Loveland off
icers correct
Loveland police officer’s followed procedure and properly arrested 73-year-old Karen Garner for shoplifting the Loveland, Walmart. If the press would take time to investigate all the facts that’s obvious. The police constantly have to deal with violators who walk away only to reach in a car for a weapon, run from them, fight with them, shoot at them and even kill them. There are video tapes showing all. Any well trained experienced police officer knows he or she has to been 100% on alert for violence from the perpetrator unless they know something special about the perpetrator. Police officers have been stabbed, shot and fought with for $15 worth of stolen merchandise all across the country. Until an officer can determine that the perpetrator is disabled or deserves special consideration he or she has to go on offense 100%. Who was responsible for Karen Garner? Does she live with her family, a private care giver or in a senior care facility? As a dementia patient someone else is responsible for her behavior. So her family or her care givers should have never let her out on the streets and in a public store by herself with no guidance or supervision.
If Karen would have been wearing a name tag with her name, Dementia Patient, ABC Senior facility, the Walmart employee and police officers would have gven her special treatment and nothing wrong would have occurred. Get all the information before you assign guilt. In the same way parents, families, educators, caregivers must also be required to teach children and adults prone to fight with authorities ... Do not run. Do not fight. Be respectful and do what law enforcement officers ask you to do. Be polite and be respectful and 95% of the injured and killed perpetrators would be alive and well today.
Peter Spoor
Centennial
High cost of healthcare
The Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the need for common sense reforms to our healthcare system. None more so than the need to bring down out-of-pocket costs for Coloradans, particularly those in the most rural parts of our state.
Across the state, rural Coloradans face barriers to care, whether it be the closure of care facilities, lack of in-network options, or most notably, the high cost of care. Of the state’s 64 counties, there are 13 that are exclusively rural, and in each, they ranked among the lowest in the state in both hospital and insurer competition. Beyond that, residents in these counties faced the highest premiums in the state, with averages exceeding $700 a month. A cost that’s unaffordable for many.
Though through the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the Affordable Care Act and its marketplace, the federal government made steps to reduce premium costs, these cost-savings do not extend to consumers in the individual market. Unfortunately, that’s how many rural Coloradans purchase insurance.
With the possibility of future pandemic events, it’s on our leaders in government to work harder to support our rural communities, both in Colorado, and around the country. There need to be stronger efforts made to return health facilities to rural communities, to ensure that they can receive the care they need when they need it. And in all instances, there needs to be more work done to bring down all health care costs, most importantly out-of-pocket costs. It’s necessary to ensure the health of all Americans.
Kathleen Ricker
Colorado Springs
If the races were reversed
Your opinion editorial about the Chauvin jury decision was defective by including the words “Black” and “white” in the second paragraph (“Derek Chauvin jury upholds America’s values,” April 22). Do you think the outcome should have been different if those words were to be reversed, or if they might have been the same?
Roger Meredith
Westminster