned onto our street, Wedgewood Court, he saw smoke billowing from a house at the end of the cul-de-sac. He wanted to warn the homeowners, but when he arrived, the back of the house exploded and burst into flames. Instead, he called 911 then blared his horn to wake us all up.
The homeowners were able to escape. And thanks to our carrier’s 911 call, the Fire Department was dispatched in time to save the surrounding homes from being destroyed.
That frigid morning, there were many heroes in our midst, and we’d like to express our deepest gratitude to them all: the 60 tireless firefighters who braved icy conditions to extinguish the flames and defend the adjoining houses, and our paper carrier, Tommy Bryant, whose quick thinking helped to save our neighborhood.
Maria Faulconer, for all of Wedgewood Court
Colorado Springs
Require cyclists follow rules, register
In response to Carl Bierdeman’s letter, “Bike lanes a waste of money” printed in the Sunday, Dec. 16 edition of The Gazette.
In the eternal words of President Ronald Reagan, “There you go again.”
I agree with about 90 percent of what the author says in his opinion except: “The main thing that makes a city bicycle friendly is (are) how motorists treat cyclists.” Unfortunately sir, it’s a joint effort and responsibility. The key word is share! Share the roads. Share the responsibility. Follow the rules/laws. Accept the consequences for poor and illegal behavior and the cost to enjoy the privilege of operating on the streets. Certainly. Pay your fair share.
As stated in past editions. train cyclists to ride safely at an early age. Set a good example to others, when riding, especially for youngsters. Mandate a minimum age to ride on public streets. Require a permit. Test for a license for operators to bike on public roadways. Register bikes and require payment for the plates. Require mandatory liability insurance and carry and produce proof of coverage when asked. Charge renewal fees.Take the funds generated by the fees and improve the width of the shoulders and their upkeep. Make one of the violators’ penalties, to perform community service by keeping bike lanes clean. Require cyclists to follow the same rules and make the same financial contributions as motorists.
Finally, stop wasting valuable resources on paint and put the funds to good use.
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
Movement has strongly progressed
It was perplexing to me why The Gazette spent over two pages dealing with the article “Longtime Religious Leaders Talk Unity,” concerning Colorado’s former Amendment Two. The writer starts out by saying, “Colorado became known nationally as the ‘hate state’ in 1992.”
So, who were the ones who labeled our state? Not the conservatives, traditionalists, evangelicals, or much of mainstream America. It was the political liberals and sexual liberationists fighting for recognition and legal acceptance. Back in 1992, the main issue was with the homosexual movement. Now, we have the LGBTQ plus all the new letters seeking recognition.
I find it unnerving how that movement has strongly progressed since 1992. Our country has now federally and legally recognized same-sex marriage. But alas, the new letters want to be legally recognized as well — like the transgenders. So, we are battling who gets to use restrooms and locker rooms. Also, out of the “30 religious leaders forming Community Concerns,” why were only 10 asked and why were there no conservative or evangelical pastors on that panel? Why doesn’t The Gazette have the lead byline saying “liberal” religious leaders talk unity?
Rev. Tommy Latham
Colorado Springs
Unprecedented in our city
Kudos to Debbie Kelley on her Sunday article, “Longtime Religious Leaders Talk Unity.” It was well-written and really spot-on. This group of Colorado Springs spiritual leaders set an awesome example of leadership in the 1990s as they met to discuss ways to overcome divisions between religious groups, as well as some political issues. This has been unprecedented in our city to date.
The ad that they posted in The Gazette at that time (The Covenant of Mutual Respect) provided an example for all of us. To quote the last statement in Debbie’s article (by one of the leaders), “Get out of your heads and into your hearts.”
Valerie Stevens
Colorado Springs
A slanted opinion piece
Having just relocated to the Colorado Springs area, and being an old newspaper guy, I like to immerse myself in the local print coverage. I write to address your editorial in Saturday’s edition of The Gazette titled, “Pelosi tells media to straighten up.” This piece reveals much about how your newspaper covers the news with eyes-wide-open bias. Granted, this piece is an opinion piece, but it didn’t take me long to find these same slanted opinions spewed in headlines and copy on many of your “news” pages.
In this editorial, you write that “Trump deserves, and should expect, a healthy dose of critical press,” with which I wholeheartedly agree. However, Trump (as any president) also deserves a healthy dose of honest and positive press when it is warranted. I ache for the days when journalism was powered by integrity and acted ethically. Too often today, journalists have just decided to go all in against a president they despise, and thus ridding themselves of most journalistic standards.
I look forward to reading The Gazette daily and certainly don’t expect to agree with everything you publish. What I do demand however, is honest and fair coverage, regardless of whether you like with the subject of your news item.
Rick Baker
Colorado Springs