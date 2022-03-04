Progress against tobacco
The 2019 Healthier Kids Colorado survey revealed that 25% of Colorado high school students had vaped or used e-cigarettes in
the previous thirty days. Our state led the nation in youth vaping that year and the FDA has since called this an epidemic across our country.
Recognizing that flavors hook kids on these products, the Colorado General Assembly will now debate HB 22-1064, a state-wide comprehensive ban on flavored tobacco and synthetic nicotine products.
The tobacco industry is succeeding in hooking another generation of Americans on their harmful products.
Over the past twenty years tobacco control efforts have helped steadily reduce the rates of cigarette smoking among underage youth from 30% to just 4.3%.However, the technology of vaping and e-cigarettes and aggressive marketing focused on youth are recovering the market for tobacco companies. A powerful factor in their success is flavors. 81% of underage youth say flavors were a major reason they started to vape and most underage youth who vape use a flavored product.
It is a fundamental responsibility of government to protect vulnerable groups from harms and it is time to take the opportunity to control the youth vaping epidemic in Colorado. HB 22-1064 will ban the sale of flavored tobacco and synthetic nicotine products that hook underage youth. We support our legislature accepting this responsibility and taking action.
Tracy Hofeditz, M.D., FAAFP
Morrison
A fascination with war
Regarding Mike Rosen’s “Folk songs won’t put an end to war,” The Colorado Springs Gazette, March 2, this essay is more revealing of Rosen, than any criticism of these songs. The songs he complains of are offering a solution, an alternative way of meditating on the horrors of war, as opposed to Rosen’s “It’s an element of human nature.”
Why is this such an important issue for Rosen, now? Why couldn’t he cite one example of today’s “dreamy, wishful thinkers?” Are there any songs of today that bother him so much, or is it only songs from 60 years ago?
His concluding statement, that the Pete Seeger song, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” is ‘dumb,’ is bewildering. This song simply describes what Rosen himself was arguing, that there will always be war, and shows how faulty his reasoning is; this song puts Rosen’s own statement, that “War is a constant in human history,” in poetic form to music.
This entire essay shows, at best, his despair at ever being able to stop wars, and at worst, the possibility the underlying drive of all of this is Rosen’s fascination, his love, of war.
Ken Valero
Littleton
Put money where your mouth isAs horrors unfold in Ukraine, onlookers throughout the western world have stopped at nothing to flaunt their “support” for its sovereignty. Denverites shared Instagram tiles reminding us to “hug your Ukrainian and Russian friends.” Governor Jared Polis issued Colorado-specific sanctions against Russia, which surely has Putin quaking in his boots. Perhaps the most egregious virtue signal was Germany’s decision to illuminate Brandenburg Gate with the blue and gold flag, just one month after blocking NATO ally Estonia from sending arms.
What these fierce allies won’t tell you is the Ukrainian National Army is accepting foreign volunteers with no prior military experience. Instagram user @cossackgundi, a British National volunteering for the Ukrainian Marines, has detailed instructions on how to enlist on his page. “Literally turn up in Kyiv, go to recruitment office, tell them you want to join” he wrote in a Q&A about the enlistment process. If you believe in Ukrainian sovereignty, show the world how strong your support really is. Put your money where your mouth is and accept Ukraine’s call to arms or be quiet and make room for those who will.
Oswald Andrews
Denver
Bill won’t solve the problem
As a small-business owner who not only relies heavily on the internet, but also utilizes the many marketing platforms offered there, I have grave concerns about a bill being considered by the U.S. Senate (S. 2992.) The “American Innovation and Choice Online Act,” does anything but encourage innovation. If fact, it has the potential to harm the livelihoods of small businesses like mine, and those of my clients.
The intent is good, to ensure that tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Apple can’t squeeze out competitors by denying access to the platforms. But as written it has the potential to harm small businesses by making the tools they use every day (i.e. Google for search engine optimization and advertising) ineffective or very expensive to access.
Every day, in my business, I teach clients how to utilize these tools to attract customers. S.2992 would make it unlawful for large tech companies, who spent tens of millions to develop those platforms, from giving preference to their own products and services in positioning and search engine results.
If this bill passes, the result will likely be the split up of the large platforms into smaller ones, and consumers will need to pay for each service they access. It simply won’t solve the problem.
During the pandemic shutdowns, many of my clients survived because they were able to market their products through Google, Amazon, Etsy, YouTube and others.
I urge Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper to offer amendments to protect small businesses and help craft the bill in such a way that it does not hamper capitalism and innovation.
Brian DeLaet
Wheat Ridge