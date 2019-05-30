Make college decision carefully
With college debt soaring out of control, more preparation needs to be done before a school and major is decided. The 2019 graduates of Morehouse College in Atlanta were given a great surprise by Robert Smith, paying off their school loans. Most college grads won’t be so fortunate.
Students and their parents need to fully examine all the options involved with choosing an expensive private college or a local public one — the programs offered, expense and what the job prospects are after graduation. A college education is not for everyone! Many people do well going to trade schools or taking other routes to well-paying jobs they enjoy.
Will the high cost of a private college really be worth it after they graduate? It seems that some caught up in the college entrance scandal think so. Only the student will know if the literal price paid is worth the effort of a college degree — whatever the cost. So, do your homework and look at all your options before committing to a college.
P.J. Gardner
Colorado Springs
Capitalizing on other people’s pain
I’m disappointed, but not surprised, that Mike Littwin’s column, ‘Why should any hero die for going to school?’ was so biased. Dissing a kid who defended his friends is bad enough but lying by omission to push an agenda on such tragedy is inexcusable.
The STEM school shooters broke into a gun safe and stole the pistols they were prohibited from possessing. Then, they tried to torch the home where one of them lived. Then, they murdered. What part of that isn’t already illegal; what part would have been prevented by any new law?
An unrelated family withdrew their kids from STEM over fear that one of the shooters would do exactly what he did. Another parent wrote months earlier that bullying and violence at STEM would lead to another Columbine. But Littwin didn’t mention any of that, nor the fact that STEM kids walked out of a partisan gun-control rally to chant “mental health!” outside.
I teach. After that shooting, in the context of debating a Henry Ford quote on facing problems when we see them, I asked several overcrowded classrooms of kids if any of them would be surprised to learn that the shooters were bullied or that STEM kids saw it coming. No student said that would surprise them, not one. So, why are the so-called adults again exploiting tragedy to politically control inanimate objects when the “mental health!” issues are so clear to the kids?
Littwin, shame on you and everyone else trying to capitalize on other peoples’ pain. You’re just making it worse by delaying actions that may actually help.
Ed Herlik
Colorado Springs
Better communication skills
On April 8 Gov. Jared Polis announced what seemed to be yet another very good idea in forming the” Behavioral Health Task Force”. The Gazette ran a very informative article regarding how this task force would come to pass.
According to The Gazette article, the first step would be to start with an open application for those who would like to be part of this worthwhile group. They were taking application until May 5 I believe; great they had a solid plan and direction.
Much to this applicants dismay, there hasn’t been any follow-up from the governor’s office or the Gazette. Sure I might have missed the announcement but one would think as one of the possible, be it many applicants, they would at least follow up with something anything. “Thanks but we are full”. Anything would have been something.
Follow up and better communication skills, would have been the first thing I would have worked on had I been part of the task force.
Thomas Benton Brooks
Colorado Springs
Column only addressed the pros
Regarding The Gazette’s Guest Opinion, “Understanding the Proposed Accessory Dwelling Units ordinance”, Monday, May 27, we suggest Peter Wyscocki’s comments are simple PR spin to push ADU approval and garner public and council support. Newsflash: In-laws, kids, and disabled children have lived in single-family homes for generations without having their own separate apartments with cooking facilities. That is not new nor should it be used to push business-oriented Accessory Dwelling Units. Long-term property rentals are not new nor are they unduly restricted.
What is new here is retroactively changing many single-family residential neighborhoods into multi-family residential neighborhoods. Like STRs (Short term rentals) these ADUs may host transient populations that could increase city regulations/enforcement, crowding, traffic congestion, parking issues, and crime throughout the city. Most neighborhoods zoned Single Family Residential and were designed and built to accommodate single families, not multiple families. As we increase density, we will not have an increase in mass transit and hence more traffic congestion. While Wyscocki did specify that Planned Use Developments would not be eligible for ADUs “at this time” he also did not rule them out in the future. Wyscocki also mentioned that Homeowner Associations (HOAs) could prohibit them. What he did not mention is that the concept of ADUs (STRs as well) is so new most HOA covenants do not mention them and changes must be approved by a super-majority of homeowners. This opinion piece addresses only the pros and not any cons of ADUs. Nothing is without downsides and recognizing the problems helps in planning to prevent problems. Oddly, while ADUs are offered as a solution to affordable housing, as a city we have don’t seem to want to consider rent control, with its pros and cons. While Wyscocki uses the language of in-law apartments to sell the idea, he doesn’t mention that owner occupied means six-months of the year, so both units can be occupied as rentals for extended periods and the relationship between short-term rentals and ADUs, as Wyscocki stated, is yet to be defined. Had this guest opinion confronted the cons forthrightly and thoughtfully, it would have been much more persuasive and helpful. As it is, we suggest Wyscocki’s opinion is PR spin to sell ADUs to the public.
Neil and Mary Talbott
Colorado Springs