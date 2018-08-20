Make Colorado Springs safer
We hear in the news how great our city is…. and it is. However, I believe we can make it better, and safer. How? By adjusting our driving habits… to follow the law. How many of us make a right-hand turn from a two-lane road onto another two-lane road and then settle our vehicle in the left-most lane… directly in the path of on coming traffic? Hopefully not many. Yet some of us make the same kind of driving error when we make a right-hand turn from a four-lane road onto another four-lane road.
By law, that vehicle should remain in the right-most lane. Then, a little further down the road the driver could signal to merge into the left-most lane. However, some drivers can’t wait to drive the legal way and instead simply make the right hand turn directly into the left-most lane. Folks… this is not legal… or safe. The left-most lane is reserved for those drivers making a left-hand turn onto this same road.
A similar situation occurs when a driver is turning left from a four-lane road onto another four-lane road. In this case, that driver’s vehicle is required by law to remain in the left-most lane. In this case, the right most lane is reserved for those drivers making a right-hand turn onto this same road. Again, if that driver making the left turn wants to be eventually be in the right-most lane, the driver should signal and make the move to the right most lane safely.
One evening this past week, I was traveling in the far-left lane on a four-lane road and passed through the intersection with a green light. A driver in a van to the right of me stopped at the red light intended to make a right-hand turn, so as to be traveling in the same direction as I. However, the driver did not stay in the right most lane. After completing the turn, the driver wanted to be in the left-most lane… my lane. At the last minute, I realized the driver’s intentions and swerved my car hard to the left to avoid getting hit by that vehicle.
Please, lets look out for one another and drive legally.
Bruce Amos
Colorado Springs
School bus is like a traff i c signal
As a school bus driver for Academy School District 20, and with schools starting up again, I’d like to send out a friendly reminder to drivers to be familiar with the school bus light warning system, which is used at all school bus stops.
Remember, a school bus is like a traffic signal/light.
If the overhead lights on the top portion of the bus are flashing yellow, slow down and prepare to stop. When the overhead lights are flashing red and the bus stop arm is extended, you need to stop at least 20 feet before reaching the bus whether you’re in front or behind, and not proceed until the visual signal lights are no longer being used. When the bus “hazard” lights are flashing, proceed with caution.
My fellow bus drivers and I take great pride in providing a safe riding environment for your children, grandchildren, and your neighbors’ children. School buses are built with safety in mind; however, the most dangerous time for students is getting on and off the bus, and crossing the street in front of the bus.
Every year I have dozens of people “run” my stop lights/sign, putting my students in peril.
So please with the start of this new school year, let’s all be more vigilant when it comes to school bus safety, so that the precious students we carry, will arrive to their destinations safely and will have a great 2018/2019 school year.
Bill Fredericks
Colorado Springs
Not a dangerous situation
Regarding the article Wednesday Aug. 15 about the Monument school hiring Chris Jeub: What is it that Heather Yuen and other parents are afraid of?
What is so harmful if a person abides by Christian principles of behavior? (The principles upon which our country is founded).
Perhaps these parents believe it does not matter if their children honor and obey their parents, or if their children lie, steal or kill people. They must not care if their children see nothing wrong with extramarital affairs or if they constantly want what others have instead of being thankful for what they do have. Maybe its not important that their children treat each other with kindness and tolerance, the way they would like to be treated. Wow, that’s a pretty dangerous situation — to have a teacher who abides by the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule.
The lack of teaching Christian principles in the classroom is the core reason why children now-a-days bully each other, harass those who are different and feel entitled to shoot up their school. To me, that is much more harmful.
Belinda Bellkamp
Colorado Springs
Editorial missed the mark
On Aug. 16, the Boston Globe invited editorial boards across the country to defend the news media against Donald Trump’s disparagement of the press. In its bid to answer the Globe’s invitation, the Gazette missed the mark. (Nation needs civility among Trump, media, Aug. 16).
Without ever directly criticizing Trump’s enemy-of-the-people slander, the paper’s editorial instead offered a lesson about the First Amendment, saying it protects Trump’s demagogic diatribes (which it does, but that’s not the point at hand) and then followed up with a generalized criticism of how negatively major news sources have reported on the president.
In resorting to this diversion, the editorial found more fault with negative coverage about the president than with Trump’s attempts to undermine the free press.
Thomas Jefferson at times bristled at press criticism directed at him, but he still insisted that “The only security of all is in a free press,” and he said “Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press.”
As a member of that free press, the Gazette would have done far better to uphold Jefferson’s conviction by boldly and strongly calling Trump to task for his despotic rhetoric. Instead it implicitly excused his enemy-of-the-people tantrums, which are not only dangerously provocative but also contrary to our founding priciples.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs