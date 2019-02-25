Loss of open space to developers
The Gazette just published two articles on Loss of Open Space to developers. One was a Feb. 19 article on Woodmoor’s fight to save open space and Dave Ramsey’s column on loss of open space to developers.
There are 94 homeowners living in the Island at Springs Ranch. We are inside the front nine of the Springs Ranch Golf course.
The owner of the golf course wants to sell the course to a major homebuilder. More open space will be destroyed, because of the city’s continuing greed for more money.
Many homeowners paid a premium for their lots to the Island home builder thinking they would always live on a golf course. Now we find out the deal consummated with the current owner lets him sell the course to developers. The city makes a fortune and so does the owner. And Colorado Springs loses more Open Space. This whole area is getting more congested and does not need any more development.
More open space is needed, not more homes.
The homeowners lose considerable home value and the beauty of what we purchased is destroyed.
This is wrong and should not be allowed to happen. We all were misled.
Edmund Wall
Colorado Springs
Response loss of open space
Thank you for contacting the council with your concerns on the potential sale of the Springs Ranch area.
Real estate transactions are a private contractual matter between the parties and are not within the control or jurisdiction of the city government
If an application for a rezoning or other major land use change is submitted to the city, notification to the surrounding neighborhood will occur.
Following notification, a series of public meetings and an opportunity for input (email, public comments, etc.) to the City Planning Department will occur.
The City Planning Department will process any application and review input prior to scheduling public hearings at the City Planning Commission and City Council.
Once public hearings are scheduled, please participate and provide your testimony at the hearings.
Please contact Mike Schultz with the Planning Department, at (719) 385-5905, for current available information regarding the status of any pending applications and also for a copy of the master plan.
Andres Pico, Councilmember, Dist. 6
City of Colorado Springs
HIT is a fi nancial burden
Many small business owners would love to offer health insurance to their employees, but find that it is too expensive due to taxes like the Health Insurance Tax (HIT). Small businesses deal with a lot of expenses, and the HIT is one more financial obstacle to overcome. All of these costs make it almost impossible to do business. It’s
like we’re getting squeezed from every direction. So, I sincerely appreciate Senator Cory Gardner’s efforts to protect small businesses by cosponsoring the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019.
Not only is the HIT a financial burden, but it is also estimated to cause over 280,000 jobs to be lost. There are so many people just working paycheck to paycheck, and margins are so thin today that this number doesn’t surprise me. If you don’t have millions of dollars, it’s difficult to compete. The extra burden from the HIT is not helping.
Small businesses will be much better off without the Health Insurance Tax. I am so grateful that Sen. Cory Gardner is working to protect small business owners like me. He has helped to delay the HIT before, so it is clear that he understands the problems it causes. We need him to continue the good work and bring his colleagues on board with the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019.
Steve Kaczmarek
Colorado Springs
Making it harder to succeed
The Health Insurance Tax (HIT) will lead to higher health insurance premiums for small businesses and their employees. If it comes back into effect in 2020, it might even force some small businesses to close their doors. This tax is not beneficial in any way, so I want to thank Senator Cory Gardner for cosponsoring the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019.
As a small business owner, I know that providing health insurance has become unaffordable due to taxes like the HIT. Many small businesses may have to cease offering health benefits if the HIT isn’t stopped. If small businesses can’t offer insurance, they will have a hard time attracting and retaining good workers. On the other hand, employees will be hurt if they have to foot the bill for higher premiums. Their take home pay will go down noticeably.
Small businesses need the government’s support, especially when it comes to healthcare. I want to see our government doing more for small companies in general, rather than allowing things like the HIT to make it even harder to succeed.
Joe Pell
Colorado Springs
Whatever happened to free speech?
I am a Jew! Recently two newly-elected female members of Congress who are Muslims made anti-Israel remarks and I am mightily offended.
However my offense does not concern what they said so much as they were pressured and ostracized by fellow Congressional Democrats and Republicans for having said it. These holier-than-thou reprimands by other members of Congress against them were so severe the two ladies were pressured to recant their remarks with a sense of regret and apology that of course could not have been genuine. Why are we not allowing them to be what they want to be and to say what they want to say without such fear?
Whatever happened to free speech; whatever happened to the protections of the First Amendment?
Decades ago when my ancestors came to this country to escape the European horrors of prejudice and pogroms, they reveled in their numbers in loud after-dinner family debates. They’d become Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Socialists, and even one devout communist. They argued, debated and loved one another with no sense there would be an after-midnight knock on the door.
They were accented Americans through and through which should (must) be the case with these elected Muslims who apparently are now forced to live with fear from their colleagues.
For shame. We must allow them to speak without consequence or reprimand; there is no requirement we must listen. This is America.
Herb Weinberg
Colorado Springs