Working women during WWII
American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during WWII. Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in our archives.
American Rosie the Riveter Association is a patriotic/non-profit organization whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during WWII. This organization was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, Birmingham, Ala., and now has over 6,200 members nationwide. Current elected officers from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis.
If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during WWII, or if you are just interested in more information, please check our web site www.rosietheriveter.net or call the toll free number 1-888-557-6743 or e-mail americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
Mabel W. Myrick
Kimberly, Ala.
Consequences for reckless driving
To the person who almost killed my wife. You were driving a white car, driving northwest on Corporate Drive under I-25 around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, July 18. As my wife was driving in a southeasterly direction on the same street, you rapidly made an illegal left turn from the center lane and nearly hit her car squarely on the driver’s side. With tires squealing as you went into a sliding turn, you missed her by inches because she floored the accelerator to get out of your way.
Your careless disregard almost denied me my wife of over three decades, my sons of a loving, nurturing mother and our three granddaughters of an attentive, graceful force in their lives. I hope you read this and think about what might have happened.
Driving is not a version of “Grand Theft Auto” where your may replay the action again and again. There are painful consequences, which me and mine came frighteningly close to realizing.
If someone reads this and thinks, “Well, that certainly wasn’t me”, I ask you to closely exam how you drive and honestly ask yourself if you are like that and amend your attitude as you sit behind the wheel. I offer this letter with a prayer that you will not drive like this ever again. If you read this, and still continue to drive like that, my prayer will turn into a curse I lay on your head.
Mark Cerda
Colorado Springs
Realities of an immigrant population
A recent article by Marianne Goodland about Gov. Jared Polis signing immigration bills indicates that today’s reality embraces the Colorado government’s making decisions that help both citizens and non-citizens.
Current reality is this: 190,000 undocumented immigrants lived in the state of Colorado during 2016, according to the Pew Research Center. Regardless of differing opinions, this is a fact. The Bell Policy Research center indicates that in 2010, undocumented immigrants’ mandated services, including K-12 education, emergency medical care and incarceration, cost the state of Colorado $166.6 million.
Reality checks indicate that, as a part of Colorado consumers, these same people live in houses, pay sales tax on goods purchased, and property taxes on homes they either own or rent (rental fees include taxes). According to Bell Policy, at least half of undocumented immigrants work “on the books,” meaning that state and federal income taxes are withheld from their paychecks.
Colorado Bills 139 and 1124 restrict government institutions that affect these immigrants. Bill 139 adds six plus future locations at which undocumented immigrants may obtain drivers’ licenses, making it easier for them to obtain licenses, thereby creating safer roads and people as well as preventing abuses by the sellers of currently hard-to-get appointments. Bill 1124 restricts local jails holding suspected undocumented immigrants longer than their sentences require, along with restricting the release of private information to ICE authorities.
Our real world in Colorado includes both undocumented and documented immigrants. These people contribute to our society in a positive way with restaurants, art, and cultural diversity. Without them, we would find even more employers’ complaints about insufficient work force in such areas as construction, crop harvests, and hotel cleaners. Let’s embrace our immigrant population!
Lynn Barber
Colorado Springs
We should all love our country
It used to be said all the time “Love the country or leave it,” which was never, ever considered racist at all. To me, President Trump was saying nothing more than “we should love our country” when he made the comments he made to the four radical women in Congress.
When we see their comments, such as supporting IS, we do have to question where their allegiance really lies. Ayanna Pressley said that if you are black or brown, and do not support these women’s radical views, then you are not really black or brown. They have made several comments attacking Israel, which are very anti-Semitic. They are socialist or even Marxist in their views. We should all love our country and our flag. These women have said things attacking our country! They have not said one word about loving our country. If they really feel all the bad things they are saying about our country, why do they not leave?
Cheri Ofner
Colorado Springs