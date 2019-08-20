Major mistakes were made
After reading the letters regarding the shooting of De’Von Bailey, we feel we have to comment. It is our opinion that three major mistakes were made. But before we articulate them, we want to make clear that we support the dedication and service of the CSPD and appreciate all they do for our community.
That being said, after watching the videos, some things need to be addressed. Number one — De’Von and his cousin should not have committed the alleged assault and robbery. Number two, De’Von should not have run from the police officers. And number three, the most egregious and life-altering act was perpetuated by the police officers.
We feel there was not a justification to shoot this young man while he was running away from them and the video we watched does not show any imminent danger to the police officers.
They knew he was from that neighborhood and would have been able to apprehend him at a later time.
It is our opinion that these two officers overreacted and had no reason to shoot De’Von. Furthermore, we feel that the investigation should be conducted in another jurisdiction other than the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney, Dan May. We also wholeheartedly feel the evidence should be presented to a grand jury.
Lee and Angie Hall
Colorado Springs
Garnering sympathy for the police
Sunday’s Editorial (“Consider all details in De’Von Bailey’s death”) was disingenuous in that it did not consider all details: Citing a state law gives a partial truth. The entire truth must include the U.S. Supreme Court ruling (Tennessee v Garner 1985, 471 U.S. 1) which states that “...under the Fourth Amendment when a law enforcement officer is pursuing a fleeing suspect, the officer may not use deadly force to prevent escape”. It was decided that use of deadly force to prevent escape is an unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment.
The officers may have been concerned that the young men they stopped had committed a crime, that one may have had a gun, but these suspicions do not give certainty. By presenting the state law, which does not stand above the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and not giving full disclosure to the higher law, The Gazette fails in its duty to present the truth.
This is not a matter of supporting or not supporting the police; it is a matter of the public being fulling informed of all relevant facts.
What is at stake here is the protection of the rights of individuals under our laws. It may very well be that the police persons involved violated the rights of De’Von Bailey; that is a matter for the courts. But the Gazette does injustice to the very important issues by not reporting full facts, and presenting an editorial that is primarily weighted to garner sympathy for the police.
Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Responsibility and accountability
Responsibility is being churned to be used against the officers involved in the shooting of De’Von Bailey. But responsibility, and that other awful word “accountability” should work in both directions.
Simply put, if Bailey had not committed a crime he would still be alive and with his family today.
Thomas Mix
Colorado Springs
Great religious architecture
With regard to the Air Force Academy Chapel it is a mystery to me that a building only 65 years old that requires over $150,000,000 in repairs is an architectural wonder. Architecture is supposed to be about the soundness of structure as well as beauty, isn’t it?
When I visited the Chapel back in the late 1960s on first coming to Colorado I found it to be harsh and more a celebration of aerospace technology (and perhaps the nuclear weapons that tech delivers) than the awesome mystery of God — unless of course that God be Mars.
Of course, that would be a subjective response, but as I remember there was controversy about whether it was great religious architecture even then.
One certainly cannot claim that it gives equal acknowledgment all brands of religion given the dominance of the “Protestant” Chapel.
It is important that every person attend to the health of their spirit and humanness, and that moral and ethical considerations are as important to military officers as orders from the commander in chief, but I’m clear that the Academy Chapel Architecture does little to bring those considerations to maturity.
Bob Kinsey
Colorado Springs
Shanahan’s tarnished legacy?
Regarding Paul Klee’s column headed “Mike Shanahan’s influence on Denver; NFL Hall-worthy,” how much is his Colorado legacy tarnished by his time with the Washington Redskins? More specifically, what weight should be given to Shanahan’s decision to leave Robert Griffin III (“RGIII”) in the game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 9, 2012 after suffering a knee injury at the hands of Haloti Ngata?
RGIII participated in four more plays, exacerbated his injury, hobbled off the field, and never regained the blazing speed that separated him from every other NFL quarterback.
Shanahan claimed that the Redskin’s doctor cleared RGIII to return to the field, but according to Robert Sherman, writing for SB Nation, the team doctor, James Andrew, “revealed that conversation never happened.” How should the Pro Football of Fame factor such conduct into its decisions?
Philip Neal
Colorado Springs