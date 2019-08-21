Loss of local newspapers
Salena Zito’s poignant description of the demise of the Youngstown, Ohio, newspaper, The Vindicator, is a microcosm of a much broader problem (“Newspaper’s death leaves a major void,” Opinion, Aug. 19).
Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown aptly characterized the issue, stating, “This is a problem for our whole country.” In fact, this is truly a social pathology and it recalls the philosopher, Alan Bloom’s 1987 book, “The Closing of the American Mind,” which focused on the intellectually circumscribed teaching at our universities at the time, but it could easily be applied to America in general today.
Bloom wrote that people “have lost the practice of and the taste for reading,” and that the great works of Western civilization are no longer taught. Without that intellectual and historical background, we lack any reference point with which we can critically think about or address current events. Inextricably related to that historical vacuum is the fact that large numbers of young people no longer read local newspapers, which they view as irrelevant relics from a bygone era, akin to rotary phones.
Replacing these erstwhile vital cornerstones of intellectual and educational life in America is the uniquely unchallenging and ephemeral world of social media, which is as deeply superficial as serious reading is critical to the evolution of one’s mind.
The tragedy is that an entire generation is coming of age sans an understanding of the genesis and development of Western civilization, not to mention being effectively ignorant of local and regional current events that are so well-documented in papers such as The Gazette. That lack of connection to history as well as one’s community breeds isolation which discourages meaningful concern for our nation as well as one’s hometown, and blunts the motivation to be part of creating a more vibrant and enduring future.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
There have to be other solutions
When I was on active duty and living in post housing, it was common that loud vehicles, troops yelling, and helicopters flying were prohibited near housing areas due to noise. It appears the same at the Air Force Academy because over a three-day, early morning period, I didn’t hear or see aircraft flying over the homes at the academy. The pilots fly over homes in El Paso and Elbert counties.
Over our home in Elbert County, it is common for Air Force aircraft (I have pictures) to not just fly over our home once or twice but to fly over our home repeatedly throughout the day. By repeatedly, I mean that the aircraft will fly over our home, turn around, come back, fly over our home again, turn around, and do this over and over, with the aircraft always in view. Eventually, the pilot will leave but they (or different Air Force pilots) will come back and do the same thing.
We’ve lived in our home since 2001, and this was not a regular occurrence. We’re not sure when it started, but it seems fairly recent.
I complained to the Air Force Academy (with photos and tail numbers) to no effect so thought I would try a letter to the editor. I’m sure there are readers who have similar experiences.
There has to be other solutions such as flying straight out for, say, 20 miles, turn around, come back, and do it all over again.
Dr. Nicholas Shaw
Elbert
The laws need to be changed
The De’Von Bailey incident in our city has impacted many of our citizens and our society in general. It has given rise to extreme emotions on every side. I have been sitting back waiting for the facts and have tried to put myself in each person’s shoes.
The police officers have a very tough job and, because of the society we have all created, they feel unsafe and threatened at every turn. We need to put ourselves into the mind of those officers on duty during that situation and consider the laws and training they have received. Colorado law allows for officers to use deadly force when a felon is trying to escape. In this case, a felony allegedly was committed so they acted according to their training and the law.
On the other side, it would be absolutely terrible to be Bailey’s family members. There is no doubt they would agree that De’Von’s behavior was egregious and serious. He should have been arrested and faced charges for armed robbery. From their perspective, nothing he did was an immediate threat to the police officers and he should still be alive today. The penalties outlined in our laws for armed robbery fit the crime. For the alleged crime De’Von Bailey committed, death does not seem to fit the crime, especially when you consider he, in no way, threatened harm to the police officers.
After careful study of the situation, it is clear to me that the police officers involved acted in accordance with their training in regards to the law. It is also clear that De’Von was never an imminent threat to the police officers. According to how our laws are written in Colorado, the police officers on the scene should not bear any responsibility in the death. But, the laws regarding these allowed police actions in these types of situations need to change.
In 1985 in Tennessee v. Garner, the Supreme Court struck down a Tennessee statute that allowed a police officer to “use all the necessary means to effect the arrest” of an individual whom the officer suspected was fleeing or forcibly resisting detention. “The use of deadly force to prevent the escape of all felony suspects, whatever the circumstances, is constitutionally unreasonable,” said the 6-3 decision, written by Justice Byron White.
In light of this Supreme Court decision, the question I have is, “Why hasn’t Colorado updated its laws to be more clear for police as to what is reasonable?” To me, it is not reasonable in a civil society to shoot someone in the back while they are fleeing unless the police know the person is a murderer or poses a threat to society.
I have served in the military and was trained that when I use my weapon to use it for deadly force. “Aim center mass.” But, I was being trained for wartime situations. This standard does not seem reasonable in a civil, nonwar time, situation. Our laws should reflect the 1985 Supreme Court decision and be adjusted so our law enforcement can train according to that standard. Training for our officers should include how to subdue a suspect by the least force necessary.
Again, I want to be clear, the officers in this situation acted according to their training and the law. And, I will defend their actions against anyone who wants to blame them for acting unjustly.
But, the laws need to change.
Andrew Schafer
Colorado Springs