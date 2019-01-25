Make cyclists follow the rules
There are so many things wrong with the Dave Ramsey’s “column” printed in The Gazette on Jan. 23, that I don’t quite know where to begin. Talk about supremacist and elitist attitudes. Wow!
First, I only roll down my car window and thank cyclists, when they ride on roadways designed for motor vehicles, and paid for by all taxpayers, when they ride on a “3” foot paved shoulder and follow the law. You know: utilizing hand signals, stopping for stop signs and traffic signals, using verbal or audible warnings when approaching those dastardly unsuspecting “dog walkers” or pedestrians using sidewalks and trails designed for them, from behind.
Or cyclists who ditch the ear buds and cellphones when they pedal. Those that stop pretending that they are competing in the Tour de France and whiz past drivers on their blind side at intersections and then file law suits when they are hit by drivers turning right or unsuspecting pedestrians in crosswalks. Whew! I’m exhausted already.
There are some valid points in Dave’s article. For example — dog feces. We (meaning motorists and cyclists) do need a buffer. Design, or redesign better roadways and bike paths from the get-go. Absolutely construct “buffers” to segregate cyclists from harm. Mandate and penalize cyclists and make them follow the rules in the existing laws.
Good luck on the trails, Dave. Continue to destroy our ecosystem and tear it up. It’s better for you to stay in the woods and off the roads.
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
Sounds like price gouging
Yesterday I got my monthly utility statement along with a note telling me that if I wanted to control my costs I should be aware that gas and electric cost more when used between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m. Why? Gas and electric don’t come in grades. The morning or evening rates don’t reflect a change of status or composition, why is there a surcharge in the morning? Sounds like old-fashioned price gouging to me, charging customers more because you can, when they need it the most.
Since the utilities belong to the city, here is a focus for our next mayor. Get this leveled out and treat our community fairly. I really don’t care that everyone does this or that it has been going on for like forever! It’s wrong and should be corrected.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Allowing women to choose
Regarding the letter from Rev. Tommy Latham entitled “Two marches are a contrast”, he tries to fool the public into believing that those of us who are pro-choice are “pro-abortion”. We are not. We believe in allowing women to decide for themselves if they choose to say “no” or “yes” to abortion. See how that works? Saying “no” to abortion is a choice.
Many of these women are Christian, Jewish or of other faiths, some are nonbelievers. Many of these women are conservative. Many involve their partners, husbands or pastors in their decision.
Those of us who are pro-choice do not believe it is up to us to have any say whatsoever in this very personal, private and intimate decision. We know nothing of the circumstances that led these women to say “yes” or “no” to abortion. Before you chime in with the “you should have been aborted” comments (so very “pro-life” of you), let me assure you that if my mom had aborted me or if I had aborted any of my three children, none of us would have known.
Liz Wilcox
Colorado Springs
Put the blame where it belongs
I rebut the viewpoint letter of Stephen Bast. We do need a wall and technology. Without a wall you will need more border patrol to catch all those coming into our country without a barrier. The technology will only show those coming into our country illegally. Do you have a barrier around your property or locks on your doors to prevent those that don’t belong on your property out? We need to protect our citizens. Why isn’t there an outcry for our veterans who are homeless, injured or just can’t get back to life emotionally because of what they have seen or been they?
Why aren’t you blaming Nancy Pelosi for the government shutdown? President Donald Trump offered to reopen government if she would then discuss barrier funding. Her answer was NO wall funding.
So put the blame where it goes. Come on, Nancy, get our government people back to work.
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs
A wall is something that will last
In response to Stephen Bast’s letter “Allow your voice to be heard” in the Jan. 23 Gazette, I am one of the silent majority and am letting my voice be heard.
I find it odd that liberals don’t want to wall off our southern border. As I drive around Colorado Springs and other cities, nearly everyone has a wall or fence around their backyard and some have them around their front yards. I also would bet that those same people keep their doors and windows locked.
As I watch the real news, I see thousands of people from Central America ignoring the laws and boundaries of other countries as well as the laws and boundaries of America. If they are willing to disregard and disrespect these laws, why would you think they would regard or respect any other laws that are written to protect the people of America.
I would suggest that Mr. Bast go down and ride with the Border Patrol agents to see what the actual size of the problem is and see if he has a better idea. No wall means we have to hire more border agents, more vehicles, more helicopters, more judges, build more shelters and provide more services to those who make it inside our border. Not to mention the increase in crime. That money is being spent over and over and is gone. At least a wall is something that will last and work like fences and locked doors do.
Robert Koelbl
Colorado Springs